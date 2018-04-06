Can The ECB Taper Lift The German Term Premium To The Upside?

This article introduces the US Term Premia developed by Adrian, Crump and Moench (ACM, 2013) and is mainly highlighting some interesting arguments that ECB's Benoit Coeure presented in his speech "Building a New Future for International Financial Services" in Dublin on Jan. 31, 2018. In his presentation (see here), Coeure made some links between the term premia of European and American yields and the amount of expected free float. The free float is defined by the fraction of the amount of outstanding bonds held neither by the Eurosystem (under the PSPP program) nor foreign central banks (as excess reserves). The amount of free float, as you can imagine, has decreased dramatically since the Financial Crisis due to central banks' asset purchase programs.

1. Introducing the term premium

Researchers and economists have often decomposed the long-term bond yields (i.e. US Treasuries) into the expected path of the real interest rate (r*) and the additional term premium, which compensates investors for holding interest rate risks. This decomposition is not explicit and must be estimated using econometric models. Using ACM monthly data from the NY Fed website (here), we plot the time series of the US 10Y term premium overlaid with the expected real interest rate (r*) in Figure 1 (chart on the left). While the real interest rate in the US has been increasing since the beginning of 2014, the term premium has actually decreased and is currently negative (which hasn't happened many times since its inception in June 1961). The expected r* went up from 1.55% in January 2014 to 3.25% in March 2018 on the back of Fed's tightening policy; with the US 10Y yield trading at 2.75%, this implies a negative term premium of -50bps.

Another interesting characteristic of the 10Y ACM term premium is that it co-moves strongly with the business cycle. Figure 1 (chart on the right) shows the evolution of the term premium with the US unemployment rate (according to Eikon Reuters). We can notice that the unemployment rate tends to rise when the term premium of LT bonds increases. Hence, if we assume that the 10Y term premium has nowhere to go but up based on the historical time series, does it mean that US economy is at full employment and that a sudden rise in the term premium will cause the unemployment rate trend to reverse?

Figure 1

Data Source: Adrian, Crump and Moench (2013) and Eikon Reuters

2. Free float and term premium relationship

With the ECB exiting the bond market at the end of the year, investors have questioned if the euro bond market could experience a sort of 2013 "Taper Tantrum" episode, with yields suddenly rising on the back of a soaring term premium. As you know, in early 2013, the Fed was purchasing USD85bn of US Treasuries and MBS after the announcement of QE4 in December 2012 (see history of Fed's QE here), and Bernanke's QE Taper announcement in May 2013 led to an immediate repricing of US Treasuries. As you can see it in Figure 2, the rise in the term premium was the major driver of the US 10Y yield (chart on the left). The ACM term premium increased from 60bps In May 2013 (24th) to 150bps in mid-September, levitating the 10Y yield from 2% to 3%. The expected real interest rate remained flattish oscillating around 1.5% (chart on the right).

Figure 2

Data Source: Adrian, Crump and Moench (2013)

At the time of the announcement, the Federal Reserve held only around 20% of the outstanding US marketable debt securities; accounting other price-insensitive investors such as foreign central banks (holding UST as a reserve asset), private investors held half of the US marketable debt (according to Coeure's presentation). Hence, with the ECB tapering (the central bank halved its QE size to EUR30bn a month in January 2018) and exiting its asset-purchase program at the end of the year (Figure 3, chart on the left), investors have been wondering if we could potentially have a similar effect in the European bond market. As the German LT yield tends to lead to core bond yields in the Euro area (figure 3, chart on the right), can the ECB exit trigger a rally in Euro core yields?

Figure 3

Data Source: Bloomberg Estimates and Eikon Reuters

An interesting chart that Coeure showed in his presentation is the relationship between the 10-year Bund term premium and the free float (Figure 4, ECB calculations). As you know, the accumulation of asset purchases by the ECB over the past few years has dramatically reduced the share of outstanding sovereign bonds held by the private sector, the so-called "free-float" (i.e. bonds that are held neither by the Eurosystem nor by other central banks as part of their foreign exchange reserves). For countries such as Germany, the free-float of German Bunds is less than 10% according to ECB estimates and a certain amount of assumptions regarding the allocation of overseas foreign exchange reserves.

Hence, the relationship between the term premium and the free float has dramatically flattened since 2003. Prior to the Financial Crisis, there was a significant positive relationship between the expected free float and the Bund term premium, with investors expecting a higher risk premium (or term premium) as the amount of free float increases. However, we can notice that since 2014, the relationship is flat, and that investors are willing to accept new bonds without requiring a higher compensation for duration risk. Therefore, according to this analysis, the ECB can retreat as a buyer of sovereign bonds without risking a sudden rise in the term premium.

Figure 4. 10Y Bund Term Premium vs. Free Float

Source: ECB and Lemke and Werner (2017)

3. View on long-term yields

There have been numerous analyses on the long-term bond yields of the developed nations. With nominal growth expected to average 4.5-5% for the OECD countries in 2018 and 2019 (according to OECD estimates), one would expect to see long-term bond yields catching up with nominal growth rates. For instance, if we plot the US and German 10Y yields since 1960 using annual data from Oscar et al. (2017) for nominal rates, and Homer and Sylla* (2005) and Eikon Reuters for long-term interest rates (Figure 5), we can notice that both countries' 10Y yields are low relative to the nominal growth rates, especially in Germany.

Figure 5: LT bond yields and nominal growth since 1960

Source: Oscar et al. (2017), Homer and Sylla (2005) and Eikon Reuters

*Homer and Sylla data were taken manually from the book's 4th edition

An interesting comment from DoubleLine Capital CEO's Jeffrey Gundlach was made on that analysis concerning the US 10Y yield. He pointed out that the US 10Y yield tends to reside in the average of nominal US GDP for 2018 (5%) and the competitor yield - the German 10Y Bund - which currently trades at 50 bps, which is equal to 2.75% (or roughly 5bps below the current 10Y yield according to Eikon Reuters).

To conclude, it does not seem that the euro zone will experience a similar type of US Taper Tantrum episode in the months to come; however, we remain strongly vigilant on the behavior of peripheral bond yields (as we commented in our previous publication). We think that LT core bond yields in the euro area will be sensitive to the behavior of US yields in the medium term; our view is that the US 10Y will reach 3.5% within the next 12 months, hence lifting the German 10Y Bunds up to 1%.

