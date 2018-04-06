GameStop Corp.: Fear And The Point Of Maximum Pessimism - A Letter To Mr. Market

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Jeff Taylor, CFA as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Dear Mr. Market,

It appears you may be a little despondent when it comes to your current valuation of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) in my opinion. But who is to blame you? Especially when securities analysts are noting frightening forecasts like declining revenues, margin compression, business headwinds, an uncertain growth strategy, an executive team in disarray, and physical to digital media sales disruption! I even continue to see articles comparing GameStop to Blockbuster, which can only add to your troubles. Though, it is moments like this that intrigue me the most as a bargain hunter, so I’m going to talk straight with you Mr. Market.

Stop it, stop it I say, get a hold of yourself. You tend to become depressive when operating forecasts are not upward-looking to infinity and beyond. I think you have become too accustomed to corporate executives who show you spectacular earnings per share forecasts because they know that you tend to get a little lackadaisical when you hear words like “growth strategy, synergy opportunities,” or my favorite, “cash burn rate during the ramp up period” until they can break through the atmosphere and fly among the stars. Whether these executive salesmen can deliver on their operational promises, while staying a step ahead of their competitors, is another question entirely.

In GameStop’s case, the operating forecasts are unimpressive and declining as a matter of fact. Factor in a recent change in Management and the general negative sentiment towards retailers and you have a good old-fashion case of pessimism. However, in circumstances like this, I agree with Fyodor Dostoevsky’s thought that “it is better to be unhappy and know the worst, than to be happy in a fool’s paradise.” I think that is exactly what GameStop’s management team delivered in its most recent earnings call and 10-K (did you read those by the way? Earnings Call, 10-K).

The content isn’t necessarily pretty, but that doesn’t mean that the business isn’t profitable either. Rather, the fundamental question is whether the probable future earnings power of GameStop’s business is currently reflected in its stock price? No, I don’t believe it is Mr. Market, so before you keep selling out of fear, please consider the following and ask yourself if you have reached the point of maximum pessimism.

Market Sentiment Of Fear & Pessimism

Retail Apocalypse And Undue Fear Of Near-Term Bankruptcy

The media has done a marvelous job of sparking fear when it comes to the retail industry (who doesn’t get a little skittish when the word “apocalypse” is used in a sentence?). The facts point to an industry that is evolving, and over-leveraged businesses that fail to adjust accordingly have and will continue to fail.

GameStop’s balance sheet is relatively healthy as of the 2/3/18 financials. Its cash balance of $864M will likely be used to reduce accounts payable, pay accrued expenses and operating leases in 2018, and help prepare for refinancing the $350M senior notes that come due in 2019. I don’t foresee bankruptcy as an imminent threat for a company that is projecting to produce Free Cash Flows of approximately $300M in 2018 and appears to have a game plan for refinancing its upcoming bond maturity as noted in the Q4 2017 earnings transcript.

For those who continue to liken GameStop to Blockbuster, below is a comparison of GameStop’s last three fiscal years to Blockbuster’s last three fiscal years before it declared bankruptcy in September 2010. GameStop may end up in bankruptcy if it doesn’t find ways to stay relevant in its various business segments’ competitive environments, but I think that bankruptcy is a little further down the proverbial road than most are currently imagining.

Figure 1- Blockbuster 10-K’s , GameStop 10-K’s

Infatuation With Earnings Per Share (EPS) And The Tech Brands Impairment

Mr. Market, I know that your love for growth stories is second only to your fascination with Earnings per Share (EPS), it’s the bottom line right? Unfortunately, most retail investors just look at the TTM P/E ratio and make a buy/sell decision, but this rarely tells the whole story. Let me explain.

First, a quick reminder of the past. GameStop purchased Spring Mobile in November 2013 for $62.6M and assumed a marginal amount of debt. In FY2014, a total of approximately $93.3M was used to acquire additional AT&T (NYSE:T) resellers and authorized Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) retailers. In FY2015, a total of approximately $141.5M was used to acquire even more AT&T resellers, Apple retailers, and $126M for ThinkGeek. In FY2016, lo and behold, even more AT&T retailers were acquired for approximately $485.5M. That’s a little over $900M of acquisitions over a four-year period.

Just like young love, one rarely stops to compare perception with reality in the moment. Who would have thought to question if these businesses may have been purchased at prices that were greater than their ability to generate accretive operating earnings growth and Free Cash Flow? Management saw opportunities for growth in high margin businesses and you Mr. Market, you were very excited about the idea of growth back in 2013, a stock price in the $50s, you were quite excited indeed. Eventually, you reined yourself in from your 2013 euphoric dreams of growth and came back to reality.

2013 2014 2015 2016 Total Approximate Combined Acquisitions ($ Millions) 62.6 93.3 267.5 485.5 908.9 Stock Price High ($ per share) 57.29 49.65 47.44 33.38 Stock Price Low ($ per share) 22.61 31.92 28.04 20.73

Figure 2 - 10-K Reports

Fast forward to FY2017. The $390M+ of Intangible Asset and Goodwill impairments were primarily related to Spring Mobile’s AT&T and Simply Mac’s Apple dealer agreements to reflect their estimated fair values of $77M and $0 respectively. Essentially, Management communicated that it lowered its expectations for Spring Mobiles’ projected profitability, which was cited as being driven by a longer upgrade cycle for new mobile devices and changes made to AT&T’s compensation structure.

In most acquisitions, the buyer tends to overpay due to overestimating its potential “synergies” and operating income growth, while underestimating all of the operating uncertainties and the threat of competition swooping its darling operating earnings growth away. Which is exactly what happened in this case. GameStop’s current discounted cash flow model’s assumptions, parameters, and data inputs finally reached a point where Management had to recognize an accounting impairment. In other words, Management probably overpaid for these acquisitions. Although, it should be noted that none of this is set in stone, Management did give a hint of optimism in the Q4 2017 earnings call regarding AT&T compensation re-negotiations occurring in 2018.

Finally, I know that this looks really bad when you focus on FY2017 EPS of $0.34! You may be saying to yourself "Good golly, get me off this sinking ship right now!" Yet, you need to look at more than EPS Mr. Market, things are not always as they appear.

Earnings Per Share Trend

Figure 3 - FY2017 10-K

Risks To The Underlying Business’s Fundamentals

Secular Trend Towards Direct Digital Distribution

GameStop’s management team identified this when it wrote “We expect that future growth in the video game industry will be driven by the sale of video games delivered in digital form and the expansion of other forms of gaming.” When was that written you might ask? The January 29, 2011 10-K report. This is nothing new, it hasn’t been for a while now, which is why GameStop’s management team went on a levered buying spree to diversify the business into other niche retailing segments from 2013-2016. The team seems to have slowly realized that there is limited ability to compete in the digital video game business. They abandoned Spawn Labs (streaming service) in 2013 and sold Kongregate.com (mobile, PC, Console publisher and web gaming portal) in July 2017. The Digital products category generated $189.2M of sales in 2017, or 2.1% of Total Sales. And unless the management team has a trick up its sleeve that the crowd has missed, it has been communicating the slow demise of this business segment for at least seven years and will continue to do so. This in turn means that investors should likely expect eroding profits in both the company’s new/used hardware, software and services segments as well.

E-Commerce And Competitive Pressures Will Probably Lead To Declines In Revenue And Compressed Margins In Both The Video Game And Tech Brand Segments

E-commerce And Physical stores: Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Steam, Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Target (NYSE:TGT), Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) etc. These are big names to compete against, enough said about video games. Regarding Tech Brands, there are many online and storefront wireless carriers/retailers to compete against when it comes to mobile devices and accessories. Google “buy new cell phone” and see what pops up near you.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Steam, Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Target (NYSE:TGT), Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) etc. These are big names to compete against, enough said about video games. Regarding Tech Brands, there are many online and storefront wireless carriers/retailers to compete against when it comes to mobile devices and accessories. Google “buy new cell phone” and see what pops up near you. Europe as a crystal ball for U.S. GameStop stores: One should expect a slow decline in revenues and lower margins, sorry, but this is probably unavoidable in the long term for both of these segments. This has been clearly demonstrated in the European operating segment since 2010. There are obviously differences between the US and Europe. But the trend will most likely remain the same for both.

Figure 4- 10-K reports

I consider these as the two largest threats to GameStop’s current business segments' long-term ability to produce Free Cash Flows. None of this should surprise you Mr. Market, you’ve been reading this over the last seven years’ worth of 10-Ks, if anything, this should be a reminder that large profits attract competition. The next question is whether there are any potential opportunities that are being overshadowed by the current sentiment of fear and pessimism?

Danger And Opportunity

In GameStop's 3/28/18 News Release the following line caught my attention - “… focusing on the basics of retail operational excellence across the organization will maximize our free cash flow, improve our performance and, ultimately, deliver returns for our shareholders.” The three business segments that were outlined during the Q4 2017 earnings call are as follows with my added commentary.

Video Game Business

Improve trade-in games and systems activity – Focus on employee training and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), explore ways to optimize promotional activity.

Improve the Omni-channel experience - Online, in store, tying new releases to trade in promotional activity.

Warranties and accessories.

Increased promotional activity means strategically increasing marketing and markdown activity. Both cost money. Hence, lower revenues and margins as described above. But guess what, GameStop sold over $7.3 Billion of new/pre-owned video game hardware, software, and accessories in 2017. This business isn’t going away overnight, so consider the possibility that Management might be able to slow the decline and still produce a stream of Free Cash Flows.

Collectibles

Store re-configurations and merchandise licensing are expected to drive growth.

Growth in apparel is an area of interest.

Value proposition of offering products that no other retailer can.

This is Management’s current growth darling. Management was initially projecting sales in the $650M-$750M range for 2017 but ended up at $636M. This is still pretty impressive considering 2015 sales were $310M. Realistically, one should expect sales to continue to grow at a declining marginal rate and see operating margins compress as vendors and competitors find ways to ride the wave. Look at the ticket sales for movies like Star Wars, Wonder Woman, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Black Panther etc.; this isn’t going away any time soon and neither are the opportunities.

Tech Brands

Management is optimistic about “something” happening in 2018 (see the Q4 2017 earnings call transcript).

Management might be successful in re-negotiating the current compensation structure with AT&T, maybe not, time will tell. But right now, it looks like the market is thinking that 2017 operating results for this segment will continue in perpetuity, so any positive surprise will be welcomed.

Operational Efficiencies

The general topic of operational efficiency was brushed on during the Q4 2017 earnings call. It seems most analysts were unimpressed with what they heard. Here are a few of my observations and thoughts:

Management Has Sold Stuff That Isn’t Working

Sold Cricket Wireless stores in January 2018.

Sold Kongregate.com in July 2017.

Abandoned Spawn Labs, Inc. (streaming service) in 2013.

Management Is Shutting Down Stores That Aren’t Worth The Headache And Opening Ones That It Believes Are

Net closures of 131 Video Game stores.

Net closures of 74 Spring Mobile stores and two Simply Mac stores.

Net openings of 17 collectible stores.

SG&A Reduction Opportunities

There is opportunity here (SG&A was 25.6% of Total Revenue in 2017 versus 22.5% in 2015). One factor that I’m always intrigued with is the all in cost of employees, which is usually one of the largest costs of any business. Take Spring Mobile as an example, below are review screenshots from Glassdoor.com that compare Spring Mobile to Verizon (NYSE:VZ) Wireless. As you can see, there appears to be some opportunity for improvement (Go read the employee reviews on Indeed.com and Glassdoor and you will feel sorry for the sales representatives), my guess is that the poor ratings are affecting employee retention, motivation and engagement, which in turn impacts SG&A expenses and a customer’s value add experience. Improvement is obviously easier said than done, but I fear that the market is underestimating the power of a happy employee who is properly trained and incentivized to help a customer buy what he or she actually wants/needs at the lowest price. And did I mention all of the potential for saved money and time with not having to interview the “new guy” (posting job adds, the interview process, onboarding costs, the HR lady who messes up his pay check for the third pay period in a row before he either quits or gets fired etc.) and the potential for a happy customer who comes back to do repeat business, leaves the “o-so-coveted” positive Google review, or even better, tells a friend.

Figure 5- Glassdoor.com

I think if Michael Mauler can work with Jason Ellis to focus on the nitty-gritty of things like this, then we will see the results in the financials. This isn’t very sexy and is hard work, but I think this is where real synergy opportunities exist. The question is if Management wants to actually commit to fixing this business as noted during the Q4 2017 earnings call.

Customer Loyalty Program

The PowerUp Rewards loyalty program was introduced in the U.S. in the early 2000’s… (crickets chirping), maybe there are ways to turn this into a greater value add to customers than a ton of unread emails and mailings, a few of which may contain promo codes, rewards or coupons that a loyalty member actually acts on. We live in the age of “Big Data Analytics” (and other trendy words that no one actually knows what they mean), but I’m sure there are creative ideas that could drive online/store traffic and that could add value to a customer’s experience. There was a lot of talk about moms and families during the earnings call, I’m sure there are ways to help align mom’s and kid’s incentives that could translate into revenues, and the loyalty program could be an interesting avenue to explore to achieve that end. Here is a blast from the past idea that got bad press but could be a springboard for creative ideas. I'm unsure of whether an idea like this is already being implemented, but here it is nonetheless.

Underlying Earnings Power

Per the Q4 2017 earnings call, Management is “… guiding the full-year earnings of $3 to $3.35 per diluted share for 2018…our EPS guidance for fiscal 2018 is very comparable to the guidance for 2017” and is estimating Free Cash Flows of approximately $300M. The folks at Wedbush noted on 3/29/18 - “We think it likely that Collectibles sales will continue to grow, that Tech Brands profits will stabilize, and that GameStop will use tax savings and lower new venture spending to increase its share repurchases, so we think its earnings power is sustainable over the long term."

I couldn’t agree more. Below is a rough projection of where I think GameStop is headed. I think the various business segments have the ability to continue to generate sizeable Free Cash Flows and that the company is currently undervalued due to fear and pessimism. Management still has both opportunities and time to adjust to the competitive environments that its various businesses operate in. This isn’t even considering the future optionality of new international markets or new business segments. All of these variables may be worth a little bit of optimism given the dramatic stock selloff over the past week or so.

Figure 6 - Historical data are from 10-K reports, personal projections are noted with "E"

In conclusion Mr. Market, I hope you take some time to consider the observations and thoughts above. There is no question that GameStop is facing some very real headwinds that will probably continue to lead to a bumpy ride for those who choose to stay aboard. However, I think the future may be a little brighter, or at the very least, a little less gloomy than what you are currently anticipating.