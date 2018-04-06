CSI Compressco LP Throws The Bank Away

During the fourth quarter conference call and the corresponding press release, CES Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) management stated they were going to either renew the bank line or find a suitable substitute. The equipment market value has been increasing as the industry recovery continues. The announcement of a private offering of $350 million senior first lien secured notes should have surprised no one. The notes are far more stable financing than the bank line ever was. The fact that the periodic reviews of the credit line no longer occur was evidently too enticing.

So the bank and its credit line were tossed out the window. Worries about cash flow declines as idled equipment repairs temporarily balloon repair costs are now gone. It is now full steam ahead with the recovery. The partnership 10-K referenced below showed about $245 million outstanding under the bankline at the end of February. Some letters of credit reduced the available balance to a little more than $60 million available on the bank credit line. The interest rate was definitely cheaper on the bank line. But the company definitely needed expansion money and probably working capital to fund the expanded activity. Banks can be a little squeamish about such things because the latest history was the downturn.

The new notes not only pay off the bank line, but also provide the company with about $100 million to expand the business. That need includes the manufacturing plant ramp up to meet the demands of a climbing backlog. Customers also delayed maintenance during the downturn. The maintenance business also is experiencing a pickup as customer “catch-up” deferred maintenance.

Source: CSI Compressco LP 2017 10-K

As shown above usage is climbing significantly. The largest horsepower category is just about at full use. Normally the mid 90% range is about as good as it gets. There are always some repairs, some returns, and other movement at any given time. Plus this company has a manufacturing plant. Therefore, the partnership sells equipment as well as leasing equipment. The backlog tripled in January with a fairly large customer order. Slightly over $100 million in backlog orders may not seem like much, but that backlog was far closer to zero not too long ago.

Source: CSI Compressco LP One-On-One Investor Presentation January, 2018

This industry has some very diversified uses. However, this partnership tends to cater a little more to the smaller compressor needs than does competitor USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC). The result is a more cyclical partnership. This partnership cut its distribution about a year ago. However, this partnership is now in a position to participate fully in the developing recovery. The downside is that pad drilling (meanings several wells grouped together) has led to larger compressors in the field. However, there's still considerable demand for that smaller equipment as the older wells do not immediately become plugged and abandoned. Management is changing its mix to meet the new demand. This company also can make its own equipment so the vertical integration will help accommodate the demand change.

The Future

Source: CSI Compressco LP One-On-One Investor Presentation January, 2018

In the near term, the company just expanded its leverage ratios. That would have badly scared the banking group. It probably did not have nearly the same effect on the private placement purchasing group. The rapid increase in demand will quickly change many of the ratios going forward. The increasing value of the equipment as the recovery proceeds will quickly open more financing opportunities going forward. An unexpected downturn will quickly demonstrate the wisdom of the new lending structure.

Last time the downturn forced the sale of some restrictive preferred stock that's actually classified as debt on the balance sheet. This preferred stock is now slowly converting to common units. The latest increase in the common partnership unit price has lowered the dilution effect of this conversion. That effect could be lessened still more as the industry recovery continues and the partnership unit price trends higher.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website April 4, 2018

As shown above, the partnership units are bucking the latest round of volatility to deliver some decent returns. This partnership has some easy quarterly comparisons going forward. The early part of an industry recovery often shows dramatic positive comparisons. There appears to be no reason for an exception with this industry at the current time.

These partnership units have financial leverage combined with increasing earnings. That is a very powerful combination for much higher partnership unit prices in the near future. The recovery appears to ensure that the preferred stock conversion to common limited partner units will not dim future prospects much.

The limited partner units have increased in price significantly over the last six months. But the partnership unit prices have a long way to go to reach the prices back before 2015 when business was far better. This vertically integrated producer that also offers maintenance services has many ways to participate in the continuing recovery and shale boom. Interestingly, shale wells have far less pressure and therefore need more compression services. So the outlook for this industry is particularly bright. During the last boom period, many wells flared excess gas until the infrastructure caught up with the production. Flaring appears still to be an issue at the current time. That flaring offers downside protection should another cyclical downturn begin. Oil and gas companies want to sell production rather than burn it off.

Management is very unlikely to cut the distribution. Management just significantly increased the partnership liquidity and the businesses segments are recovering nicely. Instead, management will wade through some “ramping up” expenses and then cash flow should jump as those expenses fade. Within a year, distribution increases will be far more likely. This partnership should show considerable capital gains as well as distribution increases. That is relatively rare for a limited partnership. The distribution is a relatively generous 10% as Mr. Market has not yet bought into the recovery story. Investors should expect that attitude to quickly change over the next year.

Cash flow and distributable cash flow will be notoriously hard to predict during a recovery. Often partnership units like this one look very expensive during the early stages of a recovery due to activity increases that require increased working capital as well as relatively high capital expenditures. Ironically these partnerships tend to look very cheap at the top of the industry cycle and then tend to generate a fair amount of cash during the cyclical downturn (especially a mild downturn) as working capital and other cash requirements decrease sharply. A sharp downturn can leave the partnership hunting for financing of purchases that will immediately go into storage (as happened last time).

At the current time, sharp increases in operating activity bode very well for big increases in cash flow and distributable cash flow. This partnership has the vertical integration to move very quickly to take advantage of market changes. An annual return of more than 20% for each of the next five years is very likely with much of that return coming in the next two to three years. By the time the market recognizes the recovery underway, much of the capital gains opportunity will be gone.

