IBM: Yield-Enhancing Trajectory

International Business Machines (IBM) flipped the switch on declining revenue trends, yet the stock is now down about $18 from where IBM traded prior to that inflection point that occurred along with the Q4 earnings report. Despite reconfirming the return to growth toward the end of Q1, the stock still offers an incredible yield as the market focuses on the negatives instead of the positive yield trajectory.

Source: IBM

Dividend Machine

Over the last decade, IBM has become a dividend machine. During the majority of this time period, the stock hasn't gone anywhere. Again, another sign that the market focuses too much on the negatives.

IBM data by YCharts

The stock now yields 3.9% so on any dip IBM will yield 4%. The amount is even more impressive considering that the tech giant spends considerable efforts to repurchase a large quantity of shares each year.

The company recently authorized an additional $3 billion on stock buybacks and regularly spends around $750 million per quarter on buybacks.

The combination of a 4% dividend yield and these stock buybacks reduce the downside risk of owning IBM. The question is whether positive financial projections are believable.

Financial Projections

By now, everybody should be familiar with IBM's focus on strategic imperatives such as cloud, security and even blockchain. These areas have increasingly contributed to the turnaround story at the company and my investment thesis is bullish due to the company being correctly positioned in these growth areas.

Strategic imperatives generated $37 billion in 2017 revenues or 47% of revenues. The market though doesn't appear to believe the company's forecast for high-single digit EPS growth.

Source: IBM 2018 Investor Briefing

After at least repeating the 2017 EPS of $13.80 in 2018, IBM is hinting at 2019 EPS approaching $15. Note that the company could achieve that $15 target via either beating the 2017 number this year or generating growth in excess of 7% in 2019.

The market though is discounting any possibility that IBM achieves anything but minimal growth next year. The analyst targeted EPS growth rate is only 2.7% with a target of IBM earning $14.22 in 2019.

What would one pay for a company that grows earnings at a 7% clip over the next five years? The EPS targets for each year would be as follows:

2019E = $14.81

2020E = $15.85

2021E = $16.95

2022E = $18.14

2023E = $19.41

Due to the established goal of reducing the outstanding share count by 2% each year, these EPS targets only rely on roughly 5% net income growth. Very achievable targets as IBM returns to revenue growth to provide a tailwind.

The stock only trades at just above $150 now. If IBM traded at about 14x these '19 EPS estimates, the stock would reach $207. The current market would reality value a company with the above growth path and yield protection at that valuation.

Even better, this EPS trend would allow IBM to continue hiking the dividend on an annual basis along with share buybacks. The market might finally like the share buybacks taking place at $150 when the stock reaches above $200.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that IBM is finally on a logical path toward revenue growth and hence EPS growth. The market though is ignoring this outlined path providing the opportunity for investors to ride the yields higher along with downside protection in the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.