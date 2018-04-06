This Physical Video Game Store Is Alive And Well

GameStop (NYSE:GME) is a beaten down small cap video game retailer looking severely undervalued at the current stock price. The stock recently yielded 12%, and has stable earnings and free cash flow production. There isn't really much growth here, but the company certainly isn't dying either. Short percent of float is around 32%. Overwhelmingly negative sentiment on the future of the company and trends in the video game industry (digital distribution) has driven down the stock price.

This short thesis isn't anything new, as the major video game and computer game companies have offered digital distribution for at least 10 years now. However, it is also worth noting that the popularity of video games in general has only grown in recent years. So far, there has been room for both digital and physical distribution of games.

The most recent piece of bad news is the poor performance of the 'Technology Brands' segment (mainly phones and Apple products), which resulted in the company recording an intangible asset impairment charge of $339.8 million for fiscal 2017. If you look up the P/E ratio now, you will get a number around 38. This is somewhat misleading, because if you ignore the aforementioned impairment charge in the calculation, you get a P/E of around 5.

There is some hope that GameStop can continue making profits on a flat-growth/slowly declining core business while growing newer segments such as the collectibles business. Brands currently operated by GameStop Corp. include ThinkGeek, springmobile, gameinformer, Micromania, EB Games, Simply Mac, and Cricket Wireless. Management has been closing stores, with the store count decreasing to 7,276 from 7,535 in the last year (207 Technology Brands stores were closed, along with 160 Video Game Brands stores).

GameStop stores are usually small stores located in malls or strip malls. I believe this gives them an advantage over big stores such as Best Buy or Walmart because they can focus their product mix on a specific audience. If the consumer comes to buy video games, they can get in and out of the store quickly, instead of walking through aisles and aisles of other junk. It is also easier to develop a positive relationship with customers in a smaller store format, as employees are usually more available and personable in smaller stores. The "local game shop" feel, if you will. Of course, this all depends on the specific store in question.

The company has also recently been publishing indie games through their GameTrust division. Their first title, "Song of the Deep," was launched in 2016 in partnership with Insomniac Games. GameTrust has also been working with developers Ready at Dawn, Tequila Works, and Frozenbyte. This is a promising initiative to modernize their business into content creation as well as distribution.

Let's talk about the major product categories of the business. I will leave most of the numbers out, but you may want to look along at the 10-K while reading these.

New video game hardware:

This product category can be highly seasonal and is dependent on when new consoles are released. Recently, the company has had success here due to the popularity of the Nintendo Switch. Amazon and bigger brick and mortar retailers are the threat here.

New video game software:

This is still the core of GameStop's business with 28.0% of net sales for FY2017. Here is where online digital game distribution begins to become a threat. First I will say a number of reasons why gamers may prefer to purchase a physical copy of a game:

Slow internet/slow download speeds

Limited storage space on consoles (modern games take up a lot of space)

No uninstalling/reinstalling games, just pop in the cartridge/disc

The sense of ownership, collecting something you enjoy

Collector's or special editions with physical goodies included

However, the advantages of buying a digital copy of a game are obvious. Instead of heading to the store hoping that it will be in stock (or even lining up for a game on release day), consumers can pre-order the game digitally, often receiving rewards for doing so, and start downloading it the second it is released. There is also competition from Amazon here for those gamers that would like a physical copy but don't want to leave the house. There is also no fiddling about with discs that can get scratched or lost, and take up space.

Pre-owned and value video game products:

The second highest contributor to net sales at 23.3%. Many gamers nowadays may choose to buy digital copies of older games on sale at significant discounts (it is not uncommon for games over a year old to be on sale for 50 or 75% off during sales events on online distribution platforms). Preowned games are a way to get a physical copy without paying full price. It is also often the only way to get a physical copy of an older game. This is important for people who collect video games or are into "retro" gaming. To get some idea of the phenomenon of retro game collecting, take a look at "Metal Jesus" on YouTube. There is definitely a big market for this, that will only get bigger.

For gamers looking to play games online however, there have been some setbacks regarding preowned games. Many companies will now require registration with a product code or some other form of DRM before allowing players to play online. If the person who originally bought the game already entered in the code, and you bought it used, you are out of luck.

However, many of the most popular online multiplayer games these days are released as "Free-to-Play" games available for download. As the different types of games evolve, there seems to be a divergence of games that focus mainly or entirely on online multiplayer gameplay (that are often available digitally for free), and games that focus on single-player gameplay and/or storytelling. Gamers interested in the latter category or older games may be more interested in owning a physical copy.

Video game accessories:

Here are some products that one might actually benefit from buying in person. The consumer may want to feel or try out controllers or other peripherals to make a purchase decision. Nintendo recently announced their LABO kits that are interesting cardboard accessories for the Switch geared towards kids that are somewhat educational. Having accessories around to add-on to video game purchases helps increase profits.

Digital:

Although digital is perceived as GameStops biggest enemy, they do in fact have their own small digital business that is slowly growing. It has the highest gross profit percent of the product categories.

Technology Brands:

This category includes Spring Mobile AT&T stores, Simply Mac stores, and Cricket Wireless stores. Gross profit percent is high at 73.9% for FY 2017, however sales have been disappointing. Consumers can now trade in a variety of smartphones, connected home devices, and other electronics in addition to gaming related items. This is certainly less of a hassle than trying to sell them yourself on eBay or similar websites. A logical expansion of the gaming business, but it has not performed as well as expected.

Collectibles:

Various figurines, toys, dolls, clothing and other items that are related to video games or other pop culture franchises. The ThinkGeek brand focuses on these items. One of the few segments where growth is expected and guided for by management. As video game culture becomes more mainstream, there is definitely increasing demand for these types of products, which are mainly available online. However as toys and clothing are inherently physical products, selling them in a physical store is an advantage for the customer.

Wrap-Up:

On the most recent conference call, management has stressed that its strategy going forward will focus on fixing/improving GME's current business. This means avoiding new business and acquisitions, and hopefully continued return of cash to shareholders. Buybacks and maintenance of the dividend should be sustainable. As of the latest report the company had $864.4 million in cash and 817.9 million in long-term debt. There is no danger of bankruptcy here.

With stockholders' equity of 2,214.5 million this gives us a debt/equity of .37. The company bought back 5.2 million shares in FY 2015 and 3.0 million shares in 2016, but did not buy back any shares in the most recent fiscal year. The company currently has $170.2 million remaining from their latest share repurchase authorization from November 2014. The dividend has increased the past six years and the payout ratio ranges in the high $30s, around 50%.

The guidance provided by management was fairly grim, projecting FY 2018 revenues down -6 to -2%, and same-store sales -5% to flat. It may be that the new CEO does not want to guide numbers that he can't beat. However, same-store sales grew 5.8% in the last year. I don't see the risk that the market is pricing in right now. When looking at the overall picture, the company seems fairly healthy, if a bit stagnant. Let me know what you think.

Catalysts:

Share buybacks

Shorts covering

New hardware/blockbuster game releases

Maintaining cash production and dividend payment

Risks:

New management (the CEO)

Deteriorating profit margins

Online competition (digital distribution, Amazon)

BnM competition (BBY, Walmart, Target)

Disclosure: I am/we are long GME.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.