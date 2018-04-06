Why Vivendi's Stock Is Still Moribund Despite Making $1.47 Billion Profit From Aborted Ubisoft Takeover

Vivendi should take a look at Roblox Corporation. The creators-driven interactive gaming platform of Roblox is the no.1 site for teenagers and kids under 13 years old.

Vivendi made a $1.47 billion profit from selling its stake in Ubisoft. This can be used to target another acquisition target.

After failing to complete its hostile takeover attempt of Ubisoft, Vivendi sold its 27% stake to Tencent and others for $2.45 billion.

Frustrated by the fierce resistance of Ubisoft's (OTCPK:UBSFY) management, Vivendi (OTCPK:VIVHY) (OTCPK:VIVEF) sold its 27% stake in that company for $2.45 billion last month. Under France's law, Vivendi only needed to acquire 30% to impose control over Ubisoft. Unfortunately, the crafty Guillemot brothers (founders of Ubisoft) still managed to prevent Vivendi from acquiring an additional 3% stake. Dropping its hostile takeover of Ubisoft rewarded Vivendi a profit of 1.2 billion euros ($1.47 billion).

(Source: Vivendi/Ubisoft/Motek Moyen)

Vivendi announced the sale of its stake in Ubisoft last March 20. Investors ignored the $1.47 billion profit. The stock hardly moved from its $25-26 price range since March 20. VIVHY will only become more attractive to small and large investors when Vivendi can show real progress in its promised expansion on video games.

The stock's moribund performance is likely because Vivendi has yet to deliver on its promised expansion in video games.

In order to allay investor concerns over its stock's poor performance, Vivendi made it very clear last year that it is accelerating its expansion into video games and advertising. It failed to buy Ubisoft, but Vivendi was successful in its takeover of advertising firm Havas (OTC:HVSYY) last year.

Why Vivendi Is Hawkish On Video Games

The global video games industry is estimated to be worth $170 billion this year. That estimate is from Digi-Capital. It's the estimated global annual revenue from all the software, games, and hardware products that have to do with video games. If current momentum is used, Digi-Capital expects the software/hardware products of video games to reach annual revenue to reach $235 billion by 2022.

Vivendi is obviously not quitting this particular entertainment market segment when it offers so much expansion potential.

Vivendi cited the poor performance of its stock to justify its accelerated expansion in video games. It is true. Over the past five years, VIVHY has notably underperformed against its former subsidiary, ATVI. This fact should be a strong motivation for Vivendi to continuously improve its video games strategy.

Vivendi made a big mistake when it sold its 61% majority stake in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) in 2013. If it only kept the faith in Activision, Vivendi would still be one of the world's top video games company right now.

Going forward, Vivendi will likely use its $1.47 billion profit to further fortify its acquisition campaign to improve its still-lackluster presence in video games. After a fierce contest against the Guillemot brothers, Vivendi took control of Gameloft (OTCPK:GLOFY) in June 2016. However, Gameloft is not yet enough to make Vivendi a relevant player in the $170 billion video games business. Gameloft has never been (or will ever be) among the 20 top-grossing mobile games publishers.

Gameloft only contributed 258 million euros ($315.9 million) to Vivendi's FY 2017 revenue. That's only 2% of Vivendi's total 2017 revenue. Having failed to acquire Ubisoft (which had revenue of $1.78 billion in 2017) only means Vivendi's hunger for better revenue from video games is still not satiated.

(Source: Vivendi)

The chart above explains why Vivendi's stock has a poor performance. Vivendi is overly-dependent on its music and TV businesses. The music industry is a slow-growth endeavor. The traditional TV media market is in decline.

Roblox Corporation Is An Attractive Takeover Target

The majority of articles here at Seeking Alpha are subjective/speculative. This is the platform where unique angles and forward-looking scenarios (that Wall Street analysts do not usually concoct) are given a voice. I have no real evidence that this is true, but Vivendi should consider making a friendly bid for Roblox Corporation.

I am discussing Roblox because I made it clear earlier in this write-up that Vivendi will use its $1.47 billion profit to augment its fund for acquisitions of video games companies. I am making a subjective thesis on how Vivendi will likely spend its $1.47 billion profit from Ubisoft.

The $1.47 billion profit it made from its failed Ubisoft takeover attempt should be more than enough to buy out the venture investors of Roblox. Founded in 2006, Roblox raised a total amount of $99.6 million from three funding rounds.

Like Minecraft, Roblox is a player-driven gaming platform for the web and mobile devices. Roblox has 2 million creators and more than 50 million monthly active users. Unlike Minecraft, Roblox is free-to-play. It makes money by serving ads and selling virtual currency to players.

(Source: Roblox)

Players need Robux so they can buy avatar outfits/costumes and other hard-to-get in-game items in Roblox. Roblox Corporation has a bright future ahead because it can get away selling a virtual item for 17,000 Robux or $170.

(Source: Roblox)

I found no source where I could get an estimate of how much Roblox is making from PC/web players. However, the iOS version is doing great. As per the most recent estimates of ThinkGaming, Roblox is currently the no.7 top-grossing iPhone game in America. Roblox's average daily sale from iPhone gamers in the United States is $676K.

(Source: ThinkGaming)

As per SensorTower, the global net revenue (30% cut of iTunes deducted) of the iOS version of Roblox last February was $13 million. The Android version also took in $5 million. If we guesstimate that the PC/console versions also generate $18 million in monthly sales, Roblox can probably generate $432 million in annual revenue starting this year. Roblox can generate annual revenue greater than Gameloft.

(Source: SensorTower)

Going forward, I expect Roblox to be the next Minecraft story. Roblox was released before Minecraft but both are aimed at young players. Roblox is a persistent universe of user-created immersive games/worlds which other kids can explore or play. Roblox Corporation was estimated to have paid out $30 million last year to developers/creators on the Roblox platform.

Teenage developers are becoming millionaires on Roblox. Lua, the scripting language used in creating games for Roblox is easy to learn even for teens. Developers make money by charging access fees to players of their Roblox games. They can trade virtual goods and can opt to join Roblox's advertising program. There are now 40 million games on the Roblox framework.

Vivendi's advertising subsidiary, Havas, can create advertising campaigns for their clients who want access to the 50 million monthly active users of Roblox. Advertising to the K-12 audience can turn out to be very rewarding. More often than not, parents cannot help it but buy what their children want.

The charts below from comScore should convince anyone of the long-term potential of Roblox for advertisements. As of December 2017, Roblox is the most-visited site for teenagers and kids under 13 years old.

(Source: comScore)

Conclusion

Vivendi's stock will only become more attractive to investors when management can deliver on its promised expansion in video games. Vivendi has enough cash to buy other video games-related companies. Completing its overall platform as an entertainment provider requires Vivendi to also have a large presence in video games.

The $170 billion/year global revenue from video games business is larger than the combined revenue of movies, TV shows, and music. Without a serious expansion in the fast-growing video games industry, Vivendi is likely headed for a stagnant-growth future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATVI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.