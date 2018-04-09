Turmoil In Stocks

In 2017 and early 2018, new record highs in the stock market became a norm rather than an exception. What historically was a major event in the equities market that had traders on the exchange cheering and wearing hats with the new all-time high level became commonplace. The President, shunning traditional political polls, pointed to the rising level of the stock market as validation for his policies.

The anticipation of tax reform at the end of 2017 caused stocks to defy gravity. When lower corporate taxes became a reality in December, the market kept on going. The vehicle that measures the price variance of the market with a composite of the implied volatilities of put and call options on S&P 500 stocks fell and remained at historically low levels. The VIX index spent most of its time in 2017 around the 10 level, and in November it fell to its all-time nadir at 8.56. As the bull continued to charge higher, it seemed like nothing could stand in its way.

The bull market lasted two years

During the first six weeks of 2016, the S&P 500 dropped 11.5%. Selling in the Chinese stock market because of slower growth spread around the world in a tsunami of bearish equity market action. However, the stock market found a bottom in February and spent the next two years in a powerful bullish trend.

As the chart shows, the S&P 500 index reached a bottom of 1,810.10 during the week of February 8, 2018 and blasted off to the upside. Stocks experience a brief period of selling following the shock of the Brexit referendum in June 2016 and the surprising results of the 2016 Presidential election in the United States, but the bull kept plowing higher. New record highs became routine until the index reached its most recent all-time peak at 2,872.87 during the week of January 22, 2018. The index posted an incredible 58.7% gain in two years.

Rising interest rates and tariffs ignited a correction

In early February of this year, economic growth caused the market to become concerned about the prospects of rising interest rates. The debt markets compete with equities for capital flows, and rising rates tend to make fixed income securities more attractive for investors. The replacement of Janet Yellen with Jerome Powell as the head of the U.S. central bank caused the market's perception to change as the years of a dovish approach to monetary policy would become hawkish. While Chair Yellen presided over the FOMC as the central bank pivoted from accommodation to tightening, the market perceived Powell as a leader who would be more likely to pick up the pace of rate hikes given economic growth. The bond market declined and stocks fell dramatically with the S&P 500 reaching a low of 2,532.69 during the week of February 5, 11.8% below the peak at the end of January. The VIX, which had been at the 10-level exploded to over 50 during the correction.

Stocks began to recover, and the index traded back above the 2,800 level in mid-March, but protectionist policies from the U.S. caused selling to return to the market. At first, the Trump Administration levied 10% and 25% tariffs on aluminum and steel coming into the United States. However, the administration gave Canada and Mexico exemptions for "national security" reasons. As negotiations over NAFTA are underway, the result of those talks will likely determine the future of those exemptions.

On the campaign trail, the President chided past administrations for the poor trade deals which left U.S. business and workers at a disadvantage to other trading partners around the world. President Trump's actions when it comes to tariffs are to establish trade relationships on a bilateral, rather than a multilateral basis, that reflects "fairness and reciprocity" in trade. Following on the heels of the steel and aluminum duties, the President announced tariffs of $60 billion on China on over 1300 products for unfair trade practices and abuses of intellectual property. China retaliated by imposing tariffs on U.S. exports to the nation in a host of products including agricultural commodities and others. Late last week, the President said that he is considering another $100 billion of tariffs on Chinese goods, and the Chinese said that are prepared to fight a trade war with the U.S. Protectionist policies caused a new round of selling in stocks, and after trading back to 2,800, the S&P 500 index fell to lows of 2,553.80 during the first week of April, before recovering at the end of the week. The index fell on Friday after the latest rhetoric about trade issues.

Higher rates and protectionist policies caused the selloff in stocks and an end to the two-year bull market.

Bluffing and new trade agreements will determine the path of least resistance for equities

There is likely to be lots of volatility over coming days and weeks as both tariffs and interest rates dominate the psyche of investors and traders in the stock market. Friday's employment report was good news for the economy but could mean that there are more rate hikes on the horizon and stocks did not react well to the data.

When it comes to U.S. trade policy, it feels like the President is playing a game of chicken and posturing for negotiations. President Trump will emerge a big winner if his administration can negotiate better deals for the U.S. without using tariffs which may be a threat to strengthen his negotiating position. The new economic chief at the White House, Larry Kudlow, is not a fan of tariffs, nor is Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. Tariffs distort prices which can lead to a slowdown in economic growth. Last week, Kudlow calmed markets as he seemed to indicate that new bilateral trade deals are likely to emerge rather than long-term protectionist policies saying there is a "pot of gold" at the end of the current situation.

However, when the President upped the ante at the end of last week, stocks fell once again. The President's press secretary told reporters that the administration is willing to sacrifice short-term volatility in the equities market for an improvement in the playing field for the United States when it comes to international trade. As a high-profile television star, the President has a flair for the dramatic, and it is likely that his initial threats on trade contain lots of room for compromise to get deals done. The bottom line is that if the plan to bluff and do a deal is successful, equities will eventually respond with a recovery. However, the path of interest rates could be a bigger problem facing stock prices over coming days, weeks, and months.

Earnings should remain strong for two reasons - the dollar and tax reform

Tax reform at the end of 2017 set the stage for a huge increase in corporate earnings in 2018 and beyond, so the profitability of U.S. companies should continue to support the prices of stocks. At the same time, while the dollar index rallied last week and is back flirting with the 90 level on the June futures contract, the greenback index remains a lot closer to recent lows than the highs seen at the start of 2017. The weaker dollar makes U.S. products more competitive on global markets which boost corporate earnings for the U.S.-based multinational companies.

Lots of volatility ahead - Buy price variance instruments on dips

Interest rates, tariffs, the geopolitical landscape, and political developments in the U.S. promise to keep volatility alive in the U.S. equity markets now that the bull market hit a roadblock during the first quarter.

We have witnessed very wide trading ranges in the leading stock indices, and all of the issues facing markets across all asset classes are likely to keep price variance at a high level for coming weeks, and possibly months. Trading rather than investing promises to return optimal rewards as the bull market of the past two years has turned into a bucking bronco.

The VIX has been trading around the 20 level over recent weeks. Since the extreme volatility that took the measure of volatility to over 50 during the week of February 6, it has traded in a range from 13.31 on March 9, to a high of 26.01 on March 23. The range has been in place since mid-February. I believe that buying volatility when the VIX trades towards the bottom end of this range and taking profits at the top end could yield positive results over coming weeks.

VIXY is a short-term trading product that attempts to replicate the price action of the VIX index on a daily basis. With over $112 million in net assets and average daily trading volume in excess of 3 million shares, VIXY is a highly liquid product for short-term trading.

I will be buying VIXY when the VIX is close to the bottom of its trading range and taking profits at the top. There are so many factors that promise to continue the rollercoaster ride in the stock market over coming days and weeks. The current turmoil in stocks is not likely to end soon, and VIXY could be an excellent instrument to turn turmoil into profits.

