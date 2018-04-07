Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Major Setback For Incyte, Aclaris Agreement, MannKind Offering

Analysis focus: Incyte

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) shares tumbled more than 17% as investors digested the disappointing news with regard to the company’s phase 3 study evaluating the Epacadostat/Keytruda combination in patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma.

The randomized, placebo-controlled phase 3 study enrolled more than 700 patients who were randomized 1:1. The dual primary endpoints of the phase 3 study were progression-free survival and overall survival. Secondary endpoints in the study included objective response rate, safety and tolerability. The study was co-sponsored by Incyte and Merck (NYSE:MRK).

Following a review by an external Data Monitoring Committee (eDMC), it was determined that the study failed to meet the primary endpoint of improving progression free-survival in the overall population as compared to Keytruda monotherapy. The other primary endpoint, overall survival, is also not expected to be reached. As a result, Incyte and Merck have decided to stop the study. This is a major setback for Incyte as the closely watched study was expected to serve as a proof-of-concept for other combination studies. While the study failure does not mean that the prospects of developing combination therapies is completely gone, it does reduce the chances of success significantly.

Given the huge expectations with Epacadostat, we expect a significant cut to INCY’s consensus price target of around $142. Wall Street analysts had been particularly bullish on Epacadostat.

The next major catalyst for Incyte is the FDA’s Ad Com meeting for baricitinib for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis who have not responded adequately to or are intolerant to methotrexate. The Ad Com meeting is cheduled for April 23rd. Baricitinib has been co-developed by Incyte and Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY).

Stocks in News: Analysis of ACRS

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) announced that it has out-licensed the Canadian rights to commercialize the A-101 40% topical solution for the treatment of raised seborrheic keratoses (A-101 40%) to Cipher Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPHR).

Analysis: According to the terms of the agreement, Aclaris will receive an upfront payment of $1 million, as well as certain additional milestone payments and royalties from product sales of A-101 40% in Canada. Cipher will be in charge for all regulatory and commercial activities and expenses for A-101 40% in Canada.

In other news

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) announced that the FDA has granted its POMALYST an Orphan Drug designation for the treatment of Kaposi sarcoma.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) announced that it has priced its direct offering of 14 million shares of common stock at $2 per share to certain institutional investors. The shares sold are accompanied by a six-month warrant (one warrant for each share sold) to acquire one share at $2.38 per share. Net proceeds from the offering total $26.3 million and will be utilized for general corporate purposes.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) announced that it reached an enrollment target in a phase 3 study evaluating lead candidate EGP-437 in non-infectious anterior uveitis.

