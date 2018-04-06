BioSci Rounds Report: Intercept Is Making A Comeback While Improving FDA Policy Can Help Geron

The FDA's efforts to improve transparency and to enhance patients’ voice in the drug approval process can help Geron shareholders in the foreseeable future.

People operating in such a mental climate (negative war scare) are inclined to overlook some even more fundamental economic influences. The results are always the same. - The Father of Growth Investing (Philip Fisher)

Trading Analytics

Welcome to another edition of Integrated BioSci Rounds Report. As usual, we’ll elucidate notable trading analytics for the day, recent insider transactions, and interesting bioscience catalysts. Without further ado, let’s dive into the first notable trade with Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ICPT), a company focusing on the therapeutic development to treat serious liver diseases. At the closing of the trading session on April 5, 2018, the shares traded up by $6.61 at $70.90 for 10.27% profits.

In the same day, intercept announced that it upsized the underwritten public offering to 2.3M common shares at $64 per share. Moreover, the company granted the underwriter the option to acquired 351K additional shares at the same price. Interestingly, the CEO and Board of Directors also put their money where their mouth is by participated in the offering under the same terms as the public.

Simultaneously, the company sold 1.5M shares through private placements to the largest stakeholders (Genextra, Samsara BioCapital) and other buyers at the same price as mentioned. The company raised a total of $250M in both offerings. It is likely that both the stakeholders and insiders believe that the stock will appreciate during the next catalyst (when they present the highly promising clinical data a week from now).

As alluded, Intercept announced that they will present more data for lead molecule obeticholic acid (“OCA”) at the 53rd Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Liver (“EASL”) in Paris, France, from April 11-15, 2018. The title for the abstract is “Long-Term Obeticholic Acid Treatment Associated with Reversal or Stabilization of Fibrosis/Cirrhosis in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis.” Dr. Christian Weyer, Executive Vice President of Research & Development, enthused:

We’re very excited to share the first biopsy-based clinical data supporting OCA's ability to reverse or stabilize fibrosis and cirrhosis in patients with PBC. In addition to this important poster, the International Liver Congress will also feature new safety analyses from the clinical development program in NASH, the first real-world OCA data from the TARGET-PBC registry, changes in bilirubin and markers of cholestasis following long-term OCA treatment in PBC, and OCA dose selection in pediatric patients with biliary atresia. Finally, a preclinical oral presentation will provide new insights into the effects of steroidal and non-steroidal FXR agonists on cholesterol metabolism.

Figure 1: Notable BioSci movers. (Source: Morningstar).

Pertaining to the broader bioscience market, the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) traded down $1.69 at $104.18 (for -1.60%). Moreover, the SPDR Biotech ETF (NYSE:XBI) exchanged hands $1.81 lower at $85.47 (for -2.07% ). Of note, it likely that there is still ongoing concerns regarding trade war with China. Regardless of the outcomes, there are substantial prospects in the bioscience sector: one that delivers hope for patients while rewarding supporters with substantial wealth in the long haul.

Insider Transactions

In monitoring insider transactions, one should analyze the data with a grain of salt. That being said, we wish to share with you the quote from the Former Fidelity-Magellan Manager (Peter Lynch): “Insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one they think the price will rise.” Three interesting transactions made our list for the day came from Myovant Sciences (NASDAQ:MYOV).

On April 02, 2018, Andrew Lo (the 10% owner) acquired 1.1M shares for $22.5M to increase his ownership to 38.3M shares. On the same day, the 10% stakeholders - Svf Investments and Roivant Sciences - also accumulated the similar amounts as Mr. Lo. As a company focused on the therapeutics innovation to service women’s health, endocrine diseases in areas of high unmet needs, and prostate cancer, Myovant is brewing an interesting pipeline of medicine. Of note, more due diligence is needed to assess whether Myovant is worth purchasing, but the fact that whales are purchasing can signify a strong investment prospect.

Bioscience Catalysts

As we mentioned in another research, a drug like Imetelstat or chemotherapy that has significant side effects but can still gain regulatory approval. The decision to authorize the marketing of a novel medicine is based on the benefits versus risks assessment (i.e., the Benefit-Risk Framework). So long as the benefits outweigh the harm, the drug should be approved. Of note, the Benefit-Risk Framework has been applied to help the FDA review and make regulatory decisions over the past few years.

The agency now broadened its scope and obtained an independent third party to review its effectiveness: The findings confirmed that various stakeholders (the FDA review staff, industry, healthcare providers, patients, and caregivers) found it useful in expressing the reasoning behind the regulatory decisions.

That aside, the FDA Commissioner (Dr. Scott Gottlieb) issued a statement regarding the ongoing efforts to improve the incorporation of patients' experience and perspective into the drug development and review process on March 30, 2018. Dr. Gottlieb noted:

I’m pleased to announce that today we’re issuing an update to our implementation plan, titled “Benefit-Risk Assessment in Drug Regulatory Decision-Making.” This document provides an overview of the steps the FDA has taken since 2013 to enhance benefit-risk assessment in human drug review, which included implementation of the Benefit-Risk Framework into our drug regulatory review processes and documentation. It also provides a roadmap for enhancing the Benefit-Risk Framework, working toward a goal of providing guidance by June 2020 that articulates the FDA’s decision-making context and framework for benefit-risk assessment. This forthcoming guidance will also outline how patient experience data and related information can be used to inform benefit-risk assessment.

Of note, the FDA makes regulatory decisions based on the severity of the disease as well as the degree of unmet needs. As mentioned, the agency seeks to improve both transparency as well as to take into accounts patient’s inputs on the drugs approval and design. And, the following programs are some of the initiatives serving to enhance such efforts:

Hosting patient-focused drug development public meetings to advance a more systematic way of gathering patients’ perspectives on their conditions and available treatment. Encouraging patient stakeholders and others to conduct their own externally-led, patient-focused drug development meetings. Providing patients, caregivers, advocates and others with more channels to provide meaningful input into drug development and regulatory decision-making, and to more easily access information provided by others; and Launching pilot programs – and advancing policies, in collaboration with the medical community – that help foster the design of clinical trials that place less burden on patients.

The aforesaid development is a significant catalyst for both patients and bioscience investors like the shareholders of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN). For patients, it empowered them with more information as well as offered them a voice in the decision process. As a follow-up, if the data for Imetelstat proved positive as we forecasted, the shareholders and patients can share your inputs to facilitate the approval of this life-saving drug (a telomerase inhibitor). Last but not least, the tireless efforts by the FDA Commissioner, Dr. Gottlieb, to enable patients' voice in the drug approval process can be a huge catalyst to help Imetelstat to gain approval when the time comes.

Author’s Notes: We’re honored that you took the time to read our market intelligence. Founded by Dr. Hung Tran, MD, MS, CNPR, (in collaborations with Analyst Vu, and other PhDs), Integrated BioSci Investing (“IBI”) is delivering stellar returns. To name a few, Nektar, Spectrum, Atara, and Kite procured over 439%, 96%, 160%, and 83% profits, respectively. Our secret sauce is extreme due diligence with expert data analysis. The service features a once-weekly exclusive Alpha-Intelligence article, daily analysis/consulting, and model portfolios. Subscribe to our marketplace now to lock in the current price and save money for the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I like to inform our readers of Seeking Alpha's recent policy change, in which the company implemented the paywall (not only to my articles but to all articles that are published over 10-day). This is in place, as the company is, after all, a business. And, the revenues from ads are not adequate to support the high-quality research that the company is providing. If you are a REAL TIME FOLLOWER, you will be notified immediately of our new research for you to continue to benefit from our due diligence. You can also gain access to all of my old articles and much more by taking the 2-week FREE trial of my marketplace, Integrated BioSci Investing.