Ford Is Going To Jump Higher

Ford (F) has been struggling recently. At least in terms of its stock price which almost went below $10 during the most recent stock market sell-off. At this point, I am seeing a few signs that point towards a strong stock performance on the mid-term which could push this stock back to $12.5 and likely even higher than that.

A Rock Solid Sales Report

In February, Ford presented a very ugly sales report. Total sales declined 6.9% while both cars and SUVs were down more than 12%. Trucks had a moderate increase of slightly more than 1% which prevented a total melt-down.

March on the other hand was a rock solid month with 244,306 units sold which is a 3.4% increase compared to March of 2017. Total fleet sales increased 8.7% while retail was up 0.8%. SUVs were up 7.5% while trucks added 6.7%. Cars were down 8.1% to a little more than 50,000 units.

The F-150 had its 11th straight month of growth with average ticket prices going up to $46,800 which is up $1,700 or 3.6% compared to one year ago.

Speaking of trucks, the F-150 added 7% to its monthly sales on a year-on-year basis. Moreover, the explorer added 3.9% which almost pushed its YTD sales number back into positive territory. The Escape however declined a bit while the Focus added 11.8%.

Overall it's a good report that once again showed the trend from cars to trucks and SUVs.

Another thing that is important to mention is the decline of dealer inventories. Total days' supply is at 66 versus 71 in March. The biggest decline happened among trucks where supply fell from 75 days to 64. This is generally speaking a very good sign that production might be higher in the next month. Simply because sales are recorded when a vehicle leaves the production plant.

Changing Demand - Ford Is Taking Action

After more than 2 years after the gas price got cheaper in 2015 we see that Ford is taking action. The company announced that it will end the Taurus and Fiesta lines as soon as this year. The Fusion sedan might also be cut.

The strategic shift in Detroit is reflective of a lack of consumer demand in the U.S. for smaller cars. While automakers previously thought their lower-budget, more compact passenger cars were vital for competing against Japanese rivals and garnering the interest of more budget conscious and younger buyers, low gasoline prices and efficiency improvements in SUVs have kept them out of favor. In 2017, sedans, coupes and other car categories comprised 37% of U.S. sales, a sharp decline from 51% in 2012.

Note that these measures are being taken in an environment of both a consumer shift to larger vehicles and overall automotive weakness given that the US consumer will likely buy 16.9 million new vehicles in 2018 according to Moody's. This is a higher revision after the previous estimation of 16.8 million but still a decline of 1.2% compared to 2017.

Personally, I think that this measure won't have a very big impact given that both the Fiesta and Taurus only counted for roughly 7,000 units in March with much lower margins than trucks and SUVs. That being said, there is an increases risk that Ford might lose a bigger market share to the Japanese producers if oil prices continue to rise along with inflation which will push customers back to fuel efficient cars.

On the other hand, and this is where it gets interesting, Ford will be able to bring back these models within months if needed. Simply because the next generation Taurus and Fiesta will be launched in Europe and Asia. In other words, there will only be a short delay instead of a case of 'missing the boat' if the customer makes a sudden move towards smaller cars.

That said, it is way too early to call it a bad or good decision. The one thing that is sure is that this decision is spot on if the current environment lasts a bit longer. Especially given that operating margins have been under pressure lately after hitting 3.07% in the fourth quarter of 2017. A margin squeeze higher would massively support the stock price.

This Model Suggests Higher Prices

Over the last few weeks, I have spent some time building a better mid-term indicator for Ford. I wanted to incorporate both a consumer and macroeconomic aspect. Just recently, the ISM manufacturing hit 59.3 in March. Even though it is a small decline we are still at rock solid economic levels.

That said, I compared Ford (candlesticks) to the ratio spread between retail stocks and long term government bonds (blue line). What we see is that it has guided every trend since the start of the retail ETF (XRT) a few years before the recession.

At this point we see that retail stocks are massively outperforming long term government bonds. The ratio spread is almost at its highest level since the peak of 2015. This is fueled by strong consumer sentiment and pressure on government bonds.

At this point, one might say that rising rates are bad for car manufacturers given that almost every single car is financed. However, auto loans are still at record low levels around 4%. Moreover, every 25 basis point increase would add between $8 and $20 to a car payment according to Zacks. This is not a deal breaker for most customers.

Also note that this ratio is gaining strength while the market as a whole is extremely weak. Normally, this suggests that stocks like Ford could see a strong rebound.

Takeaway

Ford has caused a lot of headaches over the last few years. The stock almost broke below $10 after a mix of bad sales in February and general market pessimism due to a pending trade war. On top of that it is likely that the US auto market is going to be in another slow year in 2018.

However, at this point it seems that we are once again at peak negativity on the mid-term (just like we were in August of 2017).

Ford started the year with two ugly sales reports. March on the other hand showed once again that the company is perfectly able to exploit the trend from cars to bigger vehicles. Add to this the company's decision to spend capital on its SUVs and trucks instead of expensive low margin Fiesta and Taurus production in the US.

And last but not least, retail stocks are finally showing strength after being in a downtrend since 2014 compared to government bonds.

I sense a very interesting mid-term opportunity and believe that Ford can go as high as $12.5 over the next few weeks.

