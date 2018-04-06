Gold Hangs Tough As U.S.-China Trade War Escalates

Just when it looked like the choppiness in the gold market might subside things got turbulent again for the yellow metal. The back-and-forth action in the gold price has mirrored the high intensity tennis match between the U.S. and China over trade tariffs. In today's report we'll see that the "trade war tantrum" isn't over yet and how this can still benefit the near-term gold outlook.

It was another trying day for gold as the U.S. dollar made a move toward breaking out of its 2-½ month trading range. The price of gold dropped Thursday as safety-related buying interest dwindled in the wake of conciliatory efforts by the U.S. and China to resolve an ongoing trade dispute. There were clear signs of buying interest in gold earlier this week as President Trump continued to press his case for tariffs on Chinese imports even as China responded in kind. This was quickly reversed as the rhetoric on both sides was toned down on Thursday. The spot gold price dropped by 0.5 percent on Thursday while June gold futures fell 0.9 percent to close at $1,328.

After the close of Thursday's session, however, another headline crossed the newswires which reminded investors that "it ain't over yet." This was the news that President Trump has instructed the U.S. Trade Representative to consider $100 billion in additional tariffs against China. According to CNBC, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer expressed support for the move, calling the proposed measure "appropriate." In response to the news, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 400 points in early evening trading.

Friday's trading session will be an interesting one and could well be make-or-break for the immediate-term (1-4 week) gold price trend. A failure to rally on what should be "good" news for the fear-sensitive gold price in the wake of the latest tariff threat would be negative for gold. It would imply that far-sighted informed investors have already discounted the trade war and are looking for better times ahead. However, if we assume that gold will take Thursday night's tariff news at face value then this would be an excellent opportunity for the gold bulls to take decisive control and push prices higher. Confirmation of this development would be if the gold price closes Friday's session decisively above its 15-day moving average. Even better would be if gold closes somewhere near or above its most recent price high which was made in late March.

Shown here is my gold proxy, the iShares Gold Trust (IAU). As the graph clearly shows, IAU has stubbornly refused to break down decisively under its 15-day moving average since February - a sign of the resilience of the gold bulls. Yet the gold bears are still lively in their attempts at keeping the gold price from breaking out to new yearly highs, as can be seen by IAU's failure to rally decisively above the $13.00 level (roughly the 2-½ month trading range ceiling). Moreover, the IAU price remains well above its dominant intermediate-term (3-6 month) low from December 2017.

I'm not big on pinpointing specific days as being "make-or-break" for gold since the micro-term is anyone's guess, but the next 1-2 trading sessions could prove to be exceptions to this rule. The ante has been clearly upped in the ongoing trade dispute between the U.S. and China and there's only so much of the increasingly aggressive rhetoric on both sides that can be ignored with impunity by gold investors. If the gold price shows considerable weakness from here while the stock market rallies, this could spell the beginning of another prolonged weakness phase for gold. Yet if gold does what I expect it to and rallies on Friday then we'll have a much-needed sign that its latest immediate-term buy signal is likely to pay off in April.

As I've mentioned in recent reports, the U.S. dollar could conceivably rally concurrently with gold during this brief period of news-related turmoil. The graph of my dollar proxy, the PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP), is showing undeniable signs of strength and is clearly attempting to break out of the lateral range that has kept it confined since January. While a rising dollar index would provide some headwinds for the gold price, it need not completely undermine gold's immediate-term upside potential this month provided the yellow metal responds positively to escalating trade war rhetoric. Investors after all will naturally seek to raise cash during periods of great uncertainty while simultaneously seeking the safety that gold provides during such times.

On a strategic note, IAU confirmed an immediate-term buy signal per the rules of the 15-day MA trading method two weeks ago. This signal is predicated on a 2-day higher close above the rising 15-day moving average. I've purchased a conservative trading position in the iShares Gold Trust after it confirmed the immediate-term (1-4) breakout signal on Mar 23. I'm using the $12.55 level as the initial stop loss on an intraday basis for this trade. Meanwhile longer-term investment positions in gold should be maintained as the fundamentals underscoring gold's two-year recovery effort are still favorable.

