Don't Get Caught In This Bull Trap: Largest April Natural Gas Storage Withdrawals Since 2007 Honey For Amateur Traders And A Set-Up For The Pros

In its weekly Natural Gas Storage Report for March 24-30, the EIA reported that natural gas inventories declined by -20 BCF, after accounting for a non-flow-related reduction in stocks in the South Central Region. This is the "implied flow" number released by the EIA, and the number that I will be quoting. The net change from last week was -29 BCF. The -20 BCF withdrawal was 5 BCF smaller than my -25 BCF projection--the fourth straight week the reported draw has come up short of my projection--and a slight 8 BCF bearish versus the 5-year average. At 1354 BCF, natural gas inventories are at their lowest since May 2014, -347 BCF smaller than the 5-year average, and -697 BCF lower than this time last year. All 5 storage regions are at a 10% or larger storage deficit versus the 5-year average, led by the South Central region which, at 606 BCF, is a whopping -112 BCF or 16% below its 5-year average. And finally, total storage withdrawals through the 21 weeks of this year's heating season stand at -2436 BCF, the third largest volume of gas withdrawn through the same period in the last 24 years.

However, these impressive statistics have been largely weather-driven thanks to a record-cold start to January that resulted in the first ever -300 BCF or larger weekly withdrawal and now this late-season parting shot from winter. Inevitably the warmth will end (based on current forecasts, this will be sometime in the April 12-14 period), and when that happens, heating demand will evaporate and natural gas will become driven by its underlying fundamentals rather than Mother Nature. On that note, the EIA also released its supply/demand statistics including the March 24-30 period yesterday and these paint a less rosy picture of the sector. Natural gas domestic production continues its relentless climb, averaging 79.3 BCF/day last week, up just over +8.3 BCF/day year-over-year, and is poised to average near 79.6 BCF/day this week, as shown in Figure 1 below.

Figure 1: Natural gas domestic production versus year-ago levels showing a large gain. [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net based on EIA data]

Canadian imports were up +0.7 BCF/day year-over-year meaning that total supply at 85.9 BCF/day is up a whopping +9.2 BCF/day from 2017. Demand is higher year-over-year, but by nowhere near enough. LNG exports averaged 3.4 BCF/day last week, up +1.6 BCF/day year-over-year while Mexican exports have actually given up their gains this month and were actually flat versus 2017 last week. As a result, temperature-independent natural gas supply/demand balance, which accounts for production, LNG imports and exports, Canadian imports, and Mexican exports, averaged 7.5 BCF/day loose versus 2017 for March 24-30 which, as Figure 2 below shows, is the loosest the market has been versus the previous year in the past 52 weeks.

Figure 2: Temperature-Independent Supply/Demand Balance versus year-ago levels showing loosening market. [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net based on EIA data]

This is likely contributing to the consistent undershooting of EIA-reported withdrawals versus analyst projections, including my own, over the past month. While we will see a near-term bump in LNG feedgas exports near-term to near 4 BCF/day now that Cove Point is coming online, it will come down to powerburn, which has elements of temperature-dependent and independent elements, to make or break the summer. So far, powerburn is up around 1-1.5 BCF/day versus 2017 over the past month, nowhere near enough to cut into the 7.5 BCF/day looseness of the market. I continue to feel that natural gas bulls need to hope for cheaper near-term prices to under $2.50/MMBTU to bolster fuel switching and drive powerburn higher before we move into the critical cooling season this summer. Otherwise, expect consistently bearish storage injections throughout the summer that will quickly cut into the aforementioned storage deficits and could drive inventories to 4,000 BCF or higher by the fall.

Following the EIA's storage data, natural gas accelerated its declines due to the disappointing withdrawal and ultimately finished the day down 4 cents or 1.6% to settle at $2.68/MMBTU, the lowest price since March 26. Thanks to a post-2:30 PM rally, the popular 1x ETF US Natural Gas Fund (UNG) only fell 1.1% while the 3x leveraged VelocityShares products likewise underperformed with UGAZ falling 3.4% and DGAZ rising 3.2%. Based on these prices and the current storage deficit, natural gas appears to be trading at a substantial discount of nearly 32% versus a Fair Price of $3.92/MMBTU based on historical storage/pricing patterns. However, investors are, rightly so, dramatically discounting the commodity due to concern over the aforementioned market looseness. Once the market loses weather-driven heating demand, expect a series of at least 5 +100 BCF storage injections this May and June with consistently bearish storage injections likely throughout the summer, barring a highly anomalous extended heatwave. My Fair Price model, which calculates a fair price for natural gas each week for the next 8 months based on projected storage levels, is already starting to reflect this looseness with the discount falling by nearly 50% over the next 6 months to near 15% by October 2018, and I expect it will fall further over the next several weeks as the extent of market looseness becomes more evident. My calculated Fair Price and % discount over the next 8 months is shown in Figure 3 below.

Figure 3: Natural gas Fair Price forecasts for the next 8 months showing a declining undervaluation. [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net]

Natural gas demand will remain above average on Friday, April 6, to wrap up the week with a sixth consecutive daily storage withdrawal in what is typically the first week of the injection season. The bullish daily withdrawals continue to be driven by a large pool of unseasonably chilly temperatures across the major demand centers of the Midwest and Northeast as a stubborn trough remains in place. Such readings are more typical of early-to-mid March than the first week of April. And most importantly, the cold air is established across regions that can actually see heating demand this late in the season; the northern tier. Similar anomalies across Texas and the Deep South, for example, would mean 50s and 60s instead of 60s to 80s, which would drive demand significantly higher. Today's projected -4 BCF/day withdrawal will boost the projected weekly withdrawal for March 31-April 6 up to -21 BCF/day, an impressive 30 BCF bullish versus the 5-year average. As Figure 4 below shows, a -21 BCF withdrawal would be the single largest weekly withdrawal for the March 31-April 6 period in the last 5 years the third largest withdrawal for the period in the full 24-year period for which EIA data is kept and during which time injections have been as high as +62 BCF.

Figure 4: Projected natural gas storage withdrawal for March 31-April 6, historical comparison. [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net]

Should a -21 BCF withdrawal verify, natural gas inventories would fall to 1333 BCF while the storage deficit versus the 5-year average would climb back up to -377 BCF and the year-over-year deficit would rise to -729 BCF. The EIA will release its official storage numbers for this week on Thursday, April 12 at 10:30 AM EDT.

Looking ahead to next week, I expect that the storage withdrawal season will extend into the second week of April for the first time since 2007. Another surge of springtime arctic air will settle southward and eastward over the weekend that could drive daily withdrawals as low as -13 BCF on Saturday and Sunday as shown in Figure 5 below. Record low temperatures are likely across a wide swath of the northern Plains and upper Midwest both days.

Figure 5: Projected daily natural gas storage injections and withdrawals for April 7-13 showing exceptionally large storage withdrawals giving way to small injections. [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net]

Demand will moderate quickly thereafter as cold air retreats but daily withdrawals and injections should remain at or bullish versus the 5-year average +5 BCF/day throughout the week. As a result, I am currently projecting an exceptionally bullish -24 BCF weekly natural gas storage withdrawal for April 6-13, a massive 52 BCF bullish versus the 5-year average. As Figure 5 below shows, such a withdrawal would be the largest, and only, storage withdrawal in the last 5 years and the fourth largest draw in the full 24 years for which storage data is available, as shown in Figure 6 below.

Figure 6: Projected natural gas storage withdrawal for April 7-13, among the largest ever. [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net]

Should a -24 BCF withdrawal verify, natural gas inventories would tumble to 1305 BCF, the lowest level since May 18, 2014. The storage deficit versus the 5-year average would climb back to -439 BCF, the second largest deficit this winter after the peak -486 BCF on January 19. The year-over-year deficit will climb to -798 BCF. This remains preliminary projection and will likely evolve over the next week as observed temperature data and pipeline numbers are plugged into my storage model. The EIA will release its official numbers for the week on Thursday, April 19 at 10:30 AM EDT.

With the bullishness of these next two reports and the already steep discount in natural gas, it seems to reason that the commodity should be poised to rally. However, it is important to remember that professional natural gas investors are always at least a few weeks ahead of the curve and this data is likely already priced into the commodity by the big boys. The primary long-term driver for the next few months is unlikely to be a highly favorable 1-2 week hot or cold streak here or there. Rather it will be the substantial loosening of the market discussed at the beginning of this article. Trading natural gas this spring and summer will be a marathon, not a series of sprints, and in this marathon the runner will be running uphill with a parachute on his back, at least until prices fall by around 10% to help take steps to rebalance the market. I feel that any rallies at this level are bull traps set to ensnare amateur traders glued to the near-term computer models and neglecting the broader picture. To illustrate: should prices remain at or higher than current levels and supply/demand balance hold at 7.5 BCF/day loose year-over-year with generally seasonal temperatures throughout the spring and summer, inventories would finish the injection season at 4725 BCF, exceeding storage capacity. Even if rising powerburn and LNG feedgas drop this looseness to just 5 BCF/day year-over-year, inventories still get to 4150 BCF, topping the previous all-time high by 100 BCF. Thus, just because inventories are currently at a 4-year low does not mean there is no danger of record storage this fall given current underlying fundamentals if prices stay where they are. Thus, at this time, I, a long-term natural gas bull at heart, continue to view any rallies to the top of the current 8-week trading range near $2.80/MMBTU as selling opportunities with a price target near $2.50/MMBTU. At that level, I would likely step in as a long-term buyer, but not yet.

Disclosure: I am/we are short UGAZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.