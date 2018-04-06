Tapestry: A Great Long-Term Dividend Holding

Tapestry (TPR) is trading slightly under intrinsic value. The market expects long-term growth of about 6% at the current valuation, and that can be sustained by continued acquisitions. To execute that, Tapestry has a strong balance sheet. However, considering the type of market it operates in, investors would do well to look at it from a long-term dividend yield perspective.

Tapestry, the luxury retailer with marquee brands like Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman, is a premium player in the footwear and apparel market. The company has taken the acquisition route to expand its product portfolio.

In 2015 the company acquired Stuart Weitzman, a women's footwear company, which is a good complement to the company's strong position in the premium handbags and accessories market via Coach.

In 2017 the company bought Kate Spade, which touches nearly everything in the apparel and accessories market, including jewelry. Not exactly a complementary addition, but more of a brand expansion that, along with organic growth, brought in an additional $1.2 billion to what has been a relatively stagnant top line.

The global footwear, apparel and accessories market is big and fragmented, and the competition is intense due to several large international players and local players in the fray. Unless you are a small company just starting off in the segment, the odds of weight will always play against you. Strong, sustainable growth will be extremely hard to achieve due to the competitive landscape, and acquisitions will play a huge role in expanding the top line. For that reason the strength of the balance sheet is critical, which we'll be seeing in a bit.

Tapestry's net sales have remained nearly flat over the last five years, stuck between $4.5 billion and $5 billion. The acquisition of Kate Spade will certainly give them a short term boost, but if there are two metrics I will keep my eyes trained on at Tapestry, it will be organic growth and same store sales.

During the second quarter, Coach, which brings the bulk of the company's revenues, reported a global comparable store sales increase of 3%. The company has certainly turned things around because global comps declined by 2% during the first quarter of 2018.

That said, one quarter certainly does not make a trend, and the mixed-bag results in the first half the year have now made net sales from the Coach division read $2.153 billion, which is almost exactly the same amount it made during last year.

But the good news is that Tapestry has forecasted for low single digit organic growth for fiscal 2018, which is certainly a good number for companies operating in this segment. Growth in the U.S. apparel and footwear market is expected to pick up pace during 2018.

"The Company continues to expect revenues for fiscal 2018 to increase about 30% versus fiscal 2017, to $5.8 to $5.9 billion, with low-single digit organic growth and the acquisition of Kate Spade adding over $1.2 billion in revenue." - Q2 Press Release

By the end of the second quarter Tapestry held $2.065 billion cash on hand, which was good enough to cover their long term debt of $1.731 billion. The company paid $42.7 million as interest during the first six months and $191 million in the form of dividends, while operating income for the period was $324.6 million.

The balance sheet has enough strength to allow Tapestry to keep paying and increasing dividends, and it also keeps the door open for further acquisitions, which is an important element that will help support market expectations. The strong balance sheet, good comparable store sales during the second quarter and positive forecast for the rest of the year have all played a huge role in the company's stock price moving from 52-week low to 52-week high in a short period of three months.

But despite the rise the stock is still trading at 17 times forward earnings. The current dividend yield of 2.6% is certainly attractive, though, which makes for a good investment case. A great balance sheet, decent payout ratio, premium positioning in the apparel and footwear market and three well known brands make Tapestry a good long-term holding for dividend investors.

Ben Graham's intrinsic value calculator shows that the market is expecting a long-term growth rate of 6% to support the current valuation, which I believe is reasonable for Tapestry as we also need to take into account the impact of recent and future acquisitions on Tapestry's top line.

A discounted cash flow analysis also shows that the valuation is within reasonable bounds, as intrinsic value is around $56 even when assuming a slightly lower 5% growth rate over the next ten years.

There is a bit of a margin of safety for investors at the current level, but the company is better suited to dividend investors who are willing to hold the stock over the long term. Anything above low single-digit growth must necessarily come from acquisitions due to the highly mature nature of the market and the intense competition that Tapestry faces.

