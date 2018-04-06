General Motors: 4.0% Yield And Upside

Shares are cheap and have rebounded from recent lows on the back of stronger-than-expected March sales.

General Motors' (GM) shares are in the early stages of a breakout in my opinion and have potential to run higher. General Motors reported blowout March sales for the U.S. market earlier this week, supporting an investment in the auto company. General Motors is very cheap on a forward P/E basis, and pays investors a decent dividend while investors are waiting for capital appreciation. An investment in General Motors comes with a 4.0 percent dividend yield.

General Motors' share price dropped ~7 percent in 2018 after the stock market entered its most volatile phase in February after years of relative calmness. Like most stocks, General Motors took a whooping in the last two months, falling from ~$45 at the beginning of the year to the mid-$30s. I think the drop is a good opportunity to gobble up shares for a dividend-centered investment portfolio.

General Motors' shares have started to rebound from recent lows on the back of excellent March sales earlier this week.

Source: StockCharts

Top-Notch March Results And Big Sales Beat

General Motors blew expectations regarding its March 2018 U.S. sales out of the park this week. The auto company saw year-over-year sales growth of 15.7 percent last month on the back of strong pickup and crossover demand. GM sold 296,341 vehicles in March compared with 256,224 vehicles in the same month last year. The estimate was for General Motors to report a sales increase of just 3.6 percent.

General Motors' Chevrolet brand sold 199,367 vehicles in March, an increase of 15.6 percent compared to last year. Chevrolet was "the industry's fastest-growing full-line brand", according to General Motors' press release, and responsible for a 0.7% point gain in terms of retail market share. GM's (estimated) retail market share reached 17.7 percent in March. Total retail sales increased 13.8 percent in March.

The strength was largely due to GM's immense crossover success with customers: Chevrolet crossover sales increased 39 percent, GMC crossovers were up 42 percent, and Buick crossovers gained 50 percent.

General Motors profits from a robust product line-up (especially in the crossover segment) and a very strong U.S. economy that has potential to lift valuations higher. The outlook for U.S. car companies is positive.

General Motors Is Too Cheap

General Motors is far from being overpriced at today's price point. In fact, considering that shares yield 4.0 percent, I think General Motors is too cheap. Shares currently sell for less than six times next year's estimated profits.

Based on large-scale profit-taking in the first quarter of 2018, General Motors' valuation multiple has contracted significantly.

GM PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Though General Motors' shares appear to be in the early stages of a breakout and are already quite cheap, an escalating trade war between the United States and China would be a major negative for the stock, at least over the short haul.

President Trump just floated the idea of placing $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods, which - if imposed - would most certainly elicit a reaction on the part of Beijing. The stock market volatility in the last couple of days was almost entirely the result of the tariff tit-for-tat between the U.S. and China that we have witnessed lately. China retaliated with its own round of tariffs on 106 U.S. products this week, including a 25 percent tariff on cars.

I think both countries will eventually return to the negotiating table and resolve their dispute there. However, over the short haul, an escalation in the rhetoric and more tit-for-tat tariff announcements would likely negatively affect General Motors' share price.

Your Takeaway

General Motors reported superb March results for the U.S. market. Crossover and pickup demand is strong and will likely continue to support GM in a rising economy that is accompanied by cyclical consumer spending growth. Shares are still cheap and have room to run higher.

Headwinds, however, could come from the political front, and in particular from more Chinese tariffs on U.S. car companies. I don't expect a trade war to manifest itself, and would think that rational actors eventually return to the negotiating table to resolve their disputes. An investment in GM yields 4.0 percent. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

