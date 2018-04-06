Kroger- Close, But No Cigar

Source: Kroger Store Google Images

Kroger (KR), once a well-regarded American grocery store chain, has been devalued close to 44% from previous share price highs in 2015. KR fell out of favor with investors as a result of Amazons' (AMZN) entrance into the grocery business. AMZN's acquisition of Whole Foods, brick and mortar headwinds, and the penetration of major retailers into the grocery market precipitated negative investor sentiments and extensive stock price depreciation. However, KR still remains a formidable grocery store retailer and rewarding investment opportunity. This article discusses Kroger's strategic positioning, underlying fundamentals, and valuation.

Kroger from a Strategic Perspective

Kroger vs. Amazon & Walmart

The most preeminent competitive threat facing KR is AMZN and Walmart's (WMT) further penetration into the grocery business. AMZN acquired Whole Foods last June and is starting to implement cashierless checkout systems. WMT bought delivery startup Parcel and has instituted online and in-store grocery options. However, in spite of these developments, KR is not competitively disadvantaged. KR's store count of 2,778 stores far exceeds AMZN's 470 Whole Foods stores. KR has counteracted grocery rivals with its "Restock Kroger" program in which the company has offered lower pricing, more private label brands, and increased its digital shopping initiatives. KR's Restock Program better enables the company to collect and analyze customer data, providing insights into shopping behavior, household situations, and marketing opportunities. The program involves a store remodeling initiative to refresh and modernize store appearances and also brings a new digital strategy that provides videos, recipes, and other content to consumers. KR also announced it would be implementing its own "Scan, Bag, and Go" program in 400 locations by the end of 2018, enabling customers to bypass traditional cashiers. From an innovative and technological perspective, KR is keeping pace with rivals to accommodate changing market dynamics.

Margins & Market Share

Despite increasing annual revenues, (even with AMZN and WMT in the grocery market) KR's stock price continues to be pummeled lower. The market has become outlandishly pessimistic over gross margin and profit margin compression. Slightly depressed margins are not worrisome as alterations to margins have been the backbone of KR's success. KR has been investing in price for the past two decades; the company first began sacrificing margins in the 2000's to increase market share. In 2002, KR had 27% margins; however, it only had $50 billion in sales and $1 billion in profit. Fast forward to present day, KR has 22% gross margins, but $122 billion in sales and $1.9 billion in profit. Slightly depressed margins have enabled KR to gain market share, loyal customers, and penetrate various grocery segments. From a market share perspective, KR is a preeminent player; according to 2016 figures, KR's market share was 7.17%, Walmart's was 14.46%, Costco was 2.43%, and Whole Foods and Amazon collectively were only 1.4%. Furthermore, KR has increased its market share for 13 consecutive years. KR's adaptability in margins, increasing revenues, and market share expansion illuminates competitive strength.

General Investment Considerations

Balance Sheet

KR does display vulnerabilities in the company's balance sheet. Although KR exhibits stable inventory levels, the company has experienced low general liquidity and escalating long-term debt. KR's displays $15.6 billion in long-term debt and a high debt to equity ratio of 2.3. However, reassurance can be taken from the fact that KR has managed its debt well as the company's debt to equity ratio has historically remained around 1 to 2. Furthermore, KR's debt is well covered by operating cash flow (21.9%, greater than 20% of debt).

KR Cash and Short Term Investments (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Income Statement

KR displays an adequate income statement. KR has consistently exhibited increasing top-line revenues, moderate increases in cost of goods sold and SGA expenses, however, KR has encountered slightly depressed operating and net income.

KR Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

Dividend & Valuation

KR displays a compelling dividend yield of 2.10%. KR's dividend is sustainable as KR's 2.10% yield only accounts for 23% of net profits. Although not cheap in comparison to the broader market, KR is priced at an attractive valuation as KR's current share price of $23.59 is well below the company's future cash flow value of $35.58.

Source: Kroger intrinsic value based on future cash flows

Conclusion

I take reassurance from KR's strategic advantages ranging from the company's adaptability to changing market conditions, track record of increased market share, steadily increasing annual revenues, as well as new strategic initiatives. Margin pressures appear to be the most overwhelming concern, however, KR has performed well even as margins have been condensed. The company has significantly increased sales and profits in spite of falling margins. Additionally, tax reductions and operational efficiency initiatives will help alleviate margin pressures. Admittedly, KR's balance sheet displays some vulnerabilities, but the company's operating cash flow covers debt, dividends, and new growth initiatives. I would classify KR as a high-risk investment as it is operating in a very competitive environment, but there is also the potential for great reward. KR is significantly undervalued based on future cash flows by approximately 34%. If you are willing to assume the risk, KR is a buy at its current valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KR over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Data is for illustrative purposes only. The accuracy of the data cannot be guaranteed. Narrative and analytics are not tailored to individual portfolio needs or investment objectives. The presentation of a given security is based on my own model portfolio, which is presented solely for educational purposes. Yanni Lodato is an individual investor and author, not an investment adviser. Readers should always engage in further research and consider (as appropriate) consulting a fee-only certified financial planner, licensed discount broker/dealer, flat fee registered investment adviser, certified public accountant, or qualified attorney before making any investment decisions.