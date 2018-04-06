TerraForm: A Tale Of Two Sponsors

TerraForm stands as a testimony to how investors must know the sponsor of any yieldco they look to invest in.

Investment Thesis

TerraForm Power Inc. (TERP) offers a just over 6% yield and expects to deliver 8% annual dividend growth. However, investors must treat TerraForm with caution as if it is a brand new company and not let its past performance cloud your expectations.

Background

TerraForm was started in 2014 by SunEdison (OTCPK:SUNEQ) as a yieldco. What is a yieldco?

Yieldcos are designed to own and operate various power producing facilities. Their parent company often originally develops and leases these facilities and than the yieldco purchases them from the parent company, sometimes referred to as the holdco. The closest investment vehicle that investors can picture to this structure is the master limited partnership or MLP set up. Both structures seek to return stable dividend payments from long term stable contracts. Yieldcos however issue standard 1099DIV during tax season, this difference in tax treatment makes yieldcos more attractive to K1 sensitive investors.

The biggest risk of investing in yieldcos and MLPs is that they are normally externally managed, meaning that individual share or unit holders have very limited or no say over the actions conducted by the company. This external management can be fantastic for them or horrible to them. Investors in these types of companies must not only do due diligence on the yieldco or MLP but also on their parent company or general partner also.

TerraForm was one of two yieldcos founded by SunEdison, the other yieldco is no longer publically listed. Upon its public listing, news of rapid growth frequently flowed from TerraForm with acquisitions from third parties and SunEdison.

TerraForm purchased 25.5MW of solar production from Hudson Energy in October of 2014. They purchased First Wind in November 2014 adding an additional 521 MW of wind power production. These are only two examples of the rapid growth and spending that SunEdison and TerraForm participated in. This was running smoothly until SunEdison over-extended itself and ran into financial troubles, leading its yieldco to also see financial woes. In April of 2016 SunEdison filed for bankruptcy, sending shockwaves over the future of TerraForm and if it would remain solvent.

You can clearly see how quickly TerraForm while under SunEdison built up a tremendous amount of debt very quickly while its EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) remained stagnate. The additions that TerraForm was performing were not readily accretive but were done in an effort to assist SunEdison.

Throughout 2016 and 2017 SunEdison was proceeding through bankruptcy and accepting various proposals for TerraForm. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM), Blackrock (BLK) and AES Corp. (AES) all presented offers to purchase TerraForm from SunEdison. Finally in May of 2017, Brookfield's offer was finally accepted after having been lowered twice, from $13 to $12 to $11.46.

During SunEdison's ownership, TerraForm greatly underperform the market as a whole, as well as investors expectations. TerraForm issued no dividends in 2016, which is an expected staple of a yieldco, and only started issuing dividends when Brookfield's offer was completed.

TerraForm had become the classic example of a poorly managed and highly abused yieldco.

The Current Situation

In October of 2017, Brookfield was official announced as having completed its acquisition of TerraForm. In a single trading day, TerraForm's share price jumped 38% on the news. Investors were excited, and rightly so, about Brookfield has a strong history of growing the companies that they own, and rewarding shareholders. TerraForm's managements plans for dividend growth and coverage quickly adopted a style very familiar to shareholders of other Brookfield owned companies. Their in fourth quarter earnings call,

These goals would be seemingly out of reach if it were not for another exciting piece of news that was only possible due to Brookfield's oversight. This news was TerraForm's acquisition of Saeta Yield. TerraForm's purchase of Saeta would be instantly accretive. Saeta was a stable, dividend paying yieldco of its own based in western Europe. With this transaction, TerraForms total power production would increase by 40%! Essentially, this transformational acquisition makes TerraForm an entirely different company than before.

When Saeta's financials are added to TerraForm's financials, this transaction has an instant 24% accretion to the per share cash available for distribution. It also always TerraForm to close in on their long term deleveraging plan.

Already under Brookfield's oversight, TerraForm has conducted a massive acquisition which was accretive, and placed TerraForm's dividend on a strong footing to be able to continue to grow. How did the market react to this news?

The market barely blinked. TerraForm's share price since then has only risen 9.74% and the same day change was 7%. The market's memory of big acquisitions they only hurt TerraForm seemed to persist.

Investor Takeaway

The TerraForm we know today needs to be viewed overall as if it is a completely different yieldco. They have a new sponsor, almost doubled in size and now are standing on a strong footing. However, TerraForm's share price will continue to languish until it has a proven history of its own moving forward. Investor's jumping onto TerraForm now are betting on Brookfield's track record of success as TerraForm adjusts to its new ownership. If you love Brookfield's other publicly listed companies and want to gain another possibly solid contender, look no further.

