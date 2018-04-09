Natural Gas Does Not Respond To Snow Or Inventories As Injections Approach

Spring has finally arrived. The 2018 baseball season is under way and in full swing. Farmers will be planting crops over coming weeks. The gasoline market is preparing for the driving season. Soon the animal protein sector will move into its peak season for demand which begins on Memorial Day weekend. And, in the volatile natural gas market, the injection season will commence and massive reserves from the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the United States begin to flow into storage facilities to replace the energy commodity that heated homes across the nation during the winter season.

Natural gas rallied after the withdrawal seasons in 2016 and 2017, and the first indication over recent sessions is that the price is leaning to the upside.

Natural gas is a market that tends to do the unexpected, and while we saw a rally that took the price to a high of $3.661 in late January and early February, the price of the energy commodities has been making lower since. However, in a sign that the price is in consolidation mode, it has been making higher lows which provides a confusing picture for the path of least resistance for the price of NYMEX natural gas futures and related derivative products.

Winter lingers in the Northeast

There have been lots of snowstorms in the Northeastern U.S. over recent weeks. On Tuesday, April 2 the home opener for the New York Yankees was postponed for a rare snowstorm. Last weekend, snow in the Big Apple again may have dumped 3-5 inches of the white stuff. However, snows and continued demand for heating fuel in some of the most populous areas of the United States did little to support the price of natural gas.

Source: Barchart

As the chart highlights, May NYMEX natural gas futures traded in a range from lows of $2.65 to highs of $2.7640 over the first week of April. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the futures market has been steadily increasing over recent weeks. In late February, the metric stood at 1.334 million contracts, and by the end of last week, it was 1.507 million, a rise of 173,000 contracts or 13%. The rise in the metric is a sign if more speculative positions in the market. Natural gas was trading last Friday at the $2.695 per MMBtu level, as the snow and prolonged winter did little to support the price of the energy commodity.

Inventories continue to fall making new lows

While natural gas did nothing to reflect a continuation of snowy weather in some major metropolitan areas, the latest inventory report from the Energy Information Administration got nothing more than a yawn from the market.

Source: EIA

Stockpiles of natural gas fell by 20 billion cubic feet for the week ending on March 29 with an addition of another nine bcf from an adjustment from the South Central non-salt region for a total decline of 29 bcf. Stocks stand at 1.354 trillion cubic feet, 34% below last year's level at this time and 20.4% below the five-year average. Inventories of the energy commodity are at the lowest level in three years, and the snow in NYC could mean that there will be another small draw from stockpiles next week before we finally establish a bottom and move forward into the 2018 injection season.

Production at a record level

While stocks are at the lowest level in three years, production of gas is rising. In a March 6 report, the EIA said that "natural gas production will average 81.7 bcf per day in 2018, establishing a new record." The level of output is 8.1 bcf higher than the average production in 2017. The EIA expects production to continue to rise with a growth forecast that adds another 1.0 bcf to output in 2019. Meanwhile, storage capacity is also rising along with production. While LNG exports and natural gas power generation has increased the demand side of the equation for the energy commodity, production appears to be outpacing demand.

Is the market worried about the effect of tariffs on exports?

It is possible that the tariffs issue and retaliation by China could lead to a decline in exports of natural gas from the U.S. to the world's most populous nation in Asia and other countries where trade issues are facing markets. The Trump Administration leveled 10% and 25% tariffs on imports of aluminum and steel in March and slapped China with $60 billion in protectionist duties on 1300 products. Last week, China fought back with retaliatory measures. At the end of the week, President Trump upped the ante was considering an additional $100 billion in tariffs. In response, the Chinese said that are ready for a trade war with the United States.

While I believe the tariffs and retaliation are nothing more than posturing for new bilateral trade agreements where each side will give a little and get a little, the bottom line is that natural gas exports which is a burgeoning business for the U.S. could suffer under the weight of protectionism.

The market appears to be factoring the trade issue into their market calculus when it comes to natural gas. On the forward curve, you have to go out all the way to the winter of 2029 to find a price above $3.50 per MMBtu. Considering that natural gas futures hit a high of $3.661 per MMBtu in late January and early February, it is a bearish sign that the price is not above the $3.50 level until 11 years in the future considering the historical volatility of the natural gas futures market.

Watch out for surprises in the volatile energy commodity in coming weeks

From a technical perspective, the price of natural gas futures has been consolidating since late December 2017 when the price of May futures fell to $2.504 per MMBtu.

Source: CQG

As the chart illustrates, while natural gas has been making lower highs since late January, it has also been making higher lows since late December, which is a sign of consolidation in a futures market. Periods of price consolidation tend to lead to a break to the up or downside. Over the past two years, natural gas rallied at the end of the withdrawal season and into May or June. However, each year is a new adventure in this historically volatile commodity, and right now the price could go either way.

Over the coming days and weeks, I will be using the UGAZ and DGAZ ETN products to position for short-term moves and the potential for a break to the up or downside. UGAZ and DGAZ are only appropriate for intraday, or a rare overnight position because their structures lead to decay.

Natural gas has not responded to late season snows and low inventories as the injection season approaches. In this commodity with a penchant for high price variance, lower highs, and higher lows could be a signal that a move is coming sooner rather than later. Given the history of the natural gas futures market, there is always a chance that the direction could defy technicals or fundamentals.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.