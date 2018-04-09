Meats Limp Into The 2018 Grilling Season

Seasonality is a significant factor for many commodities. In the world of animal proteins, meat prices typically fall after the peak season of demand in early fall and rise in the spring as the grilling season approaches.

Memorial Day weekend is the official start of the summer season, and across the United States, it marks the beginning of the time of the year when the delectable aroma of meats sizzling on barbecues fill the air. The season of peak demand lasts until the Labor Day weekend in early September.

This year, the Memorial Day holiday falls on Monday, May 28, but the grills will likely be coming out in the weeks before as family and friends gather to enjoy the summer weather. Grilling is as American as apple pie and Mother’s Day, and it is a central focus of social events around the United States over the summer months. This year, as a bonus, consumers will be paying the lowest prices in years for beef and pork. There are two reasons that meats will be a lot cheaper this year, as tariffs will limit exports and an early rally in the price of soybean meal have caused a glut in the market.

Carnivores cheer bargains abound

With the 2018 grilling season less than two months away, the prices of beef and pork declined to the lowest level since the post-peak season lows in 2016.

Source: Barchart

As the chart of June live cattle futures highlights, the price of the animal protein dropped to lows of 97.075 cents per pound on April 4. Cattle futures have suffered a steep decline since trading at almost $1.19 per pound in late February.

Source: Barchart

Hog futures have headed in the same direction. The June lean hog futures contract has declined from almost 84 cents per pound in late February to lows of 70.25 cents on April 4. The April contact put in a low at 50.475 cents on April 4, which was the lowest level since December 2016 when the price of nearby pork futures was bouncing after a fall to a fourteen year low at 40.7 cents.

Grain prices have also weighed on the meats

Drought conditions in Argentina in February and March caused the price of soybeans and soybean meal to rally aggressively on supply concerns.

Source: Barchart

Soybean meal is the primary ingredient in animal feed, and the price moved from lows of $314 per ton in January 2018 to highs of $404 on March 2, a rally of over 28.5%. While the price has corrected and was trading around the $386 level on April 6, the price of animal feed has increased dramatically over recent months. When the cost of feeding cattle, hogs, and other animals raised for food increases, producers often take the animals to processing plants early which results in a glut in the meat markets. While the animals were processed at lighter than usual weights, the price of feed has caused a condition of oversupply in the market.

Short-term oversupply can lead to medium-term shortages

In 2012, a bull market in grains caused a short-term oversupply of animal proteins. However, while pork production is a year-to-year process, it takes two years to build a herd of cattle. Therefore, when cattle are processed into steaks, burgers, and other consumer products early, the short-term glut often turns into a shortage.

In 2014 the price of live cattle futures rose to a record high at almost $1.72 per pound because of the events in 2012. If history repeats, we could be looking for much higher prices for beef in 2019 and 2020 because of the early processing activities over recent weeks and months. When it comes to lean hogs, the price of the pork futures also rose to record highs in 2014 at $1.33875 per pound, but that was the result of a disease, PED, that killed over seven million suckling pigs. The price rise in pork was not the result of early processing, but of an illness that caused supply shortages in the market.

Tariffs are making a bad situation worse for producers

While rising feed prices have weighed on the prices of animal proteins, U.S. tariffs and Chinese retaliation have added insult to injury when it comes to the recent path of least resistance for the meats. At a time when feed prices have pushed prices to the lowest level since 2016, the tariffs issue could mean that the increased supplies will not find any relief from increased export demand at lower prices.

With 1.4 billion mouths to feed, China is the demand side of the market for animal proteins. The increase in wealth in the Asian nation has changed diets to incorporate more complex proteins, and China is the world’s leading pork consuming nation, and its beef consumption is rising. China retaliated to $60 billion in tariffs by the United States by slapping a 25% duty on imports of U.S. pork, and it is likely that beef imports could also become a victim of tariffs. Last Friday, President Trump upped the ante and said he is considering another $100 billion in tariffs. The Chinese responded, saying they are prepared for a trade war. The potential for a trade war means that a significant percentage of the oversupplies of pork and beef will not find a home. Feed prices caused producers to process animals early, causing prices to drop. Tariffs are making a bad situation worse.

Opportunities at lows

The low level of animal protein prices presents two opportunities. The first, and most important for many, is that beef and pork will be very inexpensive this grilling season in the United States. Carnivores will delight at the prospect of two and three for one sales at their local supermarkets, and consumption in the U.S. should rise as demand tends to increase as prices decline. Given the chances of higher beef prices in 2019 and 2020, it may be a good time to buy a new freezer and load up with those beef products before a shortage develops as herd sizes decline because of recent events.

At the same time, beef and pork futures have declined to levels where they are downright cheap over recent weeks. Growing population and wealth around the world means that more people with more money are competing for finite food supplies each day. In Q1, the world added 19.5 million people to the total population. Since 2000, the number of inhabitants of our plant has increased from just over 6 billion to 7.465 billion. Aside from loading up those freezers as meat prices are at the lowest level in years, a long position in meats could offer excellent prospects on a risk-reward basis these days. Moreover, if China and the U.S. come to terms over trade, which is not a low-odds play, we could see a sudden reversal and recovery in the prices of cattle and hog futures as we head into the peak season of demand. I believe that at recent prices, the downside does not offer the same potential as the upside when it comes to the meat markets.

Source: Barchart

MOO is the VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF product that has some exposure to livestock as well as other sectors of the agricultural markets. MOO is a liquid product with $876 million in net assets, and an average trading volume of over 87,000 shares. The expense ratio of 0.54% is in line with many other ETN and ETN products in the commodities asset class.

The most direct route to participating in a recovery in beef and pork prices is via the futures market and the live cattle, feeder cattle, and lean hog futures contracts. The MOO ETF is one way to position for those who do not venture into the leveraged and volatile futures markets that trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

