The Truth About The UBS Micron Report

The report assumes a ridiculously low multiple for Micron, in line with multiples assigned to it during past memory cycles, even though by UBS's own admission this time it is different.

UBS believes that Micron is a fundamentally much more solid of a company than it was 2 years ago, and should remain profitable and cash flow positive even if ASP for DRAM and NAND fall significantly.

The report actually appears to be far more positive on Micron than one would be lead to believe if they only read the headline of the report.

In this article we look at the actual UBS report, something very few in the financial media appear to have done, and explain its implications.

On April 4th Timothy Arcuri from UBS initiated coverage of Micron (MU) with a $35 price target, almost 40% down from the price of the stock on that date. This triggered a close to 12% selloff in the stock (including after hours trading) the following day. Such a drastic departure from the consensus would indicate that there is something seriously wrong with Micron. However, if we carefully read the report prepared by Mr. Arcuri, it's actually well researched and cogent, for the most part, and it is overall quite positive on Micron, as a company. So, what gives?

Well, while Mr. Arcuri is quite positive on Micron overall, he does see ~3.5x EBITDA multiple for Micron in the future, in line with the multiples given by the market to Micron during the prior memory cycle downturns, and that's the source of his underwhelming price target of $35. Of course, in the years past during memory market downturns, Micron was bleeding cash and taking out debt. This time, by the admission of UBS analyst himself, it's different, Micron is well prepared and ready to fight. Micron's production costs and technology gap with Samsung "has rarely, if ever, been so small" (direct quote from the report), and UBS is confident that during this downturn Micron "should remain comfortably profitable."

So, let's sum up. Contrary to what you may have inferred from the media reports, UBS, according to their own report, is actually positive on BOTH Micron and the DRAM and NAND market as a whole. However, in the years past, during any hint of a downturn, the market has bestowed upon MU a ridiculously low valuation multiple, and as a result, according to UBS, they are likely to do so again.

We agree completely with UBS on points number one and two. Yes, Micron is a much better company today than it was just a few years ago, and yes, the memory market is far more robust, diversified, and has many more growth opportunities in the future. What we disagree on is the valuation assigned to Micron. We believe it's an analyst's job to not only analyze the situation but also suggest how the market should react to it.



Yes, it is true that the market, in the irrational fit of panic, can trade a solid company such as Micron down to ridiculous levels, but that's not a fair evaluation of what the company is worth. This time it truly is different. Micron is firing on all cylinders, they have the demand on their side, they have the technology on their side, and they have a competent new CEO leading them. They are WORTH more than ~3.5x EBITDA, a lot more, even if there is a downturn. Will they get it? I am not going to pretend to be able to predict the wild swings of bipolar Mr. Market, but they are WORTH IT.

Below we are going to discuss some of the points from the report a little closer. To avoid needless repetitions, all unattributed quotes come directly from the UBS report.

The Mysterious "UBS Evidence Lab"





(Screenshot taken of the cover of the UBS Report.)

The cover of the report is decorated with a very fancy "UBS Evidence Lab" stamp. No doubt it's design to inspire confidence in the data provided in the report. After all, something called "Evidence Lab" must be more accurate, and much more evidence based than a simple old analyst report. No? After all, UBS Evidence Lab uses artificial intelligence, deep learning, thermal, radar, sonar, LIDAR, hygrometer, anemometer, and other fancy technologies. How could they be wrong?

Well, the truth is, the part of the report that relies on the UBS Evidence Lab data is about future and current undergoing construction of several factories in China. These projects are well known by the financial markets and there is no new information provided by the fancy, AI analyzed, satellite images of the construction sights, other than that they are working on the roof of one factory at the moment.



The report it self does not use any of the evidence lab data to support it's conclusions so it's safe to assume that several pages of satellite photos were added to the 50 page report to pad it's contents and add to its gravitas.



The DRAM Market (RAM Memory)

For a little background, memory chips both DRAM and NAND, are manufactured in something called wafers. Wafers are round slices of silicone crystals you may have seen in commercials or on the internet. Picture below is for reference.

(Picture of a wafer from istockphoto.com)

These wafers are converted through a process called lithography into usable microchips. In our case, memory chips. Afterwards the wafers are sliced into individual chips and sold to the customers.

So when we are talking about wafer production this is what we are talking about. It is important to note that the main output of a company like Micron are these wafers. Not necessarily the amount of gigabytes the company produces but rather the number of wafers. And in the industry, it is common to talk about industry capacity and demand in terms of total wafer production.



So back to the UBS report. Mr. Arcuri believes that the total wafer output for the DRAM industry will increase by 170,000 wafers starts per month (wsm) between 2018 and 2019. This represents roughly 15% of the total Industry capacity. While he believes that "some of this is simply required to keep supply growing to meet ~20% bit demand growth given the effective capacity loss from shrinks" it will still result in approximately 5% oversupply in the overall industry sometime in 2019. (For those new to this industry, shrinks are reductions in process size, in nanometers. The smaller the process, the more memory you can fit in a single wafer.) He further believes that this oversupply by roughly 5% will result in a cumulative industry wide average sales prices (NYSE:ASP) decline as much as 55%.

The 170k wsm figure isn't exactly plucked out of thin air as it does come with a handy line graph sourced to "Company reports, UBS estimates." However, after re-reading the report several times I was not able to make the numbers add up. Let's take a look at the one and only paragraph from the report that explains some of the calculations behind the 170k wsm figure proffered:



Samsung is ramping Pyeongtaek, largely – the company indicates – to offset bit growth loss from migrating to 1x and losses from Line 11 being converted to image sensor production. UBS Asia team is modeling Pyeongtaek ramping to 90k wsm by CYE19. There are indications that MU will be adding clean room space in Singapore to maintain wafer capacity and meet market demand as it works through technology migration. Hynix is also building a 2nd fab at Wuxi (we estimate ~100k wsm) that will effectively double Wuxi capacity once completed. UBS Asia team is modelling an incremental ~40k wsm at Wuxi by CYE19.

If my arithmetic doesn't fail me, those numbers appear to add up to 130k wsm by the end of 2019, not 170k, but then, again, I am not a highly paid UBS analyst. The 50 page report fails to really provide any further evidence other than the paragraph quoted above for the 170k wsm increase by the end of 2019.



In fact, while the report spends four full pages discussing roof constructions evident in the satellite imagery of factories in China, factories that are by UBS's own admission are not nearing completion anytime soon and are not taken into account in this analysis, the entirety of the discussion of calculations behind the 170k wsm increase by the end of 2019 is limited to the paragraph quoted above.

Now, I don't want to sound dismissive about the Chinese potentially entering the memory space, it is a real possibility. However, by UBS's own admission it is a possibility somewhat removed in terms of time, and still dubious in nature, and, as a result, it isn't included in their analysis. Further, we do believe that there is going to be an addition to wafer capacity in the memory industry in the coming years, but 15% more overall capacity we are not sure if that estimate is justified.



On the demand side, UBS does cite additional demand from the automotive industry, the server industry, artificial intelligence, and mobile devices. UBS points out that new cars with self driving capabilities can require as much as 40 GB of DRAM per car and they estimate that by 2021 the automotive demand will be comparable to server demand. On the server side UBS cites that current generation of Intel Xeon servers support up to 6 Terabytes (6,000 GB) of DRAM per four socket server. Finally, they point out that the mobile market has been slightly disappointing in the recent years but it is also poised for total bit growth in the coming years. On the whole, UBS is very optimistic about DRAM demand.

Finally, UBS rates MU as a clear middle runner in the DRAM market with Samsung slightly ahead and Hynix somewhat behind MU. In fact, they state, that the gap between Samsung and MU "has rarely, if ever, been so small."

The NAND Market (SSD Storage)



For the NAND storage market the UBS report predicts an overall 50% supply growth driven by 140k wsm coming online sometime before the end of 2019 and the GB per wafer increasing by 2x. However, this is not as much as a problem as they foresee a very robust demand for this new supply. UBS predicts as the price per GB of NAND drops down more and more demand will be opened up. Basically, what this means that as the price per GB falls SSD becomes cost competitive with spinning disk drives. For instance, they point out that already NAND storage has become cost competitive with 15k and 10k rpm server storage drives and this is an incredibly large pool of customers.

Likewise, they anticipate mobile device demand for NAND to increase as there is significant pent up demand for additional storage especially in the lower end devices that today have been priced out of the market. UBS NAND supply side ramp up is far better documented (they devote almost 2/3 of a page to it!) and overall, we are inclined to agree with their estimates. That said, just like UBS, we believe that robust demand for SSD storage will match or outpace available supply for the foreseeable future, and we don't see it as a significant hurdle for Micron or other NAND producers.



Further, UBS points out that Intel and Micron have ended their partnership agreement. This means that Micron is now able to sell up to 20% more of its bit yield for profit to end customers rather than selling it at cost to Intel. It also removes some of the limitations imposed by the agreement on the types of SSDs Micron was able to sell. On the downside, this means additional R&D costs for Micron. Some of these costs have been discussed in the last earnings report. On the whole, however, this is a net positive for Micron is they are able to continue innovating beyond the 96 layer NAND technology.

So as you can see above, on the whole, UBS is positive about the NAND market and Micron. Their major complaint is with the additional capacity being added to the industry. However, they also point out that this additional capacity is likely to be eaten up by new customers that before have been priced out of the NAND storage.

Investor Takeaway

Above, we discussed the infamous UBS report that sent Micron stock tumbling down 12% in detail. Hopefully by now you can see while the headline of the report is quite shocking the actual content is somewhat measured, in many parts were very well researched, and overall provides a generally positive outlook on the memory industry and Micron as a company. It appears that the main issue UBS has with Micron is that Micron is an under loved stock that tends to tumble on the slightest whiff of negative news. Could you blame them? Their own report, of which only the headline made the news bulletins, a headline that went against overall Wall Street analyst consensus, sent MU stock tumbling close to 12% and potentially even more by the time you read this.



We are not going to pretend to be able to predict the maniacal movements of the market, especially when it comes to this particular stock, and especially in a time when President Trump continues to engage in a style of negotiation with China that resembles a professional wrestling match or a reality TV show. However, we do believe that if Micron was recognized by the market for the solid and financially and technologically stable company that it currently is, by contrast to what it was in the years past, it would be valued in the neighborhood of $70 to $100 per share. Perhaps the only way that the market will recognize the value of Micron would be in the event of a true market downturn coming and Micron still being able to hold their own during the downturn. However, for reasons discussed above, we actually don't see that downturn coming.

We are long Micron and would recommend Micron as a buy when you believe it bottoms out. As to when that is specifically going to be your guest is as good as ours based on what is currently going on in the news cycle.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.