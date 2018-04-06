Gold's Fairly-Odd Behavior Continues

If gold re-establishes its normal correlations with rates and TIP, and if the dollar starts to rally, gold could see a serious correction below $1300.

Up until December 2017, gold had a positive correlation with inflation expectations (as measured by the TIP ETF), and a negative correlation with the dollar, the USD/JPY currency pair and Treasury interest rates. Since December, the latter correlation has reversed; Gold use to move inversely to the direction of Treasury rates, but not anymore.

The chart below shows the correlation history of gold and the 2-year, 10-year, and 30-year Treasury rates. The average correlation was negative for all three rates against gold, until last December when the average correlation turned positive (blue ovals on the chart). At this time, the averages, while still positive, seem to be heading back down toward the negative. If this continues, then it will mean that gold and rates will return to trading with the more usual negative correlation. However, remember that a negative correlation simply means that gold and rates are trading in opposite directions to each other. It does not tell you what the direction is, but since the balance of probabilities is that interest rates will rise, chances are that gold will head down if a negative correlation is re-established.

The other market that has changed its correlation with gold is that of inflation expectations as measured by the Treasury Inflation Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP). Normally, gold has a positive correlation with TIP; gold’s price tended to rise with inflation expectations. Since December, this correlation has repeatedly dipped into the negative as gold started trading opposite to inflation expectations. In the process, the average correlation went from +0.98, down to -0.10.

The chart below outlines the divergent behavior (in purple rectangles), and it is worth noting that the last time this happened was back in August of 2016, and that subsequently, gold dropped $200 in price. This time, the divergent behavior has continued for a longer period of time and has been more severe in its magnitude, which could be prescient of an even greater correction to come. Only time will tell.

The two markets that have not changed their correlations to gold are the US dollar and the USD/JPJ FOREX pair; gold has maintained its negative correlation to both markets. Since the dollar, until recently, has been steadily dropping against most currencies, including the Yen, gold has been able to maintain its $1300-$1360 trading range.

The chart below shows the bullish technical situation of the dollar; the RSI is in over-sold territory and rising, the MACD has made a sub-zero bullish cross-over, the stochastics are rising from an over-sold level, and the ADX sell momentum (red line) is weakening. The dollar has been bouncing along the 62% Fibonacci retrace line of the 2014 to 2017 rally and could be setting-up to form a reverse head-and-shoulders.

If the dollar mounts a rally, then gold’s negative correlation with the dollar implies a correction in gold as the dollar rises (green dashed-arrows in the chart below).

Gold maintains an even stronger negative correlation with the USD/JPY pair than it does with the dollar, and the USD/JPY pair also has a strong bullish technical posture. The chart below shows the deeply over-sold level of the stochastics which in the past have resulted in rallies for the pair and corrections for gold.

The disruption in the normal correlations between gold and the four big markets associated with the price of gold makes us suspect that a move out of the trading range, that gold has been occupying, is likely to occur soon. A close above $1365 would mean that a new major rally in gold has begun. However, we think that a close below $1300 and subsequent correction is more likely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.