Is Market Misreading Tesla's April 3 Press Release?

In the future, many may look back to the April 3 release and cry foul, but those who relied on it will have only themselves to blame for misreading it.

Tesla's April 3, 2018, press release uses careful language that might not support the positive interpretations given to it; a literal reading of the language is not nearly as positive.

Market Might Be Misinterpreting Two Key Statements in Tesla's Press Release

There are two key issues in Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) April 3, 2018, press release that the investment community might be misinterpreting. After quickly digesting the Model 3 production miss for the first quarter, investors quickly focused on the following paragraph about future guidance:

"Given the progress made thus far and upcoming actions for further capacity improvement, we expect that the Model 3 production rate will climb rapidly through Q2. Tesla continues to target a production rate of approximately 5,000 units per week in about three months, laying the groundwork for Q3 to have the long-sought ideal combination of high volume, good gross margin and strong positive operating cash flow. As a result, Tesla does not require an equity or debt raise this year, apart from standard credit lines."

This statement hits the two big issues concerning Tesla's investors: predictions about future Model 3 production and whether it will raise funds through a new secondary or bond offering. On these two issues, the interpretation of Tesla's statements might be materially different than what the company literally stated. If later this year Tesla reports dismal Model 3 production, or if it raises funds through an equity or debt issuance, investors might look back to the April 3, 2018, statement and claim that Tesla misled investors. But a more careful reading of the April 3 statement would then reveal that investors had only themselves to blame for misinterpreting what Tesla actually said, which does not support today's interpretation.

Model 3 Production Estimates Appear to Have Been Dropped

In most of Tesla's statements since early 2017, the company issued specific numeric guidance about Model 3 production. But with the April 3 release, all numeric guidance about future Model 3 production levels appears to have been dropped. Understanding the Model 3 production rate requires reviewing earlier published estimates on the issue:

On May 3, 2017, the company stated it was "on track to support the ramp of Model 3 production to 5,000 vehicles per week at some point in 2017." This number was explicitly anchored to Model 3 production.

More specifically about 2017 Q3 production, the company stated on August 2, 2017, that "we are confident we can produce just over 1,500 vehicles in Q3." This number referred only to Model 3 production. Also remember, this release happened more than a month into the third quarter. The company only had to look forward two months, but still the final Model 3 production for the third quarter was only 260. Tesla missed its estimate by 83%.

About 2017 Q4 production, the company also stated on August 2, 2017, that "we are confident we can … achieve a run rate of 5,000 vehicles per week by the end of 2017." It is slightly ambiguous whether these "vehicles" referred to only the Model 3 or all models, but the context in the release strongly suggested it was almost certainly a reference only to Model 3 production. Final Model 3 production for the entire fourth quarter was only 2,425, or less than half what Tesla predicted it would be producing in just four days.

Despite known Model 3 production problems in 2017, Tesla still expressed optimism that problems would be fixed by 2018 Q1. The company stated on October, 2, 2017, that "[t]here are no fundamental issues with the Model 3 production or supply chain. We understand what needs to be fixed and we are confident of addressing the manufacturing bottleneck issues in the near-term." This was followed by the January 3, 2018, press release, which gave further reason for optimism about Q1 production by stating that "in the last few days [of 2017 Q4], we hit a production rate on each of our manufacturing lines that extrapolates to over 1,000 Model 3s per week," and that it would be "likely ending the quarter at a weekly rate of about 2,500 Model 3 vehicles." Even as late as February 7, 2018, more than month into Q1, Tesla affirmed that "[w]e continue to target weekly Model 3 production rates of 2,500 by the end of Q1." Again, all of these numbers were explicitly tied to Model 3 production. Final Model 3 production for the first quarter was only 9,766.

On the morning of April 3, 2018, the company proudly stated that "In the past seven days, Tesla produced 2,020 Model 3 vehicles." That means it produced an average of 288 Model 3s per day from March 27 to April 2. Of those 2,020 Model 3s, an estimated 1,440 (288*5) were produced during Q1 (during the last five days of March). If accurate, that means Model 3 production during the first 12 weeks of Q1 was 8,326 (9,766-1,440), or an average of only 693 Model 3s per week prior to the last week of the quarter.

For 2018 Q2, both on February 7, 2018 and as recently as April 3, 2018, Tesla stated that it "continues to target a production rate of approximately 5,000 units per week in about three months." At best these statements mean Tesla will make heroic efforts to crank out about 5,000 Model 3s per week between June 24 and June 30, 2018, and call that a "production rate." More likely, these more recent target statements are no longer specifically tied to Model 3 production, as described below.

For non-lawyers and those who expect to quickly digest information from company releases, the January and February press releases suggested Tesla had entered Q1 with a production rate of 1,000 Model 3s per week and would leave Q1 at a rate of 2,500 Model 3s per week, meaning production of somewhere between 13,000 and 32,000 Model 3s for the quarter. The 9,766 actual production was 25% less than the lowest reasonable estimate.

Likewise, the reasonable takeaway from the February and April releases seems to suggest Tesla entered Q2 with a production rate of 2,000 Model 3s per week and will leave at a rate of about 5,000 Model 3s per week, meaning production of somewhere between 26,000 and 65,000 Model 3s for the second quarter.

For two reasons, Tesla's April 3, 2018, statement shows that it predicts nothing about Model 3 production. First, the April 3 release only states that the company is going to "target a production rate" that is "in about three months." As many have previously noted, "target" is a squishy term somewhat akin to saying "we will shoot for the moon" even if there is no chance of ever hitting it. It is almost impossible for a statement like that to be false; a "target" can be set anywhere and makes no prediction about a result.

Second, and perhaps more significant, is to focus closely on what the 5,000 target applies to:

Given the progress made thus far and upcoming actions for further capacity improvement, we expect that the Model 3 production rate will climb rapidly through Q2. Tesla continues to target a production rate of approximately 5,000 units per week in about three months, laying the groundwork for Q3 to have the long-sought ideal combination of high volume, good gross margin and strong positive operating cash flow.

The first sentence talks about the Model 3 production rate "climbing rapidly." But what does a "rapid climb" really mean? Until March 27, Tesla was only producing 693 Model 3s per week in Q1. If Tesla later starts to produce 800 or 1,000 Model 3s per week, isn't that a "rapid climb." Using such a meaningless phrase, who could ever claim it was false?

More significant is the second sentence, which might imply it relates to Model 3 production, but in reality says nothing about it whatsoever. The second sentence refers to 5,000 "units" per week without limiting "units" to Model 3s. I believe a Tesla "unit" includes a newly produced Model S and Model X. Here is the recent history of Tesla's production:

In 2018 Q1, Tesla produced a total of 34,949 vehicles (9,766 Model 3s), or about 2,653 per week (about 751 Model 3s per week).

In 2017 Q4, Tesla produced a total of 29,870 vehicles (2,425 Model 3s), or about 2,298 per week (about 187 Model 3s per week).

In 2017 Q3, Tesla produced a total of 25,336 vehicles (260 Model 3s), or about 1,949 per week (about 20 Model 3s per week).

In 2017 Q2, Tesla produced a total of 25,708 vehicles, or about 1,978 per week.

Getting to 5,000 total vehicles produced per week by the end of 2018 Q2 would be a huge leap for Tesla ... almost twice the total vehicle production rate it has ever reached. But that does not mean 5,000 Model 3s per week, which is likely what most investors assume the April 3 statement means. Tesla has shown it can make a bit more than 2,000 combined Model S and Model X cars per week, so it could meet the 5,000 units per week estimate if it figures out how to make 3,000 Model 3s per week. Of course, this would be a huge miss from the company's prior statements on May 3, 2017, August 2, 2017, and even January 3, 2018, which clearly (and wrongly) estimated a Model 3 production rate of 5,000 per week. That appears to have been replaced in the April 3 statement with a projection of 5,000 cars total per week, and no numeric estimate whatsoever about Model 3 production.

Tesla Does Not State That It Will Not Raise Capital

The most significant statement in the April 3, 2018, statement was that:

"Tesla continues to target a production rate of approximately 5,000 units per week in about three months, laying the groundwork for Q3 to have the long-sought ideal combination of high volume, good gross margin and strong positive operating cash flow. As a result, Tesla does not require an equity or debt raise this year, apart from standard credit lines."

Some have read this to mean that Tesla will not raise money this year. But that's not what Tesla's statement says. The statement only claims that "Tesla does not require an equity or debt raise this year." What does that really mean? Well, a human does not "require" any food to survive for many weeks; most people can live weeks without eating. But who goes a day - let alone weeks - without eating just because it's possible? Tesla might not "require" an equity or debt raise this year, but there is a big difference between what is "required" and what is practical or reasonable to expect.

At year-end 2017, Tesla had $3.4 billion in cash or cash equivalents. It burned through $3.5 billion in 2017. Analysts expect the company to burn through at least $2.5 billion this year. Also, the company has $230 million of debt coming due in November 2018, and another $920 due in March 2019. But again, focusing only on the precise language used by Tesla, only the $230 million is "required" to be paid "this year." Of course, the extra $920 million obligation early next year does not disappear just because Tesla does not mention it.

Bottom line, even if Tesla is working on a secondary offering or a bond issuance right now, it would not make the April 3 statement false. The statement literally means nothing more than raising money "this year" is not "required," which is technically true.

OK, some might argue I'm being hyper-technical in parsing out the April 3 statement. Maybe. But Tesla had to accomplish two very important goals with the April 3 statement: to calm the investing community and to protect against litigation risk. The April 3 statement accomplished both. If it did so at the risk of future claims of having been misleading, that would be better than continuing the market turmoil or sowing seeds of a shareholder lawsuit or SEC investigation. Anyway, by the time impressions about the April 3 statement might be proven wrong, there will be new spin and new forward-looking guidance from Tesla to focus on, with fresh promises of a bright future that is only (and always) just another quarter or two away.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.