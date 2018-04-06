Spotify And IPOs: You're Not Necessarily "Getting In Early" (Podcast)

Many IPOs are often regarded as a way to "get in early" but investors must be mindful that other investors use an IPO as an exit.

Are initial public offerings really the best way to "get in early" on a company?

With the way that the mainstream media and financial news networks are constantly covering major IPOs, retail investors or those who know little about the market may assume that it is, in fact, the best way to get in early and be the first to own shares of a new and upcoming company. That isn't always the case.

What many IPO buyers don’t know is that they would likely be, at some point, buying shares from early stage investors in the company while it was still a private entity. Those who have provided funding for a company during its start up phase, right through to the IPO process, are likely to start looking for some return on their investment and exiting once the company goes public. In a perfect world, the company's “going public“ valuation is going to be significantly higher than any of the valuations bestowed upon it by private investors in the years prior. Their going public process allows for liquidity that makes it easier for people like the founders and early stage investors to exit some of their investments. When these exits happen and the market adjusts from the hysteria, sometimes you can wind up with a situation like Blue Apron (APRN):

Of course, it is in the best interest of these parties to have the company looking as polished and successful as possible, and this means turning every possible screw to make the financials and the narrative of the IPO look as good as possible. Despite this, many people never take the time to flip open the prospectus for a new IPO and not only look at the financials, but also look at risk factors and other potential liabilities that are included in a company's going public prospectus. Instead, it seems as though only the optimistic scenarios are talked about and examined on financial media, which in the case of a company like Spotify (SPOT), doesn’t leave much room to talk about how much money the company is losing or the fact that it isn't profitable at all.



In this podcast I examine to what extent people understand initial public offerings and talk about why people considering investing in IPOs should exercise significant caution. The Spotify IPO is talked about and the financials are quickly reviewed. I also make some notes on how I thought the Alibaba (BABA) IPO was overhyped when it went public.

Quoth the Raven #14 - Spotify and Other IPOs: You’re Not “Getting in Early”, You’re Holding Someone Else’s Bag of Shit

