Crude Oil Almost Makes It To The High, But Fails

In June 2017, the price of crude oil fell to a low of $42.05 on the nearby NYMEX futures contract. A few weeks later, one of the most respected crude oil traders over the past three decades threw in the towel and closed his fund. Andy Hall shuttered Astenbeck Capital stating that algorithms and systems-based funds had made it too challenging for him to continue in the oil market. Mr. Hall favored the long side of the crude oil market. In his final years at the helm of the fund he founded a few years before, he suffered as NYMEX crude oil fell to lows of $26.05 per barrel in February 2016 after trading north of $100 in June 2014. For a seasoned trader, it is difficult when fundamental analysis and market calculus that worked for decades ceases to be a useful tool. However, it is more difficult when one capitulates and throws in the towel only to find that their analysis was correct, but the timing was off. That is what happened to Mr. Hall as the price of crude oil rose to $60 per barrel at the end of last year and has remained above that level for the lion's share of the time so far in 2018.

Crude oil refused to correct at the end of Q1

The price of NYMEX crude oil only managed to probe below the $60 per barrel level twice during the first quarter of 2018. The continuous contract traded to its high for the year at $66.66 on January 25, 2018.

As the chart of the May NYMEX futures contract highlights, the energy commodity corrected to a low of $57.60 per barrel on February 9 and quickly recovered to a high of $64.07 on February 26. The next correction took crude oil to a higher low at just below sixty bucks when the price traded down to $59.91 on March 8. By March 26 the price was back up near the highs, as it climbed to $66.55 per barrel, just 11 cents below the continuous contract peak from late January.

Crude oil closed Q1 close to highs and well above the $60 level which has become an area of medium-term technical support for the energy commodity.

The driving season and OPEC meeting are coming

The second quarter of 2018 will mark the beginning of the 2018 driving season in the United States when demand for gasoline typically increases. While the official start comes with the start of the summer season, futures markets look forward, and we are likely to see the impact of rising demand for fuel over coming weeks. Additionally, at the end of Q2 on June 22, the oil ministers of OPEC will gather in Vienna, Austria for their biannual meeting. The members of the cartel will discuss supply and demand issues in the crude oil market. While the cartel's production cuts remain in effect until the end of 2018, there are signs that they will consider an extension.

In a recent interview with Saudi Crown Prince MbS, the next King of the world's leading oil producing nation told reporters that he is in discussions with Russia about a deal that would not only extend production quotas into 2019 but far into the future. As the OPEC meeting approaches, volatility in the crude oil futures market is likely to increase. At the same time, the peak season for demand in the gasoline market should keep a bid under the price of crude oil.

The Middle East continues to provide support and a chance for a break higher

The politics of the Middle East are always a cause for concern for the oil market. Over coming weeks, President Trump will decide if he will recertify the Iran nuclear nonproliferation agreement that was negotiated by the Obama administration. The President recently replaced his Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA director Mike Pompeo. He also appointed former Ambassador John Bolton to take over for H.R. McMaster as National Security Director. Both Pompeo and Bolton are hardliners when it comes to Iran, and their appointments are a clue that the President intends to stick it to the Iranian theocracy.

Meanwhile, the proxy war between the Saudis and Iranians continues to rage in Yemen with rockets landing near Riyadh, the capital of KSA. Additionally, the blockade of Qatar by Saudi Arabia and its allies in the Gulf add tension to the region. With more than half the world's oil reserves, any increase in tension, hostilities or violence in the Middle East will cause supply concerns and upside volatility in the oil market. If the decision on Iran or ongoing struggle for influence in the region between KSA and the theocracy results in hostilities that impact production, refining or logistical routes for crude oil, we could see explosive price action in the market. The politics of the region always offers the potential for a spike to the upside in oil, but the current landscape presents some clear and present dangers. The spread between Brent and WTI crude oil on the June futures contract is around the $5.00 level with a premium for the Brent futures.

Brent is the benchmark pricing mechanism for Middle Eastern crude oil, and its strength compared to WTI is both a sign of increasing shale output in the U.S. and concerns about supplies from the region.

Support at below $60 per barrel for NYMEX crude oil

U.S. shale production has increased in 2018 as the price of the energy commodity has risen to a level where producers have pumped up the volume. The EIA recently told markets that U.S. output reached 10.433 million barrels per day in March. However, recent fundamental data has not been all that bearish. At the end of March, Baker Hughes reported that the number of oil rigs operating in the U.S. dropped by 7 to 797. While the number of rigs is higher than it was the previous year at 662, the decline was not a bearish sign for oil at the end of the first quarter. However, last Friday they reported an increase of 11 rigs putting the total in operation at 808 compared to the prior year at 672. The price of crude oil moved lower after the release from Baker Hughes on Friday, April 6.

Last week, the API reported that inventories for the week ending at the end of March dropped by 3.28 million barrels, and the EIA said they moved 4.6 million lower. Falling inventories are a sign of increased demand for the energy commodity.

When it comes to oil products, which are on the front line for petroleum-based demand, processing spreads remain between $19 and $20 per barrel for the gasoline and heating oil crack spreads. The current level of the processing spreads is an indication that demand for oil products remains buoyant as we head into the 2018 driving season. Therefore, crude oil has some support these days from seasonality, economic growth, and the geopolitical landscape.

A test of the lows would be healthy for the market

Rising shale production in the U.S. has not dampened the price action in the oil futures markets much. The U.S. has become an exporter of the energy commodity, but that could run into trouble if the tariff issue and Chinese retaliation over the past week escalate into a full-scale trade war. If that were to occur, we could see inventories grow in the U.S. as OPEC and Russia take market share from the U.S. as a result of protectionist trade policies. Many other commodities, which are on the front lines when it comes to tariffs, have experienced increased volatility. The prices of cattle and hogs have dropped to multiyear lows. Aluminum and steel prices have moved lower, and other industrial commodities have experienced wider price variance over recent weeks.

There is a chance that the protectionist policies could weigh on the price of NYMEX crude oil if inventories begin to rise in coming weeks. However, another probe below the $60 per barrel level could present a buying opportunity given the state of affairs in the Middle East and economic growth in the U.S. and around the world.

Escalating tensions over tariffs could push crude oil to the downside, but I do not expect them to move down sharply or stay there for long. Meanwhile, the Middle East could prove highly bullish in coming weeks.

On a dip in the crude oil market and a test of the $60 level or below, I will be a buyer of the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil ETN product (NYSEARCA:UCO).

As the chart of UCO shows, like crude oil, it has been making higher lows since June 2017 when the price of NYMEX crude oil found a bottom at $42.05 per barrel. UCO was trading at $25.19 on April 6. A dip down to the $23 level could offer an opportunity to buy the decline in the energy commodity and profit from the upward trajectory and fundamental strength in the market in coming days and weeks.

Andy Hall closed his fund after oil traded in the low $40s last June. While his investors missed out on his trading expertise as crude oil has moved more than 50% higher, I am quite sure that he was long all the way up and cashed in on the move in the price of the energy commodity. Additionally, given the current variables, the calculus that he does in his head would likely lead him to buy dips in the crude oil market over coming weeks. However, the potential for risk-off periods in markets could cause selling in markets across all asset classes, and that is why trading with stops is essential.

