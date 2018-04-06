San Juan Basin Royalty Trust: 9.4% Forward Yield Attractive, But Will Only Continue To 2030

The trust's distribution is projected to end in 2032 and it is overvalued as an income instrument by around 15%.

The adjustment to the proven reserve will be key for the trust's lifespan and profitability, but the author believes there will only be a minimal upward adjustment each year.

The trust currently holds a natural gas reserve of 97,764 MMcf, which is expected to last 12.5 years at current production rates.

Introduction

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) was established in 1980 which pays its unit holders royalty for net income derived from oil and gas sales from Southland Royalty's San Juan Basin. As of 2017, 86% of the trust's net income were attributed to natural gas sales (San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 10-K). Here are some more key information about the company:

Share price: $7.12 per share

Market Cap: $340 million

Expected Forward Yield: 9.4% per year

Natural Gas Future Prices

Since San Juan Basin Royalty Trust produces most of its income for natural gas sales, its unit price and distribution will almost entirely dependent on the commodity's future pricing. The commodity's consumption grows at a rate of 1.7% from year to year, as predicted by the EIA's global natural gas report.

On the other hand, supply from natural gas has increased significantly in the past few years and are projected to continue increasing according to EIA, keeping natural gas prices relatively low. Here is an estimated increase in supply in the United States.

Source: IEA's Natural Gas Outlook.

Finally, EIA predicts that the commodity will increase in price than stay steady at $3 per million Btu:

Source: IEA's Natural Gas Short Term Outlook.

In the longer term, the World Bank projects a uniform 5% increase in gas prices for the next decade:

Source: World Bank's Natural Gas Price Forecast Through 2030.

The Trust's Current and Future Natural Gas Reserves

Currently, the trust has a reserve of 97,764 MMcf, which would last twelve years under the current production rate. (9.6k MMcf production is the average production rate of the last three years in the page 38 of the trust's annual report) The reserves have fluctuated in recent years, but largely decreased 136k MMcf in 2011 to 97.8k MMcf today, as yearly gas production is greater than the additional gas that can be recovered thanks to technological advancements.

Unfortunately, the downward trend is likely to continue due to a significant decrease in the trust's capital expenditure in the recent three years. (see the photo below) The ability, or lack thereof, to extract more natural gas from existing wells is very significant because the trust is not allowed to obtain new assets to add to its reserves, as stated on the trust's official website.

Source: SJT's annual report.

In the case that further technological advances in gas recovery techniques does increase the recovery rate for natural gas, natural gas prices will likely suffer due to a flood of demand in the market. This is because natural gas demand is relatively inelastic (mainly depend on cold winter for increased demand), making supply the key driving force to gas prices. As a result, technological advances in gas recovery will benefit energy consumers a lot more than the trust's unit holders. This trend has already been very apparent in the last 10 years, where technological advances have doubled gas recovery rates (30% to 60%), but also cut natural gas prices by 81% ($14 to $2.70). For a history of natural gas prices in the past 10 years, see the chart below:

Source: Natural gas price index, 2008 to 2018.

Just as past profits do not indicate future gains, past innovation also cannot predict future advancements in gas recovery rates. As a result, the author recommends investors to evaluate SJT on its current proven reserves of 97,764 MMcf and caution against assuming that these proven reserves will indefinitely increase in the future.

As a side note, the author suspects technological improvements on recovery rates will likely becomes exponentially more expensive as petroleum engineers strive for even higher recovery rates. Engineering is expensive when striving closer towards perfection, as it is especially apparent in aerospace, healthcare and military products, where the demand in great capabilities and near perfection quality pushes product and development cost to astronomical levels. As a result of this exponentially increasing cost, the author believes advancements in gas recovery techniques will slow to a halt in future years.

Future Royalty Payment Projection and Valuation

Assuming the trust's reserves will only increase slightly going forward, we come to the following calculations for the trust's distributions.

Year Natural Gas Price* Reserves remaining (MMcf)** Production (MMcf)*** Distribution (thousands) Distribution per Unit 2018 $2.80 90164 9600 $31,255.81 $0.67 2019 $3.00 83564 9600 $33,488.37 $0.72 2020 $3.15 76964 9600 $35,162.79 $0.75 2021 $3.31 70364 9600 $36,948.84 $0.79 2022 $3.47 63764 9600 $38,734.88 $0.83 2023 $3.65 57164 9600 $40,744.19 $0.87 2024 $3.83 50564 9600 $42,753.49 $0.92 2025 $4.02 43964 9600 $44,874.42 $0.96 2026 $4.22 37364 9600 $47,106.98 $1.01 2027 $4.43 30764 9600 $49,451.16 $1.06 2028 $4.65 24164 9600 $51,906.98 $1.11 2029 $4.89 17564 9600 $54,586.05 $1.17 2030 $5.13 10964 9600 $57,315.35 $1.23 2031 $5.39 4364 4364 $27,357.33 $0.59

*Natural gas prices projections are set based on predictions of the IEA's short term energy outlook and World Bank's long term natural gas outlook.

**Remaining reserves were assumed to be adjusted upwards at a uniform rate 3k MMcf per year due to improvements in recovery technique, which is a relatively optimistic assumption. (During 2012 to 2017, the average revision to reserves was an increase of 2851 MMcf per year)

***The trust's production averaged 9600 MMcf per year during the last three years

Due to the above calculations, the trust is expected to distribute $12.70 in royalties before running out of gas reserves. Using the discounted cash flow method of valuing stock, the units are currently worth $5.99 per unit. For detailed calculations, see below:

Year Distribution per Unit Present Value of Distribution (WACC = 11%) 2018 $0.67 $0.60 2019 $0.72 $0.58 2020 $0.75 $0.55 2021 $0.79 $0.52 2022 $0.83 $0.49 2023 $0.87 $0.47 2024 $0.92 $0.44 2025 $0.96 $0.42 2026 $1.01 $0.40 2027 $1.06 $0.37 2028 $1.11 $0.35 2029 $1.17 $0.33 2030 $1.23 $0.32 2031 $0.59 $0.14 Total: $12.70 in total distributions before termination $5.99 per unit valuation using the Discounted Cash Flow method

Note: WACC is set at 11.0% since the average total return for the S&P 500 index for the past century (1928 to 2018) is about 11% per year. A majority of high yield stocks are also generating 11% dividends. For a more pessimistic outlook of 8.0% average stock return, the trust would be valued at $7.18 per unit, which is in line with the current stock price.

Due to the above calculations, the trust is overvalued by 15% at the current $7.12 level. The over valuation may be due to investor's hope that the trust's reserves will produce natural gas beyond 2031. In the author's personal opinion, this hope is misplaced for the reasons discussed and investors should stay away from SJT units unless it drops closer to the $6.00 mark.

Possibilities In Longer Trust Lifespan

Historically, the trust was established in 1980 and engineers determined that there's an expected 15 year lifespan for the trust. It is now April 2018, and the above calculation still show an approximate 12.50 year lifespan for the trust. Due to the possibility of significant advancement in gas recovery techniques, it may possible that the trust may produce beyond 2031, though the author finds that scenario unlikely due to the reasons discussed above. However, the author recommends investors to do additional research with regard to SJT and draw your own conclusion on the trust's reserve and lifespan.

Alternatives to SJT

As a safer alternative to natural gas exposure, the author recommends investors to take a look at Exxon Mobil (XOM). Of course, Exxon's business is a lot more than just natural gas production and it holds significant assets in the refining and petrochemical space. However, the company's upstream segment is still the most profitable, and it revenues are 56% derived from oil and 44% derived from natural gas - the most of any major upstream company. It doesn't hurt that Exxon has increased dividends for decades and currently yields 4.2%.

Conclusion

In conclusion, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is overvalued at today's pricing of $7.12 per share, although it should provide around $12.70 in distributions before it terminates in 2032. As an alternative to SJT, the author recommends Exxon Mobil as a natural gas play for its safety, dividend payment and potential for capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.