What's Wrong With Farmland Partners?

In theory, farmland’s price should increase over time as there's less arable land possible as the population grows.

As investors, we often get caught by simple rationales. When a business idea is so simple than a 12-year-old can understand it, we tend to jump on the opportunity as if it were a plate full of cookies. This is exactly what happens with farmland REITs. The population is growing, the amount of arable land is limited (and most likely shrinking), thus he who owns farmlands today will be a rich man. This all makes sense, right? Then tell me what's happening with Farmland Partners (FPI)? A few investors brought this case to my attention after I discussed picking falling knives on Seeking Alpha.

At first glance, two factors seem to push FPI in the ditch for good: No. 1 the looming shadow of a dividend cut. No. 2 China’s trade war targeting soybeans…As Ishmael, El Chapo’s partner in the Netflix series Narcos says, “War harms the business.”

Understanding the Business

Farmland Partners has a very simple business model. It’s a REIT buying farmland across North America. It currently owns 166,000 acres of farmland across 17 states. This land is currently being farmed by more than 125 tenants who grow more than 30 major commercial crops.

As opposed to Gladstone Land (LAND) which focuses on fresh production culture (fruits and vegetables), the bulk of FPI land is used to produce crops, notably corn and soybeans… exactly what China’s aiming at with its trade war threats.

Growth Vectors

FPI management has gone on a “shopping spree” since its IPO and bought lots of land. Growth by acquisition is definitely in FPI’s DNA. During Q4 2017, FPI bought 5,114 acres in California for $110M. Total acquisition for 2017 came in at $225.9M. Its goal is definitely to buy as much land as possible since its fair value is up on a solid trend.

The idea behind buying FPI is definitely based on the fact that the global population’s food needs will keep increasing along the way. Therefore, owning the only asset able to feed people sounds clever. However, the numbers don’t add up with the theory…

Dividend Growth Perspective

It starts with the dividend growth perspectives. After its IPO, FPI raised its dividend twice in rapid succession. Then, the heartbeat stopped, and the payout has remained flat like the beeeeeeeeep of a stopped heart monitor. We're definitely not talking about a potential dividend achiever here.

In comparison with LAND, you can see why so many investors left FPI’s building:

But when a stock shows a 6% yield, many investors are ready to forgive the absence of dividend growth for the sake of a steady source of income. This is where problems really start. It seems that the company won’t be able to sustain its payments anymore. In fact, the AFFO payout ratio is screaming for a dividend cut:

Author’s chart, FPI financial statement data

Such ridiculous AFFO payout ratios will require Farmland Partners to incur more debt to finance both its growth by acquisition strategy (will it even stand?) and its dividend. Oh wait… we all know that interest rates are currently rising, right? FPI definitely does not meet my dividend growth investing principles.

Potential Downsides

I think it is now obvious that the dividend cut is not just a vague negative potential outcome. The market has priced FPI accordingly over the past 12 months. Nobody will be surprised if management decides to save the company and focus on its own health rather than its shareholders.

A trade war with China would not help anyone here. As mentioned this week, Chinese measures would aim at soybeans as well as many other products. This is picking money directly out of Farmland Partners’ pockets. We are still in the world of speculation now, but the situation could evolve rapidly.

Valuation

I usually look at the PE ratio history to determine how much a stock is being valued by the market, but it doesn’t really apply for REITs. Let’s skip directly to the dividend discount model, something that definitely fits to assess the value of a money-making machine.

I’ve used a 1% growth rate for the first 10 years and because I felt generous, I used a 3% afterward. If an investor considers farmlands, it should be for the long term. Let’s believe in the CEO for a minute and give him some credit.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $0.51 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 1.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 3.00% Enter Discount Rate: 10.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $9.06 $7.81 $6.87 10% Premium $8.30 $7.16 $6.30 Intrinsic Value $7.55 $6.51 $5.72 10% Discount $6.79 $5.86 $5.15 20% Discount $6.04 $5.21 $4.58

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

Unfortunately, even when I'm “being generous,” FPI is far from showing value. Imagine if I had to run my calculations again, instead factoring in a dividend cut. FPI is a sell… point blank.

Final Thought

There are very good opportunities, called falling knives, on the market as I write this article. Farmland Partners isn’t one of them. I’ve highlighted better picks in my previous article. Don’t fall in the high yield trap - instead pick a company with some value. If you insist on buying farmlands, go with Gladstone…

