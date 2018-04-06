Commodities Recap For The Week Of April 6, 2018

Big Stories of the Week

Jobs growth slows in March, President Trump steps up tariffs on China and the potential for a trade war intensifies.

The employment data on Friday disappointed markets as the U.S. added only 103,000 jobs in March. Wall Street economists had expected an increase of 185,000 jobs. The unemployment rate remained at the 4.1% level for the sixth straight month. Average earnings increased by 8 cents an hour and are 2.7% higher over the past year. Wage growth slowed since February. The report likely means that the Fed will stick to only two more rate hikes of twenty-five basis points in 2018.

On Friday, President Trump upped the ante when it comes to tariffs when he ordered his team to consider an additional $100 billion. China responded immediately saying they are prepared to fight a trade war with the U.S. The dollar slumped, and stocks moved appreciably lower in response to higher tension about trade. Time will tell if the tariff threats are nothing more than posturing for trade negotiations, or if we are entering a new period of protectionism.

The president has repeatedly said he is looking to level the playing field in international trade with goals of "fairness and reciprocity." Markets across all asset classes are nervous and jittery with volatility becoming the norm rather than the exception. The last time an administration imposed tariffs, the dollar moved to the downside when President George W. Bush took the action. We should see a continuation of wide price variance in markets next week.

Highlights in Commodities:

Gold posts a 0.50% gain for the week

Silver up a marginal 0.17% since the last report

Platinum down 2.04% for the week and falls to a $417 per ounce discount to gold

Palladium continues to fall and loses another 5.43% on the week and drops below the $900 level.

Copper rebounds 1.04% on the week as stockpiles edge lower from the highest level since 2014

Iron ore declines 1.47% on the week

The BDI plunged 11.76% since the last report as demand for dry bulk freight falls

Rotterdam coal up 2.29% on the week

Lumber posts a 3.98% gain and rises to a new record high at $540.40 per 1,000 board feet on Friday

May NYMEX crude oil falls 4.43% since last week

June Brent crude oil moves 3.46% lower.

The premium for Brent over WTI in June closes the week at $5.05 up 55 cents on the week

Gasoline moves 3.32% lower, and heating oil falls 3.29% since last week

The gasoline crack spread edges 0.25% lower while the heating oil crack moves 0.75% higher since last week's report

Natural gas retreats 1.13% since the last report despite a continuation of snow in the Northeast and the lowest level of inventories since 2014. The EIA reports a withdrawal of 29 bcf from stocks on Thursday which stands at 1.354 tcf as injection season approaches

Ethanol falls 2.65% on the week on weakness in gasoline

Soybeans down 1.05% for the week on threats of trade retaliation from China

Corn moves just 0.19% higher on the week and holds gains

CBOT wheat moves 4.71% higher on the week. May KCBT wheat trading at a 34.50 cents premium over CBOT wheat up 18.25 cents since the last report.

Sugar down just 0.08% on the week as the recent low at 12.18 cents per pound holds

Coffee edges 0.59% lower since last week's report

Cocoa corrects 4.03% lower since the end of Q1

Cotton gains 1.33% on the week, but the fiber becomes volatile on the back of tariffs

FCOJ falls 2.59% and slips below $1.40 per pound

Live cattle continue to move lower, losing another 0.24% since last week but recover from lows of under $1 per pound

Feeder cattle post a 1.19% gain since the previous report

Hogs fall 4.28% on the week on Chinese retaliation to U.S. tariffs

The dollar index up just 0.06% on the June futures contract but closes below the 90 level after probing above on Thursday

June long-Bonds trading at around 146-02 down 0-10 on a flight to quality since last week

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closes at 23,933 on Friday, April 5, down 170 points after a very volatile week in stocks

Bitcoin plunges to $6,605.49 level down $539.37 or 7.55% since last week as crypto-carnage continues

Ethereum moves to $370.36 moving 5.83% lower since the last report

Price Changes for the Week:

GSG closes the week at $16.30 per share, down 35 cents since last week's report.

Source: Barchart

GSG is the iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust represents a basket of commodities futures contracts, has net assets of over $1.40 billion and trades an average daily volume of 617,780 shares.

Disclaimer: Nothing here should ever be considered to be advice, research or an invitation to buy or sell any securities.

The Hecht Commodity Report is a must-read… I believe we're on the verge of a commodities super cycle. Do you know how to profit from it? I do, and I can help you navigate the turbulent commodities markets to make the most of the trends behind the trade. The Hecht Commodity Report on Marketplace provides subscribers with my weekly outlook, top picks, and bullish, bearish or neutral calls on over 30 individual commodities markets, including U.S. futures. I also make timely recommendations for risk positions in ETF and ETN markets and commodity equities and related options. There's also an active live chat, where I reply quickly to questions. If you want to build wealth with commodities, the Hecht Commodity Report is required reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.