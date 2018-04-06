Highpower International - Discussing FY2017 Takeaways And FY2018 Outlook

Expect net income from operations to be down meaningfully in FY2018.

Company expects 20%+ top-line growth in FY2018 and overall margins to improve from Q4/2017.

Note:

I have covered Highpower International (NASDAQ: HPJ) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

For a couple of quarters now, I have been skeptical on Highpower International, a small but nicely growing China-based producer of nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) and lithium-based rechargeable batteries, mostly due to material cost inflation for important raw materials like cobalt, nickel and lithium experienced over the course of 2017.

Photo: Highpower Lithium Battery Facility - Source: Company Presentation

While my initial short recommendation was, clearly, ill-timed, the company did not manage to delay the inevitable by more than one quarter. During Q3, Highpower not only experienced heavy margin pressure but also warned of further deterioration going forward. Not surprisingly, investors headed for the exit, causing the stock price to drop by more than 40% until the beginning of March.

On March 12, the company released some preliminary Q4 and full-year 2017 results which looked bullish on the surface but were solely the result of one-time items. In fact, the company's margin performance deteriorated even further from an already weak Q3.

On April 2, Highpower International released its final Q4 and FY2017 numbers and subsequently filed its 10-K with the SEC. As evidenced by the table below, severe margin pressure in combination with higher operating expenses caused net income from operations to drop a whopping 90% quarter over quarter.

Q4/2017 Q3/2017 Q2/2017 Q1/2017 Q4/2016 Revenues 79.2 71.4 51.7 41.9 53.9 OpEx 11.4 9.2 7.4 6.8 9.1 Gross Margin 14.9% 19.0% 23.3% 23.7% 20.2% Income from operations 0.4 4.3 4.7 3.1 1.8 Income before taxes 7.1 6.2 5.1 3.2 2.1

Unless otherwise stated, all numbers are in million USD.

As already suspected in my discussion of the preliminary numbers, in Q4 the company recorded a major $6 million one-time gain from the recent deconsolidation of its subsidiary Ganzhou Highpower Technology ("GZ Highpower"), heavily inflating its income before taxes.

Over the course of FY2017, the company recognized one-time gains of roughly 8.2 million from the divestment / deconsolidation of subsidiaries, calculating to almost 40% of the company's reported income before taxes.

With FY2017 having ended on a poor note, FY2018 will, most likely, see more of the same issues which pressured the company in the second half of last year.

Particularly Q1 will be very weak due to ongoing high raw material prices and the impact of seasonality. Accordingly, Highpower is expecting only 10% top-line growth (excluding GZ Highpower) on a year over year basis and gross margins between 15% and 17%. At these levels, the company is unlikely to be profitable in Q1.

Moreover, the recent deconsolidation of GZ Highpower will have an impact on reported revenues as the subsidiary contributed almost $30 million to the top-line in 2017.

Management has guided for revenues to increase by at least 20% and gross margin levels to exceed that of the fourth quarter of 2017 (excluding the GZ Highpower impact) which translates to gross margin guidance of above 17%.

Unfortunately, prices for the company's main raw materials, cobalt and nickel, have continued to increase by a double digit percentage during Q1 and just recently saw a slight retreat, most likely due to the overall market turmoil caused by ongoing trade war fears.

So, what might FY2018 look like for Highpower International?

Assuming FY2018 top-line growth of 25%, average gross margins of 18% and a 10% increase in operating expenses, income from operations would come in at roughly $10.3 million, an almost 20% decrease from 2017 levels.

Also keep in mind that the company's cash flows from operating and investing activities were negative in 2017, mostly due to higher working capital needs and ongoing capacity expansion requirements. Backing out $10.5 million in one-time sales proceeds from the divestment of a subsidiary, the company used almost $20 million in cash in FY2017.

With revenue growth projected to continue at 20%+, I would expect negative cash flows from operating and investing activities of at least $20 million next year, forcing Highpower to either increase its already meaningful debt levels further or even pursue an equity raise.

As of the end of FY2017, the company had available unused credit facilities of $31 million. Highpower's large working capital requirements are mostly caused by production lead times of 30-40 days and average accounts receivable days outstanding in the high-70s.

Bottom Line:

Without a major retreat in raw material prices, Highpower International's net income from operations will, most likely, experience a sizeable decline in FY2018 as the projected revenue growth won't offset ongoing margin pressures.

In addition, investors need to prepare for a very weak Q1 with net income from operations only at break-even levels.

Moreover, year-over-year comparisons might prove even more ugly in absence of major one-time gains.

Going forward, investors should keep a close eye on raw material prices as the main determining factor for the company's gross margin performance.

At this point, I see no reason to own the stock but will keep investors updated on the company as the year progresses.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.