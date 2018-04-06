ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Files For $86 Million U.S. IPO

Management's collaborative efforts and the company's promising pipeline make for a potentially interesting IPO candidate for investors with a significant risk appetite.

The Taipei-listed firm has a pipeline of late-stage treatment candidates for various cancers that are prevalent in Asia.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN) intends to sell ADSs of its common stock for gross proceeds of $86.3 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm is an oncology-focused biotechnology company developing a portfolio of immuno-oncology agents and targeted therapies.

ASLAN has an impressive roster of collaborations and a promising late-stage pipeline.

Company

Singapore-based ASLAN Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2010 as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing cancer therapeutics for global markets. The company targets cancers that are both highly prevalent in Asia and orphan indications in the United States and Europe.

Management is headed by Founder and CEO Carl Firth. Prior to ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, Firth was the Director, Head of Asia Healthcare of Merrill Lynch from 2008 - 2010. Firth also served as the Regional Business Development & Strategic Planning Director, AsiaPac of AstraZeneca (AZN) from January 2007 - December 2007.

The company has a market focus on China, Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asia.

Investors include Accuron Technologies, Cenova Ventures, and BioVeda Capital. Through December 31, 2017, ASLN had raised approximately $125 million in private and public investment since inception.

Technology

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has developed four product candidates which target validated growth pathways applied to new patient segments, novel immune checkpoints and novel cancer metabolic pathways. The company focuses on cancers, such as gastric cancer and biliary tract cancer, that are orphan diseases in the United States and Europe.

Below is a brief overview video of biliary tract cancer (also known bile duct cancer):

The company is positioned in Singapore, Taiwan, and China to efficiently recruit patients in Asia with data generated in the U.S. and Europe.

According to the F-1 statement, ASLAN plans to pursue the following strategy:

Rapidly advance varlitinib in biliary tract cancer and gastric cancer. Develop ASLAN003 in AML. Build a broad immuno-oncology portfolio. Establish a targeted commercial organization in the United States, China and other Asian markets. Develop ASLAN004 in severe atopic dermatitis and asthma. Selectively in-license or acquire additional oncology product candidates.

Below is the current status of the firm’s pipeline:

ASLAN’s lead program is known as varlitinib, a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2 and HER4.

The program is currently in a global pivotal clinical trial for biliary tract cancer. Topline data is expected report in 2019. A global Phase 2/3 clinical trial of varlitinib for gastric cancer is also being conducted with topline Phase 2 data expected in the second half of 2018. Varlitinib has shown activity in tumor types such as biliary tract, gastric, breast and colorectal cancer.

ASLAN’s partners include Array BioPharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Almirall and CSL.

Market

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals plans to compete in the biliary tract cancer (bile duct cancer) and gastric cancer markets.

According to a 2017 market research report by Persistence Market Research, the global bile duct cancer treatment market is projected to reach $312 million at a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period from 2017 - 2025.

In North America, the incidence of liver cancer and bile duct cancer has dramatically in the past few years with 6,000 people suffering from bile duct cancer every year in the United States.

According to a 2018 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the global gastric cancer therapy markets is projected to reach a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period of 2018 - 2023.

The main factors driving market growth include the increasing incidence of gastric cancer, coupled with strong drug pipeline, and the introduction of novel therapies for metastatic stomach cancer globally.

The Asia-Pacific region is dominating the market need due to the high incidence of stomach cancer. Also, China is expected to see significant growth during the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of obesity and growing awareness about diabetes care.

Competition

Major competitive vendors include multinational pharmaceutical companies, specialty pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology companies, universities and other research institutions worldwide:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO)

Arqule (ARQL)

Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY)

Eli Lilly (LLY)

Merck & Co. (MRK)

Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)

Sanofi (SNY)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

Dermira (DERM)

AstraZeneca (AZN)

The company states that its lead program, varlitinib, ‘has the potential to be the first targeted therapy approved for biliary tract cancer and first-line treatment for HER1/HER2 coexpressing gastric cancer.’

Management also believes that the program has the following potential competitive advantages:

potent inhibition of HER1, HER2 and HER4 potentially enables it to be used in a broader range of tumors than HER1-selective and HER2-selective agents; HER4 inhibition may lead to a more durable response; low levels of GI toxicity in comparison to other pan-HER inhibitors, with grades 3/4 diarrhea occurring in less than 5% of patients; and well-tolerated in conjunction with different chemotherapy regimens.

Financials

ASLN’s recent financial results are typical of a clinical stage biopharma but also includes revenue in 2016 from licensee Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY).

Below are the company’s operational results for the past two years (Audited IFRS):

As of December 31, 2017, the company had $50.4 million in cash and $15.8 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals intends to raise $86.3 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ADSs.

ALSN is listed on the Taipei stock exchange (6497:TT) and its current price in USD is around $2.06. Management says that Taiwanese financial regulations require that its foreign IPO price be at 90% of its existing Taipei quoted price.

There is currently no expression of interest for existing shareholders to buy into IPO, which is typical for a successful biopharma IPO, so that is negative signal subject to change in future filings.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We expect to use the net proceeds from this offering to continue to invest in the clinical development of our product candidates, including for the following planned and ongoing clinical trials: global pivotal clinical trial for varlitinib in biliary tract cancer; China pivotal clinical trial for varlitinib in biliary tract cancer; global Phase 2/3 clinical trial for varlitinib in gastric cancer; global clinical trials for ASLAN003 in AML; and ASLAN004 preclinical and Phase 1 clinical trials. The remaining net proceeds, if any, are expected to fund new and other ongoing research and development activities, working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not currently available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Leerink Partners, Piper Jaffray, H.C. Wainwright & Co, CLSA, and BTIG.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on calendar.

