Concerned About Netflix's Negative Cash Flow?

When you understand the business, you see that Netflix is building a monster that will have outsized returns in the future.

The most common criticism of Netflix (NFLX) right now (often combined with the recent increase in its valuation) is the fact that the company continues to operate with a large negative free cash flow. Even more, the company projects an even larger negative free cash flow in 2018 compared to 2017.

Let's look at the details from Netflix's letter to shareholders released in January of 2018. The letter explains free cash flow in 2017 as follows:

In Q4, free cash flow amounted to -$524 million, bringing full-year 2017 FCF to -$2.0 billion, at the lower end of the -$2.0 to -$2.5 billion range we had previously indicated. This was largely due to the timing of content payments, which will now occur in 2018.

The letter continues about 2018 projections:

We’re growing faster than we expected, which allows us to invest more in original content than we had planned, so our FCF will be around negative $3B-$4B in 2018.

I believe that the simple conclusion that Netflix's stock is a sell because of these negative free cash flow numbers is lazy analysis. It reminds me of the years of investors complaining about Amazon's (AMZN) lack of earnings while it continued to invest heavily in the future.

Netflix is a different company from Amazon, but there are some growth similarities. Most notably, at a high level, Netflix is playing a different game compared to the companies that some would consider Netflix's competitor.

For years, Amazon played the long game while its competitors sought short-term profitability. For years, competitor margins were exploited by Amazon for long-term growth. Fast forward to today and Amazon is increasingly recognized as one of the most dominant companies in the entire world.

Netflix is following a similar playbook. The company is foregoing short-term profitability in the name of long-term growth and dominance. The negative cash flow of today (and in the years ahead) will pale in comparison to the outsized profitability of Netflix down the road. However, just assuming the outcome will be similar to that of Amazon is not enough. Let's analyze the growth numbers in detail.

Let's start with the simple fact that Netflix is growing its overall number of subscribers while increasing its pricing. Netflix has a product that is so ingrained in our lives that its users are becoming increasingly unconcerned about how much it costs. Anecdotally, I'm not even exactly sure what I pay for my Netflix subscription anymore (and I don't care). For many, Netflix has crossed into a zone where people don't care what it costs. They'll keep it because it is such a big part of their lives.

Note: We've touched on yet another comparison with Amazon. While Amazon used to gain customers due to cheaper product prices, it has crossed over into being such a large part of our daily lives (especially for Prime customers) that many people don't even price compare regular products on Amazon anymore. It's increasingly becoming more about convenience rather than price.

As Netflix outlined in its January letter, paid memberships increased by 25% year-over-year in its last quarter. This was combined with a 9% increase in average selling price. Again, the subscribers are increasing, and they are happily paying more for the service.

For the entire year of 2017, Netflix net-added 2 million subscribers in the US with an average selling price increase of 5%.

Internationally, Netflix is seeing even more growth. Average selling price increased 12% year-over-year internationally.

Total number of subscribers are going up. The amount each subscriber is paying Netflix is going up. Moreover, the amount of time each user is using the Netflix service is increasing. Again, from the January letter:

In 2017, average streaming hours per membership grew by 9% year-over-year.

Why is this significant? The more people use Netflix, the more "lock-in" there is with regard to their membership and the less sensitive users will be to future price increases.

If we stopped here, it's clear that Netflix's growth is in excellent shape. But there's more. How much it costs Netflix to acquire new users is another important variable, and one that is connected to the company's investment in original content.

In my opinion, Netflix would not be operating this company as well as they could be if they were not investing so heavily in original content now (which leads to the negative free cash flow).

With each new piece of content added to Netflix's library, the value proposition for new marginal customers increases (not to mention it aids in the lock-in of existing customers).

In a previous earnings statement, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings articulated this positive value proposition:

As more and more people use Netflix we have better and better shows and more of them.

The more Netflix grows, the better the service gets. The better the service gets, the more customers it can attract and the more it can charge those customers.

Today's investments in original content continue to fuel more and more growth.

Netflix is playing the long game exactly as it should. They're not looking to become another television network such as ABC or Fox. They're becoming an entire alternative to TV itself.

More and more subscribers are not just using Netflix to watch the latest hit show or movie that people are talking about. Rather, more people are using Netflix in their passive viewing time instead of browsing the cable TV channels as most individuals used to pass the time. I expect usage rates of existing customers to continue to increase in the years ahead.

Lastly, the massive content investments also continue to build a larger and larger moat for Netflix. As more time passes and Netflix continues to build a larger library of its own content, its position in the market becomes increasingly dominant.

This stock is a definite buy and hold opportunity for all investors.

The Netflix stock has had quite a run recently (up nearly 50% YTD), so consider waiting for pullbacks to scale up your position in this stock.

When opportunities arise, I plan to continue increasing my position in this stock. I'll enjoy watching the outsized returns over the next decade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NFLX, AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.