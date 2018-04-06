Savvy Senior 'Income Factory' Churns Out The Cash While Market Prices Languish

We continue to focus on well diversified portfolios where success depends largely on companies continuing to do what they are already doing: staying in business, paying their bills, including interest, principal, dividends and distributions.

My "income factory" produced a cash output of 3% during the first three months of 2018, which is an annualized rate of 12%. That's the good news, that the factory is doing its job and cranking out cash income.

For pre-retirement types and others following our strategy and "creating your own growth" by re-investing distributions, that means you are compounding and growing your future income stream at a 12% rate, which would double your income stream about every 6 years. If your portfolio "only" yields 10%, then make that every 7 years. Still not bad.

The more "sobering" news (not necessarily "bad" news to a long-term investor seeking to re-invest at attractive prices) is that the market price of my income factory fell by 5.8% for the quarter, largely due to the collapse of prices in the MLP sector.

Putting those two data points together, we see the total return for the quarter was -2.8% (i.e. the 5.8% market depreciation offset by the 3% cash income.)

Those familiar with my Income Factory strategy know I focus on growing the income and not on how the market values the portfolio (i.e. the "factory"). With this approach our income grows through thick and thin, in markets that go up, down and sideways. In fact, it grows faster in falling markets than in rising ones, because we can reinvest and compound at bargain prices and higher yields.

Sounds Good in Theory...

It is particularly easy to support and applaud this strategy when we have everything going for us, as we did last year (see 2017 results), where I enjoyed an 11.8% cash return and another 8% of capital gains on top of that. Now some readers may be saying: "Hey, what do you mean? I thought you liked flat and down markets because your income compounds faster...etc.?"

That's true, in theory. Intellectually, I know that falling markets let me compound at a faster rate, etc. (See, I've read my own articles.) But emotionally, the reality can sometimes be (or feel) different. We are all human and while I realize reinvesting and compounding is "Job #1," I also have to admit it gives me a warm, fuzzy feeling to be both having my cake and eating it too. That's what collecting 11 or 12% in cash while, at the same time, watching my portfolio increase in market value, can feel like.

But the first quarter of 2018 brought me back to the grim reality that markets move in both directions and I have to be sure my portfolio's hatches are battened down and are prepared for that. Already this week we've seen the market drop in anticipation of a possible trade war, only to reverse itself in a positive direction, and then later get negative again, all in less than 48 hours; which affirms my conviction that we have to be prepared for anything the economic, financial or geo-political forces throw at us.

Here is our current allocation by asset class:

The distribution has not changed much from last quarter. My goal, overall, is to own a broadly diversified portfolio that will provide me with a dependable river of cash from multiple sources, and that will perform through all sorts of market conditions.

The principles I follow in creating this river of cash (i.e. in "constructing the income factory") are the following. (Regular readers who have heard much of this before should feel free to skip down a few paragraphs):

Diversification by both asset class and portfolio manager. In other words, several managers may agree on the asset class but not on which companies or sectors to focus on within that asset class; or one or another manager may just be smarter, more prudent or just luckier than the others. I want my diversification to cover all those bases. Beyond that, I want to have thousands of managers (CEOs, CFOs, etc.) of the companies themselves - that owe the interest and principal payments, or are committed to the dividend and distribution payments (especially for infrastructure and utility companies) - working constantly to figure out how to keep their companies alive and thriving through whatever business and economic scenario they face. To me that is the ultimate diversification, having thousands of fund managers and corporate executives all with the same interest I have in seeing their companies pay their bills and make their dividend payments, and their funds stream the cash through to us investors, no matter what the future holds.

Closed end funds are particularly effective for this strategy because panicky investors cannot force CEF managers to sell out at the worst times (i.e. when prices drop and re-investment bargains are most attractive). This allows me to invest in high-yielding and sometimes more complex and illiquid securities than one would want to hold in an open-end mutual fund that was exposed to the fickle and changing whims of "the market."

Leverage is usually my friend. Closed end funds in particular offer the opportunity for retail investors to benefit from institutionally priced leverage. Although closed end funds are strictly limited in how much leverage they can engage in (i.e. limited by law to 50% of the equity value in the fund), the ability to partially leverage their portfolios is what allows a fund investing in, say, 5 or 6% yielding assets to earn and pay a 7, 8 or 9% distribution. The added difference in overall yield to a portfolio over many years or decades is, obviously, enormous. Note that leverage continues to work even in rising interest rate environments, as long as the fund's cost of leverage is less than the yields earned on the fund's assets. (Not convinced? Read this comment .)

The most attractive asset classes for executing this strategy are evident in the chart above:

High yield bond and loan funds . While individual high yield bonds are risky, especially if you buy the wrong ones, in diversified pools they can be modeled and managed by experienced credit professionals. It is what bankers have been doing for centuries. The term "high yield" scares a lot of investors who don't appreciate that most of their own stock portfolios contain the equity of "high yield" companies (well over 50% of most corporations are non-investment grade, so mid-cap and small-cap portfolios are largely "high yield," and if you buy the equity of those companies, you are taking the credit risk as well). My HY bond, HY bond & convertibles, and Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) funds account for almost 40% of the portfolio income, averaging a distribution yield of 11.3%. Even if there were a catastrophic "worst case" default/loss surge in the credit markets and that distribution flow were cut by 25% to 8.4% for a couple years, that would be unpleasant but hardly a disaster for my long-term strategy. (If I owned individual bonds rather than a diversified pool, it very well could be.)

- are all the types of high-yielding "equities" that have more in common with fixed income investments than with more traditional low-yielding equities. How about rising interest rates? High yield bonds tend to be much shorter maturities than the longer term markets for investment grade and government bonds. With average maturities in the 5-year range, you have 20% of your portfolio repricing every year, so any rate increase gets reflected in your own return fairly quickly. Loans are floating rate, so they reprice upwards as interest rates rise. CLOs hold floating rate loans, but their own liabilities are floating rate as well, so interest rate increases should be largely a wash for them, although it can be complicated by timing issues and other factors as readers of previous articles (by me and others) on Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) and Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) know by now.

Here is our current "Income Factory" portfolio:

Savvy Senior "Income Factory" 4/3/2018 Symbol Distribution Yield Premium/ Discount Total Portfolio Income % This Holding Total Portfolio Income % Last Quarter Increase/ Decrease Asset Class Eagle Point Credit Co. ECC 13.2% 6.3% 7.64% 10.30% -2.66% CLO First Trust Specialty Financial Oppty Fund FGB 11.6% 4.3% 7.24% 5.86% 1.38% BDC Brookfield Real Assets Fund RA 11.0% -9.4% 6.97% 5.67% 1.30% HY Oxford Lane Capital OXLC 15.9% 1.9% 6.00% 6.45% -0.45% CLO Clough Global Opportunities Fund GLO 11.5% -11.3% 5.59% 0.00% 5.59% Equity/Income ETFIS InfraCap MLP ETF AMZA 18.9% NA 4.82% 6.10% -1.28% MLP Neuberger Berman Real Estate NRO 11.5% -4.6% 4.69% 3.52% 1.17% REIT Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income GPM 11.7% -2.1% 4.59% 4.46% 0.13% Equity Option Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund DSE 17.0% 5.8% 4.34% 3.98% 0.36% MLP Virtus Total Return Fund ZF 13.0% -1.5% 4.29% 3.82% 0.47% Equity/Income Rivernorth Opportunity Fund RIV 12.3% 6.3% 4.29% 3.59% 0.70% CEF Pimco High Income Fund PHK 12.7% 14.4% 3.71% 3.22% 0.49% HY Eaton Vance Tax Mgd Global Div Inc Fund EXG 10.1% -1.3% 3.57% 3.47% 0.10% Equity/Option Miller/Howard High Income HIE 12.3% 0.4% 3.24% 3.14% 0.10% Equity/Income CS X Links 2XLeveraged Mtge REIT REML 21.9% NA 3.18% 2.77% 0.41% MLP Allianz Convertible & Income II NCZ 11.6% 6.3% 2.73% 2.65% 0.08% HY/Conv Clearbridge Energy MLP Oppty Fund EMO 12.9% -4.6% 2.45% 2.38% 0.07% MLP Allianz Convertible & Income NCV 11.6% 6.5% 2.36% 2.29% 0.07% HY/Conv Nextpoint Credit Strategy Fund NHF 10.7% -10.9% 2.30% 2.53% -0.23% HY Barings Global Short Duration HY Fund BGH 9.6% -8.9% 2.08% 1.75% 0.33% HY Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund VGI 12.2% 2.9% 2.01% 0.00% 2.01% Multisector Income UBS ETRACS Leveraged REIT MORL 20.5% NA 2.01% 1.83% 0.18% Mtge REIT Fiduciary Claymore MLP Oppty FMO 12.2% -2.5% 1.88% 2.43% -0.55% MLP Calamos Conv & High Income CHY 10.3% 1.8% 1.71% 1.66% 0.05% HY/Conv Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies ACP 10.6% -7.5% 1.61% 1.32% 0.29% HY Calamos Conv Oppty & Income CHI 10.3% 2.0% 1.41% 1.37% 0.04% Voya Global Equity Dividend IGD 10.2% -6.6% 1.31% 4.06% -2.75% Equity/Option Eaton Vance Risk Mgd Diversified Eq Inc ETJ 10.2% -6.8% 0.67% 0.89% -0.22% Equity/Option Barings Corporate Investor MCI 8.0% -1.5% 0.65% 0.00% 0.65% HY Gabelli Equity Trust GAB 9.9% -2.0% 0.63% 1.04% -0.41% Equity 100.00% 92.55% 7.45%

Comments on highlights or major changes to the portfolio:

The CLO sector's percentage of total income is down from 17% to 14%, as I did what I suggested I would do in January, and reduced my position in ECC to a more prudent level. This in no way suggests discontent with ECC or with OXLC, my other CLO fund, both of which I obviously like. (In the several years I've owned ECC, I've enjoyed the 13-14% distribution while also racking up a 15% paper gain. With OXLC I've enjoyed a higher distribution of 15% and more, but given back about 2% a year in paper losses.) The reduction in holdings merely reflects that I was a bit over-exuberant in my initial commitment (because I know and like CLOs generally from my earlier career) and have wanted to bring the position down below 15% for the asset class and below 8% for ECC (which just declared its dividend for the next three months out, I was happy to note a few days ago). CLOs proved themselves through the crash of 2007-2008 and are well-constructed and resilient investment vehicles. But they can also be complex and difficult to understand, so I encourage readers to be cautious and do some thorough research before starting positions.

That's the story for the first quarter. We are in a strange period right now where the economy seems to be doing well, continuing the post-crash recovery that has been taking place gradually for close to a decade now. I have no sense of what lies ahead economically, politically or geo-politically, which is why I plan to keep clipping coupons that are generated by as wide a range of companies and industries as possible.

I explained why I have kept some of my better performing funds even if they have moved to prices and/or premiums that might not have originally attracted me to them. If I were building a new portfolio right now, I would focus on the existing holdings that are at discounts, or are at beaten down levels (like MLPs), and would also consider many of the funds listed in our (slightly) lower-risk "Widow & Orphans" income factory, published recently.

Thanks for reading. If you like our "gimme the cash and try to ignore the market price" approach (which the 24/7 news outlets like CNBC, Fox Business News, Bloomberg, etc. and the Investment Management industry all hate because if everyone did it they'd be out of business), then please feel free to follow me on Seeking Alpha.

Steven Bavaria, a former executive of Bank of Boston and Standard & Poor's, is a financial writer and consultant. Check out his book Too Greedy for Adam Smith: CEO Pay and the Demise of Capitalism at Too Greedy for Adam Smith: CEO Pay and the Demise of Capitalism, and his articles on "income growth" investing on Seeking Alpha (Steven Bavaria's Articles).

Disclosure: I am/we are long ECC, FGB, OXLC, GLO, AMZA, NRO, DSE, ZF, RIV, NCZ, EMO, NCV, VGI, FMO, IGD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.