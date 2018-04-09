Gold Continues To Shine

Gold is more than a precious metal. It is more than a financial asset, and it transcends other commodities. The yellow metal has captured the desires of humans since the first period picked up a shiny nugget in a riverbed thousands of years ago. Gold has a place in the bible, and it has the longest and richest history together with incredible staying power.

For anyone who has ever held a coin or bar of gold in their hands, the lustrous shine, density, and texture combine to offer both beauty and value. Value is a sense of importance, worth usefulness. While some people argue that gold is nothing more than a barbarous relic of yesteryear, many more would say that it is the ultimate means of exchange. The fact that central banks, monetary authorities, and governments hold a significant percentage of all of the gold bullion ever mined in the history of the world, and they remain net buyers of the metal, validates the case for the metal.

Last year, when digital currencies were exploding to the upside in an unprecedented rally, many devotees of the burgeoning asset class claimed that the tokens had more value than gold. However, while the cryptocurrencies have seen an evaporation of worth over the first three months of 2018, gold has held its value. Moreover, one quarter is a significant period on a percentage basis in the life of digital currencies as Bitcoin dates back to 2010. When it comes to gold, one quarter amounts to a drop in the ocean.

Gold makes a statement compared to other precious metals in Q1

The first quarter of 2018 came to an end on March 29 and gold posted a small gain of 1.03% for the three-month period. Other precious metals did not fare as well in Q1. Platinum lost 1.17%, silver fell 5.12%, and palladium lost 11.05% of its value compared to the closing prices at the end of 2017.

Gold closed on March 29 at $1322.80 on the nearby June COMEX futures contract, while silver was at $16.2680 on its active month contract. Platinum closed the quarter at $927.30 and palladium at $943.80 per ounce.

Over the first week of trading in April, the pattern of trading within the precious metals sector continued. Gold was at the $1336 level on April 6, up $13.20 from its Q1 closing price. Silver was at $16.32 which up just 5.2 cents since the end of March. The platinum group metals have continued their decent with platinum at $917, and palladium trading at $897, both lower than their closing prices on March 29.

Gold made a statement compared to the other precious metals in Q1, and it continues to display its value over the first trading days of the new quarter. The bottom line is that market participants are going for the gold these days in the sector. For those who remain invested in the world of digital currencies, the asset class fell by 58.5% in Q1 and prices have continued to slip so far in Q2.

The picture since December 2015 remains bullish

Many commodities found significant bottoms in late 2015 and early 2016. Copper traded to a multiyear low of $1.9355 in January 2016, and the red metal has not looked back and is trading at over $3 per pound. Crude oil fell to $26.05 on the nearby NYMEX futures contract in February 2016, and the price is currently around $63.50 per barrel. There are many examples of commodities that have appreciated over the past two years and gold is no exception.

Source: Barchart

As the chart of active month COMEX gold futures highlights, the yellow metal found its bottom in December 2015 at $1046.20 per ounce. After trading at a record peak at $1920.70 in 2011, the precious metal made lower highs and lower lows for over four years, but in December 2015 it finally hit was turned out to be rock bottom.

Since then, gold has been making higher lows and was trading around the $1336 level on April 6, 27.7% above its 2015 nadir.

The yellow metal works its way towards critical resistance

In the months that followed gold’s bottom, the prices exploded to the upside. The final push to what has become critical resistance for the yellow metal came in the immediate aftermath of the shocking Brexit referendum in the United Kingdom. When the U.K. voted to exit the EU and divorce from the rest of Europe the price of gold exploded to the upside. The surprise divorce and rejection of globalism caused the price of gold to rise to a peak of $1377.50, which was the highest level since 2014.

Gold developed a habit of finding bottoms during the final month of the year since 2015. While the low was at $1046.20 in 2015, in 2016 gold reached $1123.90, $77.70 above the previous year’s low. In 2017, gold fell to $1236.50 in December, $112.60 above the prior year’s low. Since then, like in the two preceding years, gold appreciated.

Source: Barchart

As the chart of COMEX June gold futures illustrates, the price moved higher from the mid-December 2017 bottom and reached a high of $1375.50 on January 25 of this year, just $2 below the 2016 peak. Gold has made two lower highs since January at $1369.60 in mid-February and at $1362.60 in late March. With gold trading at around the $1336 per ounce level in early April, it remains in striking distance of the level of critical resistance which could launch a technical rally that would take the yellow metal above the $1400 per ounce level for the first time since 2013.

On a technical basis, gold seems ready to climb the bullish hill, but other precious metals are saying not so fast.

Gold is expensive versus silver and platinum- Or are they too cheap?

Gold’s bullish price action has occurred without the company of its precious cousins.

The long-term average level of the platinum-gold spread is a premium of at least $100 for platinum over the yellow metal. Platinum earned its nickname “rich man’s gold” with a long history of a higher price than gold. Platinum has a higher production cost, is more than ten times rarer when it comes to annual production, has less visible stocks, and more industrial applications on a per ounce produced basis than gold. However, since 2014 gold has traded at a premium to platinum. At the beginning of April, the price relationship declined to the lowest level in history as platinum was around $420 below the yellow metal.

The silver-gold ratio is a metric that measures the value of the two precious metals. The long-term, over forty-year average of the ratio is 55:1, or 55 ounces of silver value in each ounce of gold value. As of April 6, the ratio stood at over 81:7. The two inter-commodity spreads are telling us that either platinum and silver are at prices that are too low on a historical basis, or gold is too expensive.

Three reasons why a higher high is in the cards for the yellow metal

There are three reasons why I believe that it is a matter of time before gold ascends above critical technical resistance at $1377.50 per ounce and trades north of the $1400 level.

First, the dollar has been falling since early 2017 and remains near its low. The dollar index displays a cyclical pattern of seven bearish years followed by nine bullish ones since 1985. The last bullish run in the dollar lasted nine years and came to an end in January 2017 which could mean that the U.S. dollar is still early in year two of a seven-year downtrend. Gold typically appreciates when the dollar falls.

Second, gold is a barometer of inflationary pressures in the global economy. After a decade of accommodative monetary policies by central banks following the 2008 financial crisis, the world continues to be awash in liquidity. Artificially low interest rates that central banks engineered to inhibit saving and encourage borrowing and spending comes at a price, and we are starting to see some inflationary pressures creep into the global economy.

Finally, gold is an instrument that reflects fear and uncertainty around the world. From the Korean Peninsula to the Middle East there is a myriad of potential powder kegs waiting to ignite a crisis that would propel the price of the yellow metal to the upside. The relationship between Russia and Western governments has deteriorated to post-Cold War low. Protectionist policies by the U.S. have strained relations with China. In coming weeks. In coming weeks, the U.S. administration will likely decertify the Iran nuclear nonproliferation agreement which could set off a chain of events that would increase fear in markets. Gold is likely to see waves of buying if events on the geopolitical landscape warrant.

Source: Barchart

IAU is the gold ETF product that is one-tenth the size of gold when it comes to its price, but it does an excellent job of replicating price action in the gold futures market. IAU has net assets of $11.55 billion and trades almost 13 million shares each day. With an expense ratio of 0.25%, IAU is a useful tool for those looking to participate in the potential upside in the price of the yellow metal.

Gold continues to shine, and it may not be long before it takes the other precious metals along for a bullish ride.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities, and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. More than 120 subscribers are deriving real value from the Hecht Commodity Report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.