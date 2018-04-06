While we believe PREIT’s common shares have significant total return potential, investors can choose a less volatile option that still has a high yield.

The other day, we wrote a note on Pennsylvania REIT, or PREIT (PEI), in which we stated:

PEI (and all mall REITs) is cheap, and while the GGP news suggests that mall valuations could suffer, I take a more bullish assessment in that we are entering a wave of consolidation in which the dominant players will raise the bar (up or down). There are just a handful of buyers capable of acquiring a portfolio of malls, and BPY has its plate full now. While that noise plays in the background (GGP/BPY), I am focusing on the next deal, and I consider PEI to be a prime-time takeover target. The company has already done the risky footwork of selling off the “losers,” and most of the remaining assets are “winners.” SPG could easily expand its reach by picking up a cherry-picked portfolio of highly productive malls.

In other words, we believe the dividend is safe on the common shares and M&A is one catalyst that could drive the shares higher. Many of the readers, however, were asking about the preferred shares as they offer a very attractive yield. In response to the inquiries, we thought it might be helpful to take a closer look at the preferred stock of this small(er) cap mall REIT.

Shopping For A 9% (P)REIT Preferred

PREIT has the following preferred stocks outstanding:

The following table shows the current market pricing of the three series:

As with most retail REIT investments, the preferred shares are well below their 52-week highs and are hovering at their 52-week lows. On a stripped yield basis, all three series yield above 9 percent. Typically, when looking at securities of an issuer in a troubled sector, we want to minimize our capital outlay necessary to create an acceptable yield.

In PREIT’s preferred stock, this choice would be the 6.875% Series D, which trades below $20. The Series D also provides an investor with a longer lock-out period until the call (although call risk obviously isn’t too high in the retail REIT sector – especially malls).

While the price and call protection of the Series D is attractive, the Series C also is attractive, and it trades five basis points wide to the Series D. Despite the higher yield, we prefer the Series D due to the longer lock-out, lower price and the fact that it is trading near its tightest level compared to the Series C:

Lower price, more protection and near the tightest relative spread levels – we have a winner.

Of course, PREIT isn’t the only game in town when it comes to retail REIT preferreds, so it is important to view these preferreds relative to their peers. The following table compares the PREIT preferreds to other mall and retail REIT preferreds.

As the table above (and charts below) show, with the exception of CBL & Associates (NYSE:CBL), PREIT preferreds are the highest yielding of the peer group – having a stripped yield of over 50 basis points higher than Washington Prime (NYSE:WPG) despite being further along in their transition and having a more secure dividend.

This is partially due to the size of the REIT in market cap terms ($679 million vs. $1.25 billion for WPG and $721 million for CBL), number of properties (25 vs. 108 for WPG and 105 for CBL) and the fact that it is not followed as widely as its peers.

Graphically, the stripped yield:

Yield-to-call:

Stripped price:

One of the ways we look at the preferred stock of REITs is the “cost of stability,” or that spread difference between the common and preferred stock yields. With equity REITs, the preferred typically has a higher yield than the common due to the lack of upside while mortgage REITs’ preferred stocks typically have a lower yield than the common due to the fixed nature of the dividend (put differently, the lower dividend volatility).

PREIT’s preferred shares have a higher dividend than their common shares, which one might expect. In this sector (mall/shopping center REIT), however, the profile is more consistent with mortgage REITs due to potential dividend volatility.

The fact that the preferred has a higher dividend than the common is, to us, a reassuring sign for both the preferred and the common as it shows that dividend volatility is not as great a concern (as it is with CBL and WPG, for instance). The market pricing is a reflection of the belief that both the common and preferred dividends are viewed as safe.

Graphically:

It is worth noting, however, that the relationship was reversed for a large part of the last year as the common had a higher yield than the preferred. The relationship between the two has been volatile, but they seem to be more highly correlated lately.

We also like looking at the “risk premium,” or that spread between the preferred stock yield and the yield on the risk-free rate (in this case, the 10-year Treasury). It is obviously intuitive that those with the higher yields will have a larger premium, but we believe looking at each factor individually can help understand the sector/peer group.

PREIT’s risk premium is as we would expect. The risk premium graphically:

PREIT preferreds now trade at their widest vs. the risk free rate – approximately 200 basis points wider than where they started the year.

Bottom Line: We like Pennsylvania REIT and the transition they have accomplished over the last few years. We do not view this REIT as we do CBL and WPG. It has more in common with its first tier peers than it does with the second and third tier peers. We believe the common has the potential for significant upside and healthy income to boot.

While we like the common, we recognize that the volatility of the common shares is higher, and for many investors the preferred shares are a better investment. Of the three series of preferred shares, we recommend the 6.875% Series D preferred due to the dollar price, call protection and value vs. the other series.

It must be reiterated, however, that PREIT is a small REIT in terms of properties and market capitalization. As a result, negative events at any of the company’s properties can have significant consequences on the entire operations. Due to the higher risk nature of a smaller REIT (and a retail REIT), positions should be sized accordingly.

