IIPR: High Risk And Trading At A Premium

4 properties were added to the portfolio in 2017. 2 properties added in Q1 2018, and letters of intent signed on 2 more.

The company has achieved a 15.8% cap rate on invested capital. They raised $80M more in January with a sale of 3.2M common shares.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) is a relatively new REIT specializing in medical cannabis facilities. You can read an overview of the company here. The company recently released fiscal year 2017 results and held a subsequent conference call. I go through the relevant highlights and update my outlook for FY '18.

The 3.3% and growing dividend yield is attractive, but shares are already priced for perfection. I show how if management executes 2018 adequately, the stock will be trading at about 14x revenue.

The Portfolio Grows

Over the year the company expanded its portfolio from a single $30M property to 5 properties worth about $68M. The company reports an impressive blended cap rate of approximately 15.8% at a weighted-average remaining lease term of 14.7 years.

The company sold 3.22M shares of common stock for $80M in January 2018, which included full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase an extra 420,000 shares. The shares priced at $26 and after dipping below that level in February have rebounded and held.

This quarter the company bought 2 properties worth about $10.5M and has letters of intent to buy 2 more worth $25-30M. Assuming the LOI's consummate by Q2 the company appears to be on track to deploy the recently raised $80M within the year.

On the conference call, management confirmed the new properties have similar lease structures and cap rates in the mid-teens. There is about $100M worth of properties under consideration in the pipeline and they seemed confident in their ability to secure future deals with attractive terms.

Financials and Projections

The table below summarizes some relevant financials.

Considering the nascent stage of the financials, not a whole lot can be gleaned from them. Still we can see progress in the income and cash flow statements, as well as a reduction of risk depicted by the balance sheet. The current ratio comfortably sits around 1.9 indicating sufficient liquidity for the time being.

With $80M in fresh capital, we know the balance sheet will double by next report. The question becomes: how successful will management be in deploying the capital quickly and at similarly attractive 15%+ cap rates?

We know the company will spend some of the cash in the process, but it should be less expensive on a relative basis compared to '16 and '17. This simply factors in some cost reductions the company should have realized since completing the IPO. If we assume management can convert 90% of the recently raised capital into leased real estate properties by the end of 2018, we should see about $72M in new properties on the balance sheet. The company is about halfway there with Q1 purchases and LOI's summing to $35.5-40.5M.

We obviously can't get too specific on the financial projections considering we haven't seen the contracts (which will likely include rent abatement periods and tenant improvement allowances). Still, a baseline figure to judge management's success would be useful. If we assume management achieves 15% cap rate and consummates the LOI's by the end of Q2, we should see about $2.7M in revenues generated by only these new properties in FY '18. I perform some calculations in the following table to suggest a ballpark revenue projection for 2018.

Rent revenue will more than double this year from $6.3M in 2017. The $13.9M projection includes more than $11.3M already contractually obligated. Net income, FFO, AFFO, and dividends will all double next year. In my view they need to more than double considering the company is currently trading at 30x 2017 sales and about 14x my 2018 revenue projection.

Less Mentioned Risks

The slow roll-out of medical and recreational cannabis programs continues nationwide. In Arkansas, which passed medical marijuana in November 2016, a judge has canceled the delegation of cultivation permits on allegations of bias made against the commission. The plaintiffs have a case considering a permit was granted to an applicant located within 3,000 ft. of a church, a clear violation. At minimum the commission neglected basic due diligence, and marijuana investors in the state should expect delays.

The situation in Arkansas is unfortunately not unique. While it is hard to really gauge the impact of these delays, some companies in the marijuana space are being materially impacted. Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) blamed its recent poor performance in the hydroponics segment on the particularly chaotic situation in California.

IIP's tenants are all currently licensed in the states they operate. Still, if any tenants are investing in the marijuana business in these fresh states, they could be materially impacted by the delays. Keep in mind these companies are all relatively young and their cash management abilities untested. As the asset bubble deflates, many marijuana companies will go belly-up. I'm not saying the sky is falling on IIPR, but it's not all rainbows either.

Management didn't seem concerned about these issues on the conference call and instead looked to November when potentially another 5 states will legalize medical marijuana. No doubt marijuana will be legalized nationwide in the coming years, but this will in fact erode the companies value proposition which is essentially acting as a 15% interest loan to high-risk companies. So while the marijuana industry is slowly de-risked the companies ability to loan at such attractive rates will decline.

Supposed Competitive Strengths

The companies recently submitted 10-K form (p. 8) lists their competitive strengths:

"Experienced and Committed Management Team"

"Recurring Revenue with Contractual Escalations"

"Focus on Underserved Industry with Less Competition"

"Demonstrated Investment Acumen"

"Positive Medical-Use Cannabis Industry Trends"

A more critical review of these suggestions allows us to condense this list to really only one durable competitive strength: management indeed has a successful track record in the REIT space. I submit that the positive trend in cannabis, while great overall for the company, is not a competitive strength, because their competitors are also benefiting in kind. And what will prevent their competitors from achieving recurring rent revenue with contractual escalations? The industry is currently under-served, but that is changing.

As I described in my previous article, IIPR is a bet on management.

Conclusions

Management has done well thus far in deploying capital at a 15.8% blended cap rate. The portfolio is growing at a rapid rate too. Still there are significant risks in the young marijuana industry.

I continue to view IIPR shares as a high risk/reward situation. While there seem to be short term tailwinds for the company (incorrectly labeled as competitive strengths), management's experience is the only durable competitive advantage the company maintains.

The company is currently trading at 30x last year's sales, a pretty premium. This stock is not for those nearing retirement and should not make up a significant portion of any one portfolio.

Yet we can expect positive headlines as the company continues to raise the dividend this year. If the market manages to maintain itself the stock could continue to outperform, but considering the market's precarious position, I am not a buyer here.

All figures and quotations from company 10-K report and subsequent conference call.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.