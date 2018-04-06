Fitbit: Why Going Long Doesn't Make Sense

I'm constantly looking for mispriced, cheap stocks and Fitbit (FIT) has been on my watchlist for a while. The well-known brand and the beautiful words about the expansion in the digital healthcare industry have attracted many investors who decided to bet on a turnaround, despite the clear deterioration in the core business.

The last time I wrote about Fitbit and shared my neutral/moderately bearish view the stock was trading at $6. The current price suggests I have been right to be skeptical so far. My stance has not changed much and I'm going to explain why, highlighting the main fundamental problems that Fitbit is currently facing.

Financial Trends

To understand the context, let’s look at some key financial items and how they have trended in the recent past. The first factor we should notice is the negative trend in sales, which have topped in the second half of 2016 and kept declining each quarter since then:

Source: Sentieo.com

Even in Q4 2017, revenue declined slightly despite the positive contribution of the expansion in the smartwatches segment with the launch of Fitbit Ionic. According to management, the expansion in the smartwatch segment should help gross profit dollar growth due to the higher selling prices of smartwatches compared to fitness trackers. In their own words:

Source: Q3 earnings call

That’s actually started to happen in Q4 2017, as the gross profit of $249 million was definitely above the $127 million reported in Q4 2016. Despite that, Fitbit has reported an $18.6 million operating loss and a net loss of $45 million that translates into negative EPS of $0.19 for the quarter.

Anyway, a quick look at the guidance numbers provided in the fourth quarter's earnings call clearly indicates that the flattish revenue and the increase in gross profit are likely not precursors of a stabilization in the underlying fundamentals. For Q1, the company sees "limited revenue from new product introduction" and expects sales in the $240M-$255M range, which translates into a 15%-20% drop despite the easy comparisons with Q1 2017, which has been the worst quarter for the company so far with a 40% decline in sales. Management also is expecting EPS of -$0.21 to -$0.18, which indicates a significant deterioration from Q1 2017 as well (EPS of $-0.15). The weakness is expected to persist into the rest of 2018, with revenue expected to fall to approximately $1.5 billion, which translates into a 7% decline.

From a financial perspective, the expansion of the smartwatch segment should have helped the company on the fronts of revenue and gross profit thanks to the higher selling prices of those items compared to fitness trackers. That’s not expected to happen and management is actually forecasting a further decline in gross margins, which basically invalidates the whole theory that the smartwatch segment will help a turnaround:

Source: Q4 earnings call

This increase in popularity for Fitbit’s smartwatches (and for smartwatches in general) is in part coming at the expense of fitness trackers, which are being cannibalized by the better-performing and more versatile devices. When the expectations of growing smartwatches sales were expected to translate into higher gross profit, I couldn’t perceive this kind of cannibalization as a negative for the company's financials. I expected the positive effect of gross profit dollars to be bigger than the negative effect on gross margin. The management’s guidance clarified that this won’t be the case.

Industry Trends, Competition

This shift from fitness trackers to smartwatches or “smart wearables” is a clear trend now. IDC’s data have shown that sales of smart wearables, defined as those devices capable of running third-party apps, were up 7.3% in Q3 compared to the previous year, while basic wearables, which are not able to run third-party apps and include fitness trackers, were still in decline. In Q4, the wearables industry reported a 7.7% growth, but data from IDC showed something alarming for Fitbit:

Source: IDC

Despite the overall strength of the wearables industry, Fitibit reported declining sales, which translated into a significant loss of market share. By looking at how the market share is changing among the companies mentioned above, we can see a confirmation of an increasing polarization of the market, with customers opting for cheaper trackers or more expensive smartwatches at the expense of “middle offerings” which are Fitbit’s core market.

The main problem I see here is that the wearables business is highly competitive. Every year we see a flow of new smartwatches in the market from an increasing number of players from the tech and fashion spaces. The pace of the increase in the number of offerings makes me believe that, not so far in the future, all the main players in the consumer electronics, fashion and watches industries will have some kind of exposure to the segment. It will become increasingly difficult for Fitbit to compete against large companies with huge financial resources and a much stronger brand power. This actually is already translating into market share losses to giants such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Huawei, as the report from IDC shows.

Digital Health Projects Make No Difference

Competition is too fierce to remain just a smartwatch player. The company knows that and that’s why they are trying to expand into digital health. So far, there's no evidence of a positive impact on profits, nor anything precise enough that gives visibility into the future sources of profitability. The only certainty is that all the projects in the digital healthcare business are bets in an unexplored territory.

Management talks a lot about the good opportunities in the healthcare business, and that’s an interesting theme to follow for sure. On the other side, it’s clear that it won’t bring any benefit in the near future, and it’s difficult to foresee the potential benefit in the long term if we don’t even know how and how much the business can be monetized. If analyzed in the current context, which includes strong competitive pressures in the wearables market, margin dilution from smartwatches and a declining interest for fitness trackers, the projects in digital health have definitely a marginal importance.

Management’s words confirm we are talking about a long-term process that will take years:

Source: Q4 earnings call

With the core business in constant decline and the strong competitive pressures from players with much stronger financial resources and brand power, the potential of a long-term option like digital health is the least of my concerns. The core and currently only real business at the moment is selling fitness trackers and smartwatches, a business where Fitbit operates with no particular moats, network effects or competitive advantages worth mentioning. Actually, the competition from larger and stronger players like Apple and Huawei is further diluting Fitbit’s competitive strengths. It’s a very crowded territory where the company’s differentiation is not clear or not appreciated enough by customers. If it was, profitability would reflect it.

Recent Launches

The only positive thing I have noticed in the recent past is that Fitbit’s product launches are still able to spark the interest of customers. Let’s look at two of the most recent product launches - Fitbit Ace and Fitbit Versa. The first is a fitness band for kids, the second is a unisex smartwatch with activity tracking functions.

Using Google trends data, we can see that the interest for these two devices is comparable to the interest recorded for important products such as Fitbit Blaze and Fitbit Ionic.

Source: sentieo.com

Final Thoughts

Fitbit’s business remains challenged on several fronts. On one side, there's the increasing competition from huge tech giants, fashion companies and traditional watch producers. On the other side, there's an increasing polarization of the offerings at the expense of mid-tier offerings that constitute the core of Fitbit’s offerings. The growth of smartwatches is dilutive to profitability and it’s not clear how and when digital health should start to help the top line, let alone profits. In these conditions, I don’t think it’s worth opening a position based on the hope that one day the company will be able to find a way to make money in the healthcare business, while the core business is facing so many issues.

