Video: Discount Rates, Growth Rates, And 'Skin In The Game'

In this episode, President of Investment Research at Valuentum Brian Nelson talks about how to think about discount rates and growth rates in the valuation context.

Hi Folks,

This is the 18th episode of a series that I have started called "Off the Cuff," where I get in front of the camera and talk for about 10 minutes in each episode. It's low-tech, I know - but it's "authen-tech." I like that. I'll do my best to incorporate feedback and questions going forward, so stay tuned. We have a number of the videos already filmed. We're now up to 19 content-packed videos!

In this episode, I talk about why it is so important for you to learn the discounted cash-flow model and how to think about discount rates and growth rates within it. In short, the discounted cash-flow model is a lens by which to understand how the markets themselves work, the nature of interest rates, for example, and how growth fits into the value process. I also provide a few perspectives on the concept of "skin in the game," and the areas where it might be good and the areas where it might be bad. We often get a lot of questions why Valuentum doesn't take a position in the stocks it writes about. It comes down to independence and eliminating as many conflicts of interests as we can.

Give these videos and the discussions time to get warmed up, too. They're not made to be fancy. I don't like bells and whistles. They're made to be conversational. I hope you enjoy this 18th episode and those that follow. Let me know what you think. Don't forget to comment. Thanks!

