TJX Companies: Increased Shareholder Rewards Underline A Strong Business

TJX Companies recently followed through with Q4 promises of increased dividend payouts and buybacks. The dividend hike really boosts the yield that investors can now get with shares.

TJX Companies (TJX) recently followed through on fourth-quarter promises of increased dividends and buybacks. The discount retailer announced a whopping 25% dividend increase and intent to buy back between $2.5B and $3B in shares in 2018. Partially driven by a windfall created by tax reform, the actions still indicate confidence in the company's future prospects. Comparable sales are strong, and the company is fiscally stable. Even near 52-week highs, TJX Companies is worth a closer look.

Source: Memegenerator.net

Underrated Dividend Growth

Ok. So the forward yield is 1.86%, which isn't going to get income investors very excited at first glance. The 10-year Treasury alone yields far more than that. However, the dividend growth has really been something. While the 25% raise should peak investor interest, it really isn't anything out of the ordinary for TJX Companies. Despite a collective 10-year dividend growth rate of 10.2% CAGR among all 219 dividend "contenders" (companies with between 10 and 24 years of consecutive dividend increases), TJX Companies has smoked the pack with a 10-year growth rate of 21.6%. That is an absolutely astronomical growth rate to maintain over a long period of time. Despite this rapid growth, the dividend still eats up less than half of free cash flows. Just think about the math for a second. To grow the dividend like that yet keep the payout manageable means that TJX Companies is seeing some really strong cash flow growth. Indeed a decade ago, TJX Companies threw off $1.06 per share in free cash flow. Now, the company is producing $3.59 per share in free cash flow.

The side effect of this is that investors have seen some excellent compounding over time. If you owned 500 shares a decade ago, you would have collected annual dividends totaling a staggering $90 (sarcasm alert). But just 10 years later, those same 500 shares are now pumping out $780 annually. That is an income stream growing almost 9X its original amount in what is a short period of time in the investing world. If you are "that guy" who sees the $780, ignores the growth, and remains unimpressed, consider the following. Those 500 shares 10 years ago would have cost you roughly $7,300 based on the price of shares at the time. Today, those shares would be worth almost $42,000.

Excellent Business Performance

This type of appreciation doesn't happen by accident. The business performance underneath the investment returns is a strong model that has continued to see growth at both the top and bottom line levels.

TJX Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

There are a few main drivers to the success that TJX Companies has had. The first being TJX's ability to provide merchandise to consumers that is both desirable to the customer and acquired at a cost advantage to the company. TJX Companies has built up a global team of more than 1,000 members sourcing strategic merchandise from 15 locations in 11 countries. The total merchandise pool consists of more than 18,000 vendors. This huge pool gives TJX diversity in products available to it so that it can selectively choose from what will move based on sales trends and seasons. This also gives the company flexibility and competition between vendors so that TJX is almost assuredly getting merchandise for "pennies on the dollar". This results in a product offering in TJX stores that is priced attractively to consumers, and dynamic in that high product turnover leads to repeat customer visits because the product offerings are always changing.

This fleshes itself out in the numbers as well. TJX Companies has built a remarkable track record of comparable store sales growth.

Source: TJX Companies

This is even more impressive in the face of e-commerce where many retail peers are struggling. The dynamic nature of shopping at TJX stores (almost like a flea market, you never know what "deals" you will find) makes it very difficult for an Amazon (AMZN) to replicate and compete against.

While brick and mortar retail space in the United States is declining, TJX Companies is ramping up its presence.

Source: TJX Companies

The combination of continued store count growth both in the US and abroad signals that organic growth still has a lot of room to run in the coming years. The "formula" works; now it's about expanding it. Analysts are in agreement that the growth prospects for TJX Companies are solid. They are forecasting earnings CAGR of 10% over the next five years.

Valuation

Despite recent market turbulence related to US-China trade tensions, TJX Companies is sitting at new 52-week highs, near $85 per share. After trading at $69 just in November, the secret seems to be out on TJX Companies and what it can offer to investors. With adjusted FY 2018 earnings of $3.85, the stock currently trades at 22X TTM earnings. The stock has averaged an earnings multiple near 19X over the past decade, making the current valuation a little rich compared to historical data.

Regardless, there are some goodies that investors are paying up for. The dividend growth remains strong with a scorching growth rate of more than 20% CAGR over the last decade. Given this year's 25% raise, there is no reason that superb dividend growth cannot continue for the foreseeable future. Additionally, the company just authorized enough share repurchases to take approximately 6% of the float off of the market by February of 2019. This will not only shrink the total dividend expense (allows more to be paid out per share), but will continue to further boost EPS.

Additionally, TJX Companies is poised to see a great benefit from the effects of tax reform. A lower tax rate will boost cash flows and add approximately $0.75 to earnings in 2019. This will result in estimated 2019 EPS of $4.73-4.83. This gives a forward valuation of just over 17X earnings. This expected boost to the bottom line is justifying the premium that shares are currently trading for. Essentially, earnings are expected to jump 17-20% during fiscal 2019, which will change the valuation narrative drastically from this year to next.

Wrap-Up

So while shares are at 52-week highs, the stock is still attractive over the long run. You are getting a well-run company that is generating a lot of growth in an industry that has somewhat of a black eye right now thanks to e-commerce. It has been shown what kind of wealth can be created over time when you hold a company with such strong dividend growth, buybacks, and cash generation.

The company's store presence will continue to expand, driving further growth over the coming years. Meanwhile, TJX Companies has demonstrated that its "formula" works considering such consistent growth in comparable sales.

Investors may be able to wait for a better entry point, as shares have appreciated 11% over the past three months. However, for those willing to put themselves in the best position for wealth building (buying a quality company at fair value or better and holding for a long time duration), you will do just fine over the long run (think 10 years out or more) with shares in their current state.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.