Financials Alpha Portfolio Launched - Invest Alongside A Specialist Portfolio Manager On Financials

The goal is to generate positive returns despite the overall market direction.

I offer two model portfolios with both long and short positions, in the US and Europe.

This month, I launched my Seeking Alpha Marketplace service called Financials Alpha Portfolio. This is a service focused exclusively on the financial sector, which is my area of expertise.

I'm an equity portfolio manager specialized on financials since the end of 2014, even though I have close to 12 years of professional experience. Therefore, Financials Alpha Portfolio is an opportunity for you to invest alongside me, as I will offer my best investment ideas within my coverage universe.

On the mutual funds under my management, I have a solid performance track record over the past three years. This gives me confidence that I can provide an added-value premium service beyond research coverage, helping you to manage your own stock portfolio.

Following the global financial crisis of 2008-2009, financials isn't certainly the most popular sector, but it is the largest in Europe and the second-largest in the US. Therefore, there are several investment opportunities in this space if you know where to look at.

Furthermore, investors who want to have a diversified stock portfolio shouldn't overlook financials as it represents a large part of the stock market.

Background

I have covered the financial sector extensively on Seeking Alpha since mid-2015, from large to small companies. For those unfamiliar, you can take a look at my previous work here. Thus far, I have 34 PRO articles published, showing that I have a good understanding and knowledge of the financial sector.

Even though I will continue to publish regularly on the site, from now on, my top ideas will be exclusively discussed on my premium service and won't be available anywhere else.

Through my different investment approach, sometimes I find hidden gems that were completely ignored on Seeking Alpha. That was the case of FinecoBank (OTC:FNBKY), a high-quality bank in Europe that I have researched recently.

Why is my investment approach a little bit different from what most investors do? I use a mix of quantitative and fundamental analysis to generate investment ideas for my portfolios, which means that most of my investment process is based on a systematic methodology.

I think this is a distinctive factor that helps me to be a disciplined investor and keep my emotions out of the stock-picking process, focusing instead on facts and numbers. This methodology has allowed me to focus on where it is possible to generate alpha - that is the main goal of my premium service, Financials Alpha Portfolio.

Model Portfolios

How do I intend to do this? By offering two model portfolios, one for the US and another for Europe. These will include my best investment ideas, both long and short.

The model portfolios should have, each one, 5-10 long positions and the same number of short positions. This means that I should have 20 to 40 stock recommendations updated monthly, with the highest and lowest expected alphas within my coverage at the time.

Therefore, I follow an equity long-short strategy, aiming to generate positive returns despite the overall market direction, given that market risk should be hedged and only specific stock risk will produce alpha, Additionally, this should minimize volatility of the overall portfolio compared to a 'long-only' strategy.

Why Equity Long-Short?

The global stock market has been on a nice bull-run for the past few years, but 2018 has been much tougher so far. The US and Europe are negative or near zero year-to-date and volatility is much higher compared to the past few years.

The S&P 500 index has recently closed below its 200-day moving average, for the first time since June 2016. This doesn't mean the bull market is dead, but volatility is here to stay and investors should certainly start to worry about capital protection.

After several years of very low levels of volatility, there has been a regime change and you could expect the stock market to be volatile in the short-term, compared to the recent past.

Thus, a different approach to portfolio management, such as equity long-short, seems to be well suited for the current market environment.

By using this strategy on my model portfolios, this also means that you don't have to be bullish on the financial sector to follow my recommendations.

The goal is to generate alpha by the difference between the aggregate returns of long and short positions, selecting stocks with expected high alphas and shorting stocks that are expected to underperform.

Nevertheless, if you are an investor with a 'long-only' approach, this service is still valuable. You can use my long recommendations for your portfolio and consider my short positions as stocks to avoid.

Other Features & Special Offer

What else will you get on Financials Alpha Portfolio?

Beyond the two model portfolios, you get exclusive research on my top investment ideas, regulator commentary on key developments for stocks recommended in the model portfolios, weekly portfolio performance reviews, monthly updates of portfolio's positions, and direct contact with me and other investors through the chat room.

