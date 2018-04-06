Why I Recently Picked Up Nintendo

Introduction

Most of you will know the Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) for its famous characters like Mario, Pikachu, and Zelda. The company has recently released its new flagship, the Nintendo Switch. The company has had an impressive run, mainly because of the success of Switch. I think there is still room to run. In this article, I will first dive into the fundamentals of the company, we will then go more in depth about the release of the Nintendo Switch and whether the release comes at the cost of the Nintendo 3DS. We will end with Nintendo’s entrance into the mobile game market.

Fundamentals

Before starting to discuss the fundamentals, I would like to point out that Nintendo is a Japanese company and thus reports its earnings in Japanese yens. Currently, one dollar is around 116 yens. You should realize that by investing in Nintendo as a U.S. investor, you are exposed to (unwanted) exchange rate wins or losses. To make the article easier to read, I will report the fundamentals in dollars.

Shares of Nintendo currently trade at around 403 dollars on the Tokyo stock Exchange. This is quite a big amount, which is annoying when you are an investor with a small portfolio. According to yahoo finance the company currently trades at a P/E ratio of 42. There is no gaming ETF that would give a good picture of the average valuation of gaming companies. The biggest competitors of Nintendo are Microsoft (MSFT) (with its Xbox) and Sony (SNE) with its playstation. It is hard to compare Nintendo to these peers, because they also operate in other segments. Therefore we are not able to compare their valuations. I still decided to take a look at other competitors in the gaming industry, just to get a better view of it. Remember that the following comparison should be taking with a grain of salt. I found out that Nintendo does have a lower P/E ratio than the Chinese game giant Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), which has a P/E ratio of 45 and Take-Two (TTWO), which has a P/E ratio of 60.

Nintendo’s book year does not follow the calendar year and ends on March 31, 2018. In its most recent 9 months report, the company reported an impressive 175% growth in Net Sales to an amount of $7.4 billion. The company reported operating profit of $1.35 billion, compared to 227 million last year. This means it grew its operating profit with 494%. The increase in revenue and profit can be explained by the successful release of the Nintendo Switch in March 2017. The company already sold 15 million copies, which is more than the total amount of Wii Us sold in 6 years. I will come back on the success of the Switch later on. Very often you see that when a company increases revenue with this huge of an amount, it comes at the cost of its profit margins. It is nice to see that Nintendo is able to grow its revenue, but is also able to grow its profit even more! This means that the company has created better margins for itself.

Dividend

Nintendo has a dividend policy, which states that the company pays out only 33% of its consolidated operating profit. Because of this policy, the dividend is everything but steady. A dividend cut in the US is often seen as a really big deal, while in other countries it’s pretty common to cut the dividend when the company faces headwinds. Nintendo stated in its recent dividend forecast that the annual dividend would be 4.31 dollars, if the earnings forecast would be in line with the actual earnings. This would set the yield of the company to 1.1%. The dividend yield is thus not that impressive, but it is still higher than Tencent, which has a dividend yield of 0.15% and Take Two, which does not pay a dividend at all.

Vertically integrated

The benefit and also flaw of Nintendo’s business model is that they develop many of their popular games themselves. Since most gaming console manufacturers make little to no money on their hardware, instead relying on software such as games and online services to make money, as will be discussed in further detail in the following paragraph. For third party developers to release games on a certain console they have to pay a fee. This fee is one of the main incomes for Microsoft and Sony, companies that primarily rely on third party developers for their games. As a result of Nintendo developing and publishing their games themselves all the profit goes into their own pockets. Note that this a double-edged sword. When a game fails, Nintendo, having financed the development costs, takes the full blow, while this may not be the case for their competitors. I believe that this is more of a merit than a detriment in Nintendo’s case, seeing as they have an excellent record of producing first party games on their consoles. Especially considering that 3 of the top ten best selling games last year were exclusively published on the Switch and by Nintendo and this becomes even more impressive taking into account that there are currently only roughly 15 million switch owners and more than 70 million PlayStation 4 and 30 million Xbox One owners. Therefore, I think the stock still has room to run and justifies its expensive P/E ratio.

The Nintendo Switch

In an interview with business insider the head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, revealed that the recently released Xbox One X sells at a loss, despite the hefty $500 price tag. The same applies to Sony’s PlayStation 4, which released back in 2013 and the more recent PlayStation 4 Pro released in late 2016, admitted by the company’s entertainment senior vice president Masayasu Ito. Currently the two consoles sell at around $300 and $400 respectively. Nintendo on the other hand has managed to sell the Switch at a profit while retaining a competitive price of $300 as estimated by a Japanese firm. However, Nintendo has not presented official numbers themselves. Formalhaut, the firm that made the estimation reported that the production costs of a Switch are $257, meaning that they make slightly over $40 per unit sold. This is mostly due to Nintendo using inferior and therefore cheaper hardware, but compensating this with an innovative design.

Nintendo 3DS

The success of the Switch has not negatively affected the sales of the 3DS just yet, which came out almost 7 years ago, but has received many slightly altered variants. Contrarily, the number of 3DS's sold in 2017 was higher than that of the previous year. However, in spite of this, Nintendo seems the be mostly done with the 3DS. Despite having an audience of over 70 million potential customers, one of the largest in modern gaming only rivaled by that of the PlayStation 4, having already announced that Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon will be the last core Pokémon games, one of their most popular IPs, released on the system and pulling some of the older models like the new 3DS of the shelves. While third developers, primarily Japanese ones, are still keen on creating games for the 3DS, Nintendo seems to have shifted their attention almost wholly to the Switch, which can be derived from both the aforementioned reasons and the fact that they brought little new titles to the market last year and instead relied on remakes and ports of older games. In short, while the 3DS may not have faded just yet due to its large audience it will not be long till there are enough Switches at homes and the 3DS will entire retirement, which does not come as a surprise considering its life cycle of almost 7 years. A key risk is that there does not appear to be a obvious successor to the 3DS, so there is a possibility that Nintendo will end their long-running DS series with the 3DS.

Comparing the switch to the Wii U

The success of a console is mainly determined by its early sales. Consoles are heavily influenced by a snowball effect. People are more likely to buy the console that friends and relatives of them already own, after all most of us like to play with others. Additionally, third party developers are more interested in developing games for successful consoles, since they have more potential buyers for their games. The Wii U, Nintendo’s last generation console, failed horribly at the start of its life cycle due to a multitude of reasons like poor release games and awkward design dooming it for the rest of its life span. It was stated in the annual report that the Switch managed to surpass the Wii U in terms of sales in just shy of a year, marking a fantastic start. In my opinion, this will be a great catalyst to determine the overall success of the Switch.

The mobile segment

With smartphones becoming increasingly powerful throughout the years, mobile gaming has become hugely popular. The mobile market already takes up 42% of the gaming market in terms of revenue and this is expected to grow to 50% by 2020 as reported by Newzoo. Nintendo has had varying success in joining the mobile market, with on one hand Pokemon Go, which became a worldwide phenomenon, and on the other Super Mario Run, which fell short of expectations. This was mainly due to the fact that Super Mario Run employed a one time purchase model, while most mobile gamers seem to prefer a freemium model, which means that the game is free but comes with in-game microtransactions. Fortunately, it seems Nintendo has learned from their mistakes with Fire Emblem Heroes, which followed the freemium model. The latter one grossed more than 5 times the revenue of Super Mario Run in a year, with Mario generating only $60 million revenue and Fire Emblem Heroes coming just shy of $300 million. Only time will tell whether Nintendo will be successful in integrating into the mobile market. Some may argue that the popularity of mobile gaming comes at the cost of the Switch, but at least this is not true in my opinion as there is a huge difference in terms of quality of games and the target audience is therefore completely different. With the Switch, despite its mobile nature, still focuses on large time consuming games and mobile more on shorter and simpler games.

Conclusion

Nintendo seems to be an excellent buy. The company is, unlike competitors Microsoft and Sony, vertically integrated, which means that they make their own consoles and their own games. Because of this, the company does not have to pay fees to the middle man and keeps all the profits in their own pockets. The company has successfully introduced the Switch and has already sold 15 million units. The company still has room to run, since this amount does not even come close to the 70 million playstations sold by Sony. It’s good to see that the popularity of the Nintendo Switch seems to have no direct effect on the sales of the 3DS. Risks can be found in Nintendo cutting down the support of the Nintendo 3DS and therefore relying fully on the Nintendo Switch sales. Another risk is the fact that Nintendo seems to have varying success in the mobile game market; a market that becomes more important over time. The Fiscal Year Earnings Release will be presented on April 26th. The Switch seems to become more important for Nintendo and I am looking forward to see if the product can hold onto its strong momentum.





Disclosure: I am/we are long NTDOY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.