US Foods Offers Double-Digit Potential As It Looks To Boost Growth And Margins

US Foods (USFD) is another good example of a business that may seem superficially simple (distributing products to food service customers like restaurants), but that involves quite a bit of detailed blocking-and-tackling details. And it is the extent to which competitors handle those details well that typically separates the long-term winners.

US Foods has done pretty well relative to the S&P 500 and its closest peer/rival Sysco (SYY) over the past year, but I believe there's a credible basis for expecting double-digit annual appreciation from here. US Foods has a large addressable market in which it can still grow (both organically and through M&A), as well as several margin-improvement opportunities. While I think today's price is a pretty fair balance between risk and reward, a pullback would make for a compelling entry point.

Do What You Do… Just Do More Of It

The biggest growth driver US Foods has is also a relatively obvious one - grab more share of that available market. In terms of driving future growth, US Foods is starting from a pretty good position. The second-largest broadline distributor, and one of two with a truly national footprint, US Foods already has around 8% market share and the capability of serving a wide swath of its nearly $300 billion addressable market.

Of the main growth targets for US Foods, the independent restaurant market is the largest at around $70 billion in addressable annual revenue. US Foods already enjoys slightly higher share here (closer to 10%), but this sub-market could fuel meaningful above-market growth for several years.

First, independent restaurants have been outgrowing their larger regional and chain store rivals. I'm not counting on this trend to continue; independent restaurants have come back into fashion lately, but I'm old enough that I've seen dining fads come and go. Nevertheless, if I'm wrong and independents do consistently outgrow the chains, US Foods will have the opportunity to serve a faster-growing sub-market.

I think increased share and share-of-wallet within that market is the bigger story. US Foods management believes they serve a little less than 20% of the independents out there. That suggests a very long runway of potential growth if US Foods can convince those customers that they offer a compelling value proposition. What I find more appealing, though, is the data point that management believes that roughly 30% of their current customer base buys less than 20% of their needs from US Foods. To me, those customers are prime targets for IT-driven maximization - figuring out what those customers need and the sort of pricing that will drive more orders.

Additional M&A Virtually A Given

Sysco has been a serial acquirer (and tried to acquire US Foods a few years ago) and so too has US Foods and most of the other large distributors. Looking ahead, I fully expect US Foods to continue to use M&A as a way of boosting growth while adding scale and margin-efficiency opportunities.

With the three largest players holding roughly 30% share, the five largest holding close to 35%, and the 10 largest holding 40% share, you get a sense of how "pyramid-shaped" this industry is, and how many companies are potential consolidation candidates. In some cases these are simple scoop-up jobs - nothing particularly unusual or proprietary about a business, other than that it has some longstanding customer relationships that US Foods can add through the acquisition, while cutting expenses by de-duplicating back office functions and folding operations into its own logistics system.

In some other cases, though, I believe US Foods could still look to add particular kinds of businesses through M&A. There are distributors that specialize in ethnic restaurants/foods, healthy/organic products, and broader categories like produce, and adding these more specialized players could perhaps create longer-term cross-selling opportunities for the business.

Private Label Can Drive Even Higher Margins

In addition to driving organic growth, a key focus of US Foods management needs to be (and seems to be) margin improvement. Simply driving more volume through existing infrastructure is certainly an avenue to better margins, but I expect US Foods to do more than that, and increased private label sales are one clear opportunity.

About one-third of U.S. Foods' revenue comes from private label sales, and US Foods has built up an offering of over 14,000 SKUs across more than 20 brands, and those brands themselves have been segmented into various value tiers. Why bother? US Foods has disclosed that its gross profits per case for private label products are double what they are from typical manufacturer-sourced products. With that, a 1% increase in the sales mix (which is management's current annual target) should be worth something in the neighborhood of 12 - 14bp of gross margin. Moreover, getting customers accustomed to private label should help customer stickiness - smart restaurateurs don't mess with what is working, and so may be more reluctant to sub out these products.

What's the value proposition to the customer? First, US Foods private label products often come at a discount to the branded third-party alternatives, and reducing food costs is always a popular move with restaurants. Second, US Foods has been trying to develop products that address the needs of foodservice customers - including reducing prep time/labor and reducing/eliminating more elaborate cooking requirements. Although "heat and eat" prepackaged food from distributors gets a lot of flack from restaurant critics and food writers (sometimes for good reason), there's a middle ground where US Foods can still save its clients time and money while still allowing the restaurants to make and offer real food.

Many Other Opportunities To Improve Margins

Increased private label sales is just one way US Foods can look to improve its margins. First, focusing on independent restaurants is itself a margin improvement strategy; large chains can push back strongly on pricing, but independents don't have the same leverage, making this a higher-margin opportunity.

Second, US Foods is well underway with programs to improve procurement and shipping. Management has been increasingly centralizing its procurement (at 75% as of the fourth quarter of 2017), allowing the company to strike better deals and improve its supply chain/logistics efficiency. On the shipping side, US Foods has historically had higher shipping costs than Sysco and Performance Food Group (PFGC), but has been using its IT investments to plan more efficient/effective routes and reduce its shipping costs.

Speaking more broadly, IT is a major driver and differentiator for US Foods. The company's "CookBook" analytics platform allows for greatly enhanced and automated pricing, promotion, and assortment decisions, including customer-specific pricing, identification of price sensitivity (by customer), improved cross-selling, and improved retention. US Foods is also "sharing" some of its IT capabilities with customers through offerings that help customers calculate menu profitability and manage productivity.

US Foods has also built a best-in-class e-commerce platform that handles about 70% of its sales; far more than at Sysco. Although there could be some drawbacks to online ordering - I wonder whether there are psychological consequences of not having a live salesperson going through the theater of "giving you a break" even if the CookBook platform offers the same prices - US Foods reports higher volume and retention with e-commerce customers, and these investments in IT have allowed the company to grow revenue with smaller numbers of sales reps in the field.

The Opportunity

Foodservice distribution is always going to be a low-margin business, not to mention an intensely competitive one. As seems to be the case in so many industries today, Amazon (AMZN) is looming larger as a potential entrant and competitor. Although I think leading distributors like Sysco, US Foods, and Performance Food already have very strong logistics capabilities in place, I could see Amazon leveraging its existing investments in logistics and food retail to try to target independent restaurants. While I think Amazon would likely be a greater threat in more commodity-type offerings (as has been the case so far in its foray into industrial distribution), the committed entrance of a loss-insensitive rival with national capabilities wouldn't be a positive.

I expect US Foods to generate long-term revenue growth around 4% to 5%, including serial M&A. Although I don't normally like to model M&A, I believe it will be a steady factor in US Foods' future results. I do expect some modest improvement in gross margin over the next five years, but I think exceeding half a point in improvement will be difficult to do given competitive and cost pressures. I see more scope for opex improvement, though, and I think more than a point of operating margin leverage is attainable over the next five years (with more leverage beyond that point as well).

I'm not looking for this to translate into a lot of near-term FCF leverage relative to 2017's FCF margin, though. Although M&A is generally excluded from FCF calculations, I'm including it in my model as I believe it will be an ongoing driver of revenue growth (and margin expansion, to some extent). That decision depresses my FCF margin assumptions by about 50-75bp for the next five years, with a declining impact as the years go on. Even so, I expect high single-digit FCF growth over the next 10 years, supporting a total annual return to shareholders of around 10-11%.

The Bottom Line

I believe investors who buy US Foods today can expect a double-digit annual return from these levels and that's a fair return on the risk. I personally prefer unfair returns, though, and my view on the stock would shift from "it's alright" to something more exciting if the shares were to pull back 10% or more from here. Either way, I do believe US Foods has an opportunity to gain share and grow revenue at a decent rate, while also driving better margins, profits, and cash flows for shareholders.

