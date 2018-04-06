General Electric: Heading For Single Digits?

Investors already don't have much love for General Electric right now, appear to be waiting on the sidelines for a cash flow rebound.

An escalating trade war between the U.S. and China is a potentially major, negative catalyst for the stock market and GE.

General Electric is already quite cheap, but things could get worse over the short haul.

General Electric (GE) has continued to widely underperform the Dow Jones Industrial Average in 2018. The industrial energy company continues to disappoint on multiple fronts, and more downside is likely in case the U.S. and China continue to escalate their tariff threats. Though I am optimistic that GE can turn around its industrial core business and improve free cash flow, investors need to be prepared for more downside.

General Electric was not a good investment in 2017, we all know this. The energy company saw its free cash flow drop sharply as GE's industrial core business disappointed, especially the power division, and ultimately threw in the towel when it slashed its dividend in half in order to conserve cash in late 2017. The problems didn't stop there, though.

Problems got a little worse for GE and shareholders when the industrial company announced a whopping $6.2 billion charge tied to its insurance reserves within its insurance legacy business, North American Life & Health, in January. The company also disclosed that the Securities and Exchange Commission investigated General Electric for the $6.2 billion insurance loss.

Add all of this together, and you understand why General Electric continues to underperform the Dow Jones Industrial Average by a significant margin. The underperformance gap is nothing but stunning.

See for yourself.

Source: CNBC

General Electric's share price has dropped ~23 percent in 2018, reaching multiple new 52-week lows in the process. The latest 52-week low sits @$12.73 and could very well be tested in the coming weeks and months.

Source: StockCharts

Priority Number One

General Electric's top priority is to engineer a (free) cash flow turnaround. The company has laid out multiple steps to improve cash flow and its cash position through asset sales ($20 divestment target) and cost cuts. General Electric has guided for $2 billion in cost cuts in 2018, and $1 billion or more will come from the struggling power division. Further, the dividend cut last year will have a positive effect on the company's cash position, saving the company about $4 billion a year going forward.

Fixing General Electric's cash flow problem is the single biggest challenge for the industrial company in 2018, and investors will largely want to judge General Electric's progress this year based on this single metric.

Here's is GE's industrial cash flow for the years 2015-2017. GE has guided for ~$6-7 billion in industrial free cash flow in 2018.

Source: General Electric 10-K Filing

General Electric Is Already Cheap, But May Get Even Cheaper

General Electric is already very reasonably priced.

The industrial company expects its adjusted earnings per-share to fall into a range of $1.00-$1.07/share in 2018, meaning shares currently change hands for ~13.0x this year's expected profits.

General Electric also trades at a significant discount to other conglomerates.

GE PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

While shares are already cheap, there are some downside risks that could make shares even cheaper and that shareholders need to account for.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

There are at least four major risk factors that I can see that could negatively affect General Electric's investment proposition and valuation over the short haul.

1. General Electric fails to make significant progress in terms of revitalizing its (free) cash flow;

2. General Electric receives a major credit downgrade which would likely trigger another wave of stock downgrades;

3. The U.S. economy heads into a recession, causing a major reassessment of cyclical industrial conglomerates (declining earnings and multiples); and

4. The U.S. and China continue to put more tariffs on the table, hurting investor sentiment and causing investors to go "risk-off".

An escalating trade war between the U.S. and China and a corresponding market sell-off could drive GE's share price 20-30 percent lower in my estimation, and even push the stock into single-digit territory. Considering that investors don't have any love for GE whatsoever right now, shareholders need to be prepared for more downside, especially if markets sell off just like they did in February.

Your Takeaway

I am positive on General Electric, long term. The company has been around for a long while and managed multiple challenges and industry downturns. That said, though, downside risks have grown lately, and GE's underperformance relative to the DJIA shows that investors are not sold on GE at all just yet.

GE is addressing its cash flow problem, however, and investors will likely see results in the next one or two quarters. That being said, a credit rating downgrade (and more stock downgrades) as well as political risks could drive GE's shares significantly lower over the short haul. I can see another 20-30 percent drop in price if the tariff war between the U.S. and China heats up.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.