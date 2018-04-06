Gypsum Management and Supply (MNKD) GMS Inc. Acquisition of WSB Titan (Transcript)

Gypsum Management and Supply Inc. (NYSE:GMS) GMS Inc. Acquisition of WSB Titan April 5, 2017 8:00 AM ET

Good day and welcome to the GMS Special Acquisition Call. Today’s conference is being recorded. And at this time, I would like to turn conference over to Lynn Ross, Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Controller. Please go ahead.

Lynn Ross

Good morning and thank you for joining us this morning to discuss GMS’s acquisition of WSB Titan. I’m join by Mike Callahan, President and CEO and Doug Goforth. In addition to the press release issued this morning, we have posted presentation slides to accompanying this call in the investor section of our website at www.gms.com.

On today’s call management’s prepared remarks and answers to your questions may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control that may cause actual results to differ from those discussed today.

Examples of forward-looking statements include those related to net sales, as well as non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted EBITDA, the ratio of debt to adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, adjusted EPS including accretion of the recent tax reform and any management expectations for outlook for fiscal 2018 and beyond.

In addition, statements regarding potential acquisitions and future greenfield locations we expect the timing and benefits of transaction expected synergies, cost savings, margin improvements, expected accretion, we expect the transaction multiple leverage integration, growth, product expansion opportunity, installation construction, operational improvements, market growth or performance and the sharing of best practices our forward-looking statements as well as statements recording the market in this company are Titan operate and are expect to operate.

As a reminder, forward-looking statements represent management’s current estimates and expectations. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in future. Listeners are encouraged to review the more detailed discussions related to these forward-looking statements contained in the company’s filings with the SEC, including the Risk Factors section in the company’s 10-K and other periodic reports and the definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Mike Callahan. Mike.

Mike Callahan

Thanks Lynn. And good morning and thank you to everyone for joining us this morning on the call. Today we announced an agreement to acquire 100% of the equity interest of WBS Titan, establishing or footprint in Canada and further expanding our position as the leading distributor of wallboard and ceilings in North America. With pro forma sales of $3 billion and pro forma adjusted EBITDA of $305 million for the last 12 months ended January 31, 2018.

Titan is the market leading Gypsum supply dealer in Canada with approximately two times the scale of the next generation Gypsum supply dealer and a very impressive track record of growth and profitability via share gains and acquisitions. The company has established its leadership position in Canada driven by an experience management team of differentiated culture of focus on operational and safety excellence and a relentless pursue of growth. We expect the transaction to be immediately accretive to adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA margin as demonstrated by an estimated 25% increase in trailing 12 months pro forma adjusted EPS and a 100-basis point improvement in trailing 12 months pro forma adjusted EBITDA margin.

In addition, the combination creates a well-balanced North American specialty distribution platform with multiple avenues for growth and a significant opportunity to share best practices and leverage each company strengths. For instance, we believe there is an attractive opportunity to expand Titan ceiling business in Canada as well as GMS’ insulation business in the U.S.

Now, if you look at slide 5. Turning to the transaction details on slide 5. Our purchase price of 627 million or 800 million Canadian gives us a multiple of less than 8 times based on January 2018 trailing 12-month adjusted pro forma EBITDA. Including and expected approximate 10 million in synergies within the first full year following the close with transaction. We believe, the strong free cash flow generation will enable us to return leverage back to less than 3 times within 2 years. Doug will provide more details on the financing considerations later in presentation.

We are especially pleased that Titan’s talented management team and all of their employees will be joining GMS. Throughout the process, the GMS leadership team and I have been extremely impressed with the quality of the Titan team and how well they run their operations. Titan was formed by Doug Skrepnek, Ryan Shoemaker and Gord Coutts and they will continue to lead our Canadian operations. We currently expect the transaction to close in the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

Now turning to slide number 6. Let me now briefly provide more detail on Titan and why we view this as such an attractive business before diving into the strategic rationale with the deal. Titan is Canada’s largest wallboard distributor with key products including wallboard, insulation, lumber, roofing, steel framing and other complementary building products. Headquartered in Toronto, Titan was founded in 2009 through a partnership between Watson Building Supplies and Shoemaker Drywall Supplies, two major Canadian wallboard distributors founded in the 70s.

In 2015, Titan expanded its platform by acquiring Slegg Building Materials, a family-owned distributor established in 1947 and a few smaller businesses as well. Through this combination Titan has established itself as the largest player in the Canadian wallboard distribution market and the partner of choice for many of the largest contractors in Canada. Successfully integrating the Slegg acquisition, Titan has steadily improved its top-line and adjusted EBITDA performance, while incrementally expanding margins to approximately 15% showcase in the strength of their operations and the scale of their footprint in the Canadian market. Titan currently serves over 14,500 customers across the residential, commercial and institutional end markets through its 30 branches spread across 5 Canadian promises.

Turning to slide 7. Let me now walk you through the key investment highlights and what we believe this transaction will open limit for GMS. As I said before, the transaction stands GMS’s leadership position and wallboard distribution with expanded scale and footprint in North America. with respect to the Canadian market, we have the potential to build on Titan’s market leading position to participate in future opportunities in the attractive and highly fragmented Canadian market. As one of the only two national players in Canada, we are well positioned to expand our market position throughout the country through a future consolidation within the region.

From a business perspective, we expect that the combined company will have a well-balanced platform for growth across product offerings and geographies. In addition, we believe that acquiring Titan's position at GMS as a key North American distribution of insulation, while further accelerating growth across the company's product portfolio. We anticipate the integration will be very efficient given our two companies have similar and complementary cultures highlighted by shared commitment to customer service and operational excellence.

And finally, we also expect the transaction to be immediately accretive to adjusted earnings per share with the combined company enjoyed significant cost synergies estimated to be approximately $10 million in the first full year following the closing, driven primarily by purchasing benefits associated with enhanced scale.

Turning to slide number 8, this acquisition builds on our leading scale and footprint in North America with the addition of 5 branches in Central Canada, 13 branches in Western Canada and 12 branches on Vancouver Island. This will bring our combined footprint to over 240 locations in 42 states and 5 Canadian provinces. While our insulation and other products segments while also strengthening our position in wallboard which as you know and we expect to that will remain the largest product category. Additionally, this expanded platform will help us to continue to establish our sales as a partner of choice for customers both large and small. Both GMS and Titan may enjoy strong relationships with the top tier wallboard and other building product suppliers, and we expect to capitalize on our position to drive further operational efficiencies.

Now turning to slide 9, the annual demand for wallboard in Canada is approximately $2.9 billion with 50% of that sold through GSDs. There is only one national competitor of scale with the balance of GSD sales going through about 50 local and regional GSDs. Additionally, Canadian wallboard distributors benefit from several industry dynamics which have contributed to higher margins and more stable pricing, including a less dense population, large buying groups and strong relationships with manufacturers and contractors. With a strong foothold in Canada, we expect to take advantage of all of these factors to continue to gain market share through organic and acquisition-based growth overtime.

As we have done in the United States, we will look to expand our Canadian position through incremental M&A and greenfield expansion overtime. We expect to participate in future opportunities in the industry of Canada from a position of strength as a wallboard distribution market leader and an acquirer of choice throughout North America.

Now turning to slide 10, we believe Canada represents an attractive market growth to participate in over long term. Canada's economy has been the strongest performer in the G7 over the last 20 years, growing at 2.4% per annum and expect it to continue to support Titan’s future growth over the long term. The country’s steady demand for new homes has been driven largely by consistent population growth, high rates of home ownership and continued government investment.

Now let’s turn to slide number 11 which showcases what we expect the combined business to look like on a pro forma basis. As you can see, our business fundamentals improved with nearly 3 billion in pro forma revenue and approximately 305 million in pro forma adjusted EBITDA, representing adjusted EBITDA margins of 10.2% on a pro forma basis for the 12 months period ended January 31st 2018.

Importantly, we believe this transaction creates a well-balanced North America platform built for growth across product offerings and geographies. Our product offering becomes more diverse, increases the sale of our insulation and other products segments which also strengthens our position of board which as you know is and we expect will remain our largest product category.

This transaction will also create opportunities for product expansion in both the US and Canada while enhancing the company’s ability to serve its customers. In particular, we are excited about the opportunity that brings the strength and expertise of our ceilings business into Canadian market.

Now turning to slide number 12, we are especially excited about the strong Canadian insulation market tailwinds which we anticipate will provide attractive growth upside regardless of the economic cycle.

As the Canadian building codes become more stringent with respect to insulation, we expect that, that will drive greater insulation consumption for housing start which would result in insulation volumes growth in excess of housing starts while creating very tight supply and demand dynamics in a favorable pricing environment.

Insulation represents Titan’s second largest product category at 19% of sales. So, it is well positioned to capture this growth. This creates additional scale and purchasing power in our insulation product line across the entire GMS platform.

Now turning to slide 13, most importantly, Titan is led by a well-respected and experienced management team including Doug Skrepnek, Ryan Shoemaker and Gord Coutts. Throughout out diligence process, we have been extremely impressed by Doug and his team. As I mentioned, the entire Titan management team is committed to continue to lead the Canadian business going forward and they will roll over 35 million of their current ownership position in to GMS equity.

We believe there is much we can learn from one another to further drive operational excellence through our respective businesses. For instance, we have been thoroughly impressed by the strength of Titan’s operations, particularly their use of data and analytics and operational through performance tracking and improvement, much of which we believe we can leverage across our entire platform.

Titan’s culture is a natural fit for the GMS family. In many ways, we view Titan as the GMS of Canada. Our two organizations to your common values and are focused on similar areas. In particular, we share commitment to customer service and operational and safety excellence both of which were very important considerations when evaluation this transaction.

Let me now turn the call over to Doug to walk through some of the financial details of this very important transaction.

Doug Goforth

Thanks, Mike. Turning to slide 14. As Mike shared earlier, we expect to achieve $10 million in cost synergies within the first full year of operations. This represents approximately 2% of Titan’s LTM January 2018 sales driven largely by purchasing synergies generated from shared suppliers. In addition, we believe that we have the opportunity to increase these synergies to the sharing of best practices and expanded product offerings. Furthermore, an importantly we also expect the combination to expand our adjusted EBITDA margins by a 100-basis point to 10.2%.

This is a very meaningful and accretive acquisition to GMS, based on pro forma LTM January 2018 results that you can see on slide 15, we estimate that our adjusted earnings per share would have increased from adjusted $2.29 per share to an adjusted $2.85 per share or approximately 25% per share on a pro forma basis the effects of the recent US tax reform and the acquisition of Titan will both effect the February 1, 2017.

Now turning to slide 16. We have already secured financing for the cash portion of this transaction through a combination of $425 million and fully committed debt instruments and approximately a $143 million in drawings against our asset base revolver. In addition, we are assuming approximately $20 million in liabilities associated with prior ownership. Based on this capital structure, we expect our pro forma leverage will increase to 4.1 times net debt to pro forma adjusted EBITDA. We expect to issue incremental debt at attractive rates and that we will be able to de-lever by a full term within two years supported by expected strong free cash flow from the combine business. We remain committed to maintaining and prudent capital structure and a strong financial position with sufficient flexibility to fund ongoing business operations and acquisitions.

Lastly, as I Mike mentioned under the terms of agreement and out the $627 million purchase price existing Titan management will roll over $35 million of their current ownership position into shares exchangeable into GMS common stock.

Now let me turn the call back over to Mike for some closing comments.

Mike Callahan

Let me wrap up on slide number 17, and we’ll turn the call over to questions. To briefly review, we are thrilled to expand our position as a leading North American distributor of wallboard and ceilings by adding the leading Canadian wallboard distributor to the GMS family. We believe we are well positioned to continue participating in future opportunities in the Canadian market and now [indiscernible] well balance platform for growth throughout North America bringing together two organizations with complementary cultures and a set fast commitment to best in class service. We expect the transaction to be immediately accretive to GMS earnings and it provide significant cost and purchasing synergies across our organization as we previously discussed.

And with that, I’ll turn the call over for questions. Operator?

David Manthey of Baird.

David Manthey

First, could you describe why EBITDA margins are structurally higher in Canada versus the U.S. business and how sustainable they are? And then I’m wondering if you can talk about how gross margins compared to GMS and discuss the reasons for those differences?

Mike Callahan

Well, I think one of the fundamental differences in Canada, it is more concentrated market, both in terms of the contractor base as well as distributor base. And there is a bit of a supply demand imbalance as well, which kind of link itself to a higher pricing dynamic. So, it's similar in a lot of ways in terms of what they deliver and how they deliver. But it’s very different in terms of market dynamics and that really leads to, I’ve got a pricing and margin dynamic.

David Manthey

And the supply and demand imbalance you refer to is systemic, if not just something that cyclical at this point?

Mike Callahan

It really is systemic in the sense that all of domestic requirements for product cannot be provided in Canada. So, in effect there is import component to comes over. So, there is always attention not just in terms of wallboard, but obviously with insulation and some of the changing standards there. There is not only price dynamic, but also supply dynamic and availabilities introduced in that market as well. And given that that is such a high percentage and significant portion of the sales revenues that has an impact as well.

Doug Goforth

Yes. Just to add on to that, it took about 25% of their capacity out during the last decline out there. And probably import 15% or so of their product still from the U.S.

David Manthey

And the second question is on customer concentration, you mentioned the large buying groups. How does selling to a large buying group lead to higher margins for Titan?

Mike Callahan

Well, the relationships as they have, I mean the customer loyalty and service fees is absolute huge and some of the buying groups are actually doing direct supply almost like, the right delivery as opposed to servicing a job or something like that. And basically, Titan's in a position to offer the full complement of products to some of these groups, a smaller dealer perhaps can't carry or won’t carry. So again, is a service business and are able to supply that is, those networks given the breadth of their product we are offering.

Keith Hughes with SunTrust.

Keith Hughes

With insulation being the second biggest product -- little different mix, what type of insulation, is it [Technical Difficulty] or commercial? And do you have the plant in that bigger and to your U.S. business?

Mike Callahan

You broke up.

Doug Goforth

Yes. Keith you broke up. But I think, I heard you. Their insulation is heavy residential. And you’ve got particularly up in Canada with much more stringent requirements around energy efficiency et cetera, has really driven a lot of use not only with new construction, but also with repair and remodel and upgrades on that. So, as we noted, it’s a huge business for them and we certainly thing that something that we can leverage off of here in the States. Whereas our insulation business is primarily commercial. So, we really view that as a very good opportunity for us to do more business here in the US but also increase our buying leverage as well.

Keith Hughes

Okay. And their insulation there, you may not know the answer this. But is it more of fiber glass or is it more a mix of spray foam and things like that?

Doug Goforth

They actually do both. Fiber glass will be the biggest portion.

Keith Hughes

Okay. And then on a similar track, ceilings are a far smaller percentage of business than it is of yours. I assume you are looking to grow that, but given some of the exclusivity contracts, how easy is that going to be to expand ceilings in Canada?

Mike Callahan

Well that's a CBD item. it's a longer-term expansion opportunity but I mean certainly given the relationship that Titan has established with the manufacturers, I'm sure the ceilings is something that we can jointly work on to grow that business. So, it's not going to happen next week, but it's definitely something that we would be committed to expanding as a key part of the commercial offering. And they've got relationships with the distributors up there that that they would buy from this well too.

Doug Goforth

I mean it's a premier company a distributor with the great footprint up there. So that's a logical next step for them to do more ceiling. They do ceilings, so it makes a lot of sense to look for opportunities to grow that.

Keith Hughes

Okay. And then final question just on some numbers. in the EPS accretion number, you put in the press release, are you making an assumption there on amortization of becoming for the deal or the amortization excluded from that 25% number.

Doug Goforth

It's excluded, so that's an adjusted EPS of income type number. So, and that's how we would intend to report it going forward in the supplemental materials Keith.

Trey Grooms with Stephens Inc.

Trey Grooms

Just a few for me. One comes steel on the Canadian market just trying to get a little bit more understanding around both the dry well, wallboard business there and industry as well as once you start looking at getting into more on the ceiling side. Wallboard, what is the supplier base look like. And for the manufacturers up there, it sounds like there are little tight as far as the market. But how many players are there? Are there any big folks that are showing [ph] in a pretty big stick there? And just give us a little color on what that looks like?

Mike Callahan

Well the big players up there will probably will be USG or CGC I should say, certainty in GP in various parts of the country and then you're got to import from the Midwest and the Far West as well. But those will be the predominant players as well as East Coast operator [indiscernible] but those will be the primary players out there.

Trey Grooms

And same with on the ceilings side of things there?

Mike Callahan

You've got both USG as well as certainty in North Strong [ph] out there.

Trey Grooms

Yeah. So, it's all this pretty much the same both. What is -- on the ability to import -- you mentioned that on the board side of things, can you give us any idea for kind of how tight that market is, how much is meaning to be imported to meet the demand there, just any color around that?

Mike Callahan

Well as Doug alluded to earlier, back [indiscernible] the answer there was some significant capacity reduction up there. So, it’s built into the mix it's pretty much 15% obviously depending on demand and timing, but maybe as much as 20% of supply, that needs to come cross border into the country but I think 15% is a pretty good long run number.

Trey Grooms

Okay, that’s helpful. And then kind of going back to the opportunity you talked about to expand savings in Canada and then insulation here in the US, would you be looking at rolling that out just internally you know with existing branches or you know would that include as we look longer term New Greenfields or kind of focusing acquisitions in those areas. What’s the game plan on those expansion opportunities?

Mike Callahan

Well the expansion up in Canada is really largely due to the requirements for higher environmental standards and insulation standards, so that’s really built into the program for not just the housing start but also for retrofit work as well from housing there and that’s just insulation as a piece. You know our hope is to get in and dig in and understand more fully what they have done and how they have done it and see what those opportunities might present themselves here in the states. These guys have done a phenomenal job in growing our insulation business and there is just a lot of opportunity to share best practices, company-to-company, that’s one of the real attractive elements in this entire transaction.

Trey Grooms

Okay, thanks. And then obviously with being Canadian, this has been at a new level of seasonality to the business. How do we think about, I don’t know if there is any color you can give us as we start looking at kind of quarterly allocation going forward? Doug, I don’t know if there is any color you can give us, maybe how to think about the fiscal 1Q or 2Q as it relates to the full year, just given that inherent seasonality that’s going to come with this deal?

Doug Goforth

Let me talk calendar to not confuse April including myself. On a calendar basis, it's very similar to what you have here in the United States, so your peak quarters are the second and third calendar quarters and then that would be followed by the fourth quarter and then the first quarter. So, it’s pretty much in that order similar to what you see here.

Michael Eisen RBC Capital Markets.

Michael Eisen

On the margin profile for instance, can you guys talk a little bit about how much of that is coming from product mix and kind of the like-for-like on the wallboard and ceilings business how this the Titan acts as compared to your legacy products, your legacy businesses?

Mike Callahan

Well I would say first of all their gross margin profile is actually pretty similar to ours, its slightly higher than what we have here but they also have a much lower cost to serve. So just as we talk about our various products I’ll be having very a similar profitability when you get down to the actual bottom line, it's really the same thing in their operations as well. And they are incredibly lean and efficient operations which is quite obvious if you look at their numbers.

Michael Eisen

Got it. And it's helpful because lot of us look at public businesses that you can see that there is the higher margin perform in that business. So, just wanted to clarify that this will bring an uplift to the wallboard and ceilings business as well as just the overall consolidated segments?

Mike Callahan

Well again back to that cost to serve you definitely have a lower cost to serve, they do fair amount of two step business, they have a lot more direct type business than we do. So, it's somewhat different in that regard, but again very profitable.

Michael Eisen

Perfect. And then just one more for me. When thinking about kind of you guys made some comments about reaccelerating the M&A platform throughout the course of this year and kind of looking to do more in this smaller tuck in acquisitions. So, a slight increase in leverage and your focus on integrating these assets limit your ability to continue to pursue smaller deals in the market?

Mike Callahan

No, I have to just give credit to Doug and his team who are working on the financing side. But I think given the financing structure and the liquidity we are going in this transaction with, where I think our outlook on small built on acquisitions is going to continue. We’ve got a good structure; the right environment is very favorable and when you ball it all up together that’s still gives us plenty of opportunity to grow prudently and grow efficiently that do it in such a way that it will still continue to drive down the leverage over the next two years as Doug alluded to in his presentation.

[Operator Instruction] We will hear next from Matt McCall with Seaport Global Securities.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. Good morning guys, its Ruben on for Matt. And congratulations on the deal.

Mike Callahan

Thanks, Ruben.

Unidentified Analyst

So, contribution margins it looks like they’ve been running in the mid 20% range the last couple of years that you guys put in the slide deck. That’s obviously within another higher margin profile it’s a little bit higher than what you guys have talked about for your business. Can you talk about was there anything unusual in those numbers? Or is that the right way to think about that portion of the business going forward?

Mike Callahan

Well, we’re not going to give any guidance today. So, we obviously have more work to do on those lines, I mean definitely over the last few years they did a major acquisition in 2015 when they acquired Slegg, when they joined the operations that obviously gave them a lot of incremental EBITDA, although it compressed their margin, their percentage margin there a little bit. But it's definitely there is significant growth opportunities both on an organic and with acquisitions up in that market, we view that very similar to what you have here in the United States what you’ve seen in the US over the last five years. They’ve got a very robust list of target companies just like we do. So, we’re really excited not only about the existing base business, but the opportunities to expand that not only with different product categories, but also expansion to a Greenfields and acquisitions out there.

Unidentified Analyst

And then kind of on that note, you mentioned something about the market in Canada. Do you have any market share data for either the wallboard or insulation businesses particularly?

Mike Callahan

Not right here off the tip on my tongue. that’s something that we can look to provide more detail no moving forward. Particularly after we’ve completed pro forma and filed all that information et cetera. We think that roughly on a consolidated basis for at least wallboard, for all of North America that this will give us approximately 15% market share.

Truman Patterson of Wells Fargo.

Truman Patterson

Just wanted to dig a bit more on the new insulation business that you’re acquiring and how that will impact GMS existing business. Is this a strategy for you all to expand the insulation to your existing platform? Kind of longer term will this be more organically or are you guys potentially think this might occur through M&A opening you up to kind of, some new products for you to distribute?

Doug Goforth

Well, as the product momentum, we’ve been growing our insulation share over last number of years anyway domestically your legacy GMS. So, in terms of organic growth, that will continue, I think learning from Titan as to how they have accomplished their growth and areas of profit expansion that we might mutually share in, a lot of that can just come within the existing network system. But as we look to acquire companies both in Canada as well as in the States, that same insulation growth opportunity will exist with those companies. So, to make wholesale acquisitions of specialty distributors and insulation, I don’t think that’s necessarily case, it’s just the inherent base of business that we have together and what we can learn from each other and how we might grow [indiscernible]. So, it’s great product and frankly the pricing dynamic and the supply demand situation is such that this is going to continue to be pretty solid pricing dynamic going forward.

Mike Callahan

I think the sweet spot on that Truman is going to be really on the residential side as well as just giving us a lot more scale and leverage with the suppliers.

Truman Patterson

Okay. And then could you guys just give us a little bit more on the history of the deal. How long do you guys were looking at and how long to perform? And also, on the debt side, would you guys [indiscernible] out that decent amount with this acquisition? Could you talk about how you kind of balance that within a rising rate environment, are you guys going to be looking at having some interest rate caps?

Mike Callahan

Well, I’ll take the first part, I’ll let Doug will take the second part. We have been working with or communicating with Doug and Gord and Ryan for a little bit have a year probably 15 months. Just getting to know each other, learn about their practices, our practices just really just develop in the bond to friendship and relationship. And from that really the last 3 or 4 months took on a more accelerated pace of discussion. And just felt like it was a right opportunity for both of us, and engaged professionals did some work around it and can do a successful outcome. So, it's been a little bit over a year that we've talking together.

Doug Goforth

I'd actually add to that, while Mike and Travis Hendren, our Head of M&A have been really getting close to the company for that length of time. As they actually, and this was a formal process kicked off late calendar 2017. So, while it was a very competitive auction process, which as we talked about in the past, we surely don't do very well in. So, we did pretty good on this one and we believe we remain very disciplined and we how we approached it. We did a large amount of diligence, we utilized third-party resources to help us with that to really diligence the Canadian market and understand that. So, we really feel good about the opportunity.

In terms of leverage, I mean I know that a lot of banks that we work with are probably wondering, what the heck are these guys doing? Because I would love to go out in the market the later part of December or early January to reprice and extend our current leverage. But we had this deal going on, and we felt pretty good about it. So obviously we were positioning ourselves to go ahead with this with this transaction and then go out there. And not only put on the new debt, but also reprice and extend our existing debt. We believe that the markets are still attractive. It's still a good time to go out there and add leverage. So really excited about kicking that process off and going out there. And we do have the committed financing as we shared in our release. Pretty optimistic that we're going to go out there and be able to probably improve our existing rates from where they are today.

Michael Wood of Nomura Instinet.

Nathan Naidu

Hi this is Nathan on for Mike.

Nathan Naidu

Hi this is Nathan on for Mike. So, you guys have been able to drove faster than your end markets over the past years. How is Titan's organic sales performance relative to the industry? And are you expecting to rollout your strategy to Titan to add complementary products to accelerate growth?

Mike Callahan

Titan's growth has actually been slightly above up in Canada as they measure it. And certainly yes, with products we're excited about that. This transaction earlier was announced to the Titan people. And it's my understanding that they are extremely excited about joining with GMS just as we are excited to have been join the GMS family. And they're already talked to that different product opportunities. So, Mike and Doug are probably going to riding around getting a lot of stuff going. We're going to have to pull the reigns back on the little bit ahead.

Doug Goforth

Yeah, I can't stress enough. And I haven't had the fortune to me all of the employees up with the Titan Group, having met the senior leadership team, and spent time with them. Just the cultural comparability and just the chemistry between the organizations is really incredible and when you sit in a room with people of quality of their management team to get a chance to hear how they look at the business and how they want to grow, it really is in a way it's almost eerie how similar our thought process is. But it’s a good eerie not a bad eerie, so we’re really, really excited to grow together and learn together.

Nathan Naidu

Alright great, and then on the same vein there, are there any technologies or infrastructure with regards to best practices that you guys came with immediately roll out across the other platform to improve operations?

Mike Callahan

Well I tell you that one of the areas that frankly that we can learn from Titan, they have got a very, very impressive operational metrics and tracking system for delivery efficiency and load optimization and time to turn trucks. I mean there is a lot of basic in the weeds [ph] but very, very important efficiency and productivity techniques that they’re exercising. We are doing that as well and have had a number of productivity initiatives underway from a technology standpoint but we really want to spend some time learning and understand their systems better and see how we might be able to assimilate some of their practices into ours and perhaps vice versa. So, you know the technology and productivity piece is definitely going to be a focus area once we close this transaction.

And so that’s concludes today’s question-and-answer session. I would now like to turn the conference back to Mike Callahan for any additional or closing remarks.

Mike Callahan

Okay, thank you operator. First, I want to apologize for a slight pause in my presentation, unfortunately my slides got out of sequence. So, if there was a pause there for a minute, I apologize you there. I want to thank everybody for joining us today. We are here by our attitudes and we’re very excited about this acquisition and really look forward to updating you on our progress in the coming quarters about not just GMS, the GMS data and the combined organization. So, it’s a wonderful opportunity and we really look forward to sharing the story in the future. Thanks very much.

And that does conclude our call, we would like to thank everyone for your participation. You may now disconnect.

