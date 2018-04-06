Don't Fret But Caterpillar's Stock May Have To Give Back Some Gains

Caterpillar is trading near the high end of our fair value estimate range, and while we like the company, it may give back some of its massive gains.

Image shown: Caterpillar's shares faced tremendous pressure during 2015 as the commodity markets swooned. The company has come roaring back, however.

By The Valuentum Team

Caterpillar (CAT) was all but written off less than a couple years ago. The earth-moving equipment-making giant was in a world of trouble with commodity prices crashing and mining companies pulling back on capital expenditures. Miners at the time were more worried about their own survival than trying to position for the long haul with new equipment purchases. Cat Financial looked more like a liability than an asset, especially as the credit health of its mining customers continued to deteriorate. Many were thinking toward the end of 2015: Was a repeat of the Financial Crisis going to come raining down on Caterpillar in coming years? Even the cost cuts of the past didn't look to be enough to stave off what might happen. Caterpillar, however, made it through, and fundamentals have really turned for the better. We're almost in disbelief at the fundamental comeback and stock price surge! Maybe we shouldn't be though. After all, Cat is a great company.

Caterpillar's "Moaty" Operations and Strong Earnings Momentum

Whenever Caterpillar is mentioned in conversation, the very first thing that should come to mind is the company's sprawling dealer network, perhaps its strongest competitive advantage, arguably more important that its quality manufacturing and strong, recognizable brand. The company's reach is simply phenomenal, with ~50 dealers in the US and 140+ outside the US (serving ~190 countries). Though having a presence almost anywhere in the world doesn't guarantee success, it does help to lock out a lot of would-be competitors. Warren Buffett might say that Caterpillar's business is protected by an "economic moat." We like to calculate a company's Economic Castle rating, but the concept between a moat and an Economic Castle are interconnected. Both focus on the evidence of return on invested capital.

It might have been hard to believe in late 2015/early 2016 that Caterpillar would have raised its top- and bottom-line guidance for 2017 multiple times, but it did. The company rode the recovery in demand across its end markets and pursued disciplined cost control, something that we often stand in awe of, as Caterpillar has a knack for rightsizing costs to demand. From where we stand, the most important drivers behind the expected strength remain the North America and China (FXI) construction markets, new equipment sales momentum in resource industries, and demand for rebuilds of well-serving equipment in the energy space. Obviously, we're worried about the US-China "trade war" with Trump calling on another $100 billion in tariffs, but we think cooler heads will eventually prevail. It might get uglier before it gets better though.

Caterpillar's fourth-quarter report, released late January, showed just how strong the company's 2017 truly was, but it also revealed just how cyclical earnings can be, too. For the full year 2017, adjusted profit per share more than doubled to $6.88 per share from $3.42 per share in 2016 on an incredible 18% increase in annual sales and revenue. Sales for the year ended at $45.5 billion, roughly $2.5 billion more than its top-line expectations as of July 2017 (see image below). It's incredible how much momentum can get behind Caterpillar's top line at times, but the image below clearly shows how far sales have fallen, too. In 2012, for example, sales and revenue were $65.9 billion, and the company looks to finally be recovering from what it calls the "most prolonged downturn in (its) history."

Image Source: Caterpillar Investor Day Presentation

Our Estimate of Caterpillar's Intrinsic Value

Image Source: Valuentum

The ongoing intensification of the US-China "trade war" could dampen Caterpillar's fundamental bounce back, but we have to believe the company still has a reason to be optimistic given commentary from its fourth-quarter earnings release. In the report, the executive team emphasized "strong sales momentum resulting from strong order rates, lean dealer inventories and an increased backlog." Though the construction markets in China are a key part to Caterpillar's ongoing recovery, we don't think it is probable that sales and revenues could dip below 2016 levels, even during the most difficult times. For one, 2016 sales were less than 60% of those in 2012. A 40%+ drop from 2012 is already quite steep, and Cat has just started its recovery.

If US-China trade relations do take a turn for the better, however, we might even say that we think Caterpillar's guidance for adjusted profit per share in the range of $8.25-$9.25 may be conservative. What we think management knows very well is just how operationally-leveraged its business is, even though it sets forecasts that it rather would beat than fall considerably short of. 2017 adjusted profit per share more than doubled from 2016 levels, and we would not be surprised if the bottom-line growth rate comes in much better than what we'd call its preliminary guidance range for 2018. We tend to agree with management that it is in the "early stages of implementing (its) strategy of profitable growth (fourth-quarter 2017 press release)."

We're big fans of Caterpillar on a fundamental basis, but even our more optimistic tone can't quite translate into the forecasts needed to justify its current price. That there is risk from tariffs, that the company is operationally-leveraged and tied to commodity prices, and that its business has considerable ups and downs for what many consider to be a business of blue-chip quality gives us even more pause at the company's current price levels near $150 per share. We're expecting a recovery in Caterpillar's operations, but we value its shares on a discounted cash-flow basis at $123 each. The company is trading right at the high end (~$148) of what we consider to be a reasonable valuation for shares at the time of this writing.

Image Source: Valuentum

Talking About Caterpillar's Dividend

The risks to Caterpillar's valuation are similar to the risks to its dividend health. Cyclical operations tend to bite heavily during downturns, and operating leverage cuts both ways. At the end of 2017, Caterpillar held roughly $8.26 billion in cash and short-term investments on the books, while debt associated with machinery, energy and transportation assets was about $7.9 billion, good enough for a modest industrial net cash position.

However, where the dividend could come under pressure is with respect to Cat Financial, which accounts for more than $20 billion in debt on Caterpillar's books. All else equal, the more net cash the better, the more net debt the worse -- both when it comes to valuation and the dividend. Free cash flow, however, remains quite solid, coming in at a robust $4.8 billion during 2017, several times the $1.8 billion Cat paid in cash dividends for the year.

For an industrial manufacturing company that has been around for a while, Caterpillar knows what it's doing, and the management team knows how to execute. For example, Cat's strategy when facing revenue declines is to manage costs such that the fall in operating profits is less than 30% of the drop in revenue. We like the idea that the executive team is aggressive, but we also like how it plays defense, and these intangibles speak to a stronger dividend than what otherwise might be at face value. Lean manufacturing initiatives will remain crucial through the course of the business cycle, in any case.

Image Source: Valuentum

Caterpillar's Dividend Cushion ratio remains above 1. That basically means that after factoring in our forecasts of future free cash flow generation over the next five years and comparing that with future expected cash dividends paid, and after accounting for its net balance sheet position, Caterpillar's dividend makes the cut. The challenge with Caterpillar's operations, however, and analysts know this all too well, is that even Caterpillar may not be able to accurately gauge operating leverage on the upside and operating leverage on the downside. Said differently, where a Dividend Cushion ratio of 1.5 ($14.4 billion divided by $9.5 billion, as shown in the image above) might be a really good measure, given the uncertainty of Cat's operations, it might not be good enough to feel completely secure over the next five years. Shares currently yield 2%, roughly in-line with the average company of the S&P 500.

Conclusion

Caterpillar is one of our favorite companies from a fundamental perspective, but investors shouldn't dismiss the cyclicality of its operations and its exposure to potential weak credits at Cat Financial during the worst of times. Though the company generates significant free cash flow and its manufacturing, industrial balance sheet is rather solid, Cat Financial's leverage could wreak havoc on an otherwise healthy entity. We love the company's ability to manage costs through the economic cycle, and assuming the US-China "trade war" doesn't end in catastrophe, Caterpillar looks to be on the road to recovery from a fundamental revenue and adjusted-profit standpoint. The question for investors, however, is whether such a recovery is already factored into the price. We think it is, and we wouldn't be surprised if Caterpillar gives back some of its gains.

This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.