Value Line Is Great Value

Over the past twelve months, shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) have risen only about 4%. I consider this to be a good entry price for this excellent business and I’ll go through my reasoning below. I’ll review the financial statements, I’ll model what I consider to be a reasonable future price based on the dividend forecast, I’ll make an appeal to authority and I’ll conclude with a short history of the stock. For those who can’t stand the suspense, or my writing, I’m forecasting a compounded return of about 7.5% for these shares over the next four years.

My Adjustments to the Financial Statements

Astute readers will note that I have adjusted the financial statements from those published. Before jumping into the analysis proper, I’ll go through my reasons for doing so. In order to both compare one period to the next, and to try to understand the ongoing viability of an enterprise, I strip out one time events whenever possible. In 2017, the company reported an $8.1 million gain on the sale of an operating facility. Although I don’t see any value in “punishing” the company for this gain, I want to strip it out of results to fully understand the ongoing profit making capacity of the firm. When I engage in this exercise, revenue and net income are both obviously adjusted downward from figures reported. Please note that in coming up with my adjusted net income figure, I employed the same tax rate (~33%) as was published in the 2017 financials.

Speaking of taxes, it should be noted that the first 3 quarters of this fiscal year benefitted from a negative $3.4 million tax provision relative to the same period a year ago.

Another small adjustment I make is to long term liabilities. I’ll admit that this is a more controversial decision than stripping out one time gains, and for that reason I include in my attachment both adjusted and published long term liabilities. A portion of long term liabilities are comprised of “unearned revenue”, which is inevitable revenue to the firm. I see little benefit (for my purposes) of penalizing the firm for receiving subscription revenue early. In my view, these will be “earned” as a function of the going concern nature of the business. I tend to think of this part of long term liabilities as “future revenue”, rather than a liability in the strictest sense. The company is obligated to produce based on these, which is different than a cash cost. That said, I can understand that this view may not be shared by all, and for that reason I include the original long term liability figure, inclusive of unearned revenue.

Financial Snapshot

With boring accounting adjustments out of the way, I’ll get to the analysis proper. A quick review of the financial history here reveals that this is a growth company. Net income (even stripping out one time gains and the recent tax legislation change) and dividends are up sharply over the past five years. In my view, most of this growth comes from Eulav Asset Management (EAM) business. EAM was established to provide asset management services the Value Line Mutual Funds, and profit from this business consistently dwarf the income from operations the other elements of Value Line’s other businesses. Given this, I’m glad to note that EAM’s assets under management (AUM) have grown consistently since 2013. To be fair, much of this growth in assets under management is obviously largely a function of the rise in the market. That said, a strong argument could be made to suggest that this is a particularly inexpensive way to access capital appreciation in the market.

The growth thesis is further highlighted by comparing the most recent three quarters to the same period a year ago. On the back of a large (18%) spike in AUM at EAM, revenues in the most recent 9 month period are up 5% over the same period a year ago. This, plus a 7% reduction in expenses, has caused earnings to balloon during the most recent period. This has allowed the company to grow the dividends per share at a rate of 37%. At the same time, the number of shares is down about 2% over the same period a year ago.

I’m also impressed by how management treats shareholders. Over the past 5 years, 9 months, they have returned just over $38 million to shareholders. Most of this (~$35.7 million) has come in the form of dividends, and the remainder from stock buybacks. In my view, a friendly management is a critical precondition to investing because the alternative usually spells disaster.

Turning briefly to the capital structure, I don’t see much risk here given that there’s basically no debt on the balance sheet. As stated earlier, I strip out unearned revenue from long term liabilities, but even with those “liabilities” included, there’s little reason to worry in my view. At the moment, the cash (excluding securities for sale) represents about 23% of the outstanding long term liabilities unadjusted and 33% of liabilities stripping out unearned revenue. In other words, there’s a huge cash hoard here relative to the liabilities. For this reason, I conclude that the risk of a credit or solvency crisis here is virtually nonexistent.

Source: Company filings



Modeling The Dividend

In my opinion, the financial history here pretty definitively demonstrates that this is a growth company, but investors are understandably more concerned about the future than the past. For that reason, I should spend some time trying to predict the future price for this firm. Whenever I forecast in this way, I employ the methodology espoused by fellow contributor John Dicecco. Dicecco basically holds all else constant while “moving” the most relevant “driver” of value.

In my view, the dividend is the biggest single driver of share price, so I’ll change the value of the dividend while holding all else (i.e. yield) constant.

Over the past six years, the dividend per share has grown at a CAGR of about 3.7%, though it’s grown at a more rapid rate recently. I think it’s reasonable to assume that this rate of growth can continue, given the declining payout ratio that now sits at ~54%, down from the high 80s a few years ago. When I hold all else constant, and grow the dividend at this rate, I predict a future return just over 7% compounded over the next four years. I’d also note that most of this return is predicted to come in the form of dividends, which are themselves lass capricious than the returns we gain from stocks. I consider this return to be very reasonable, given everything else I know about the business.

Source: Author forecast



Appeal To Authority

I’ve said many times that not all investors are created equal. Some of them are simply better at this. Some are better because they are institutions with gargantuan research budgets. Some are better because they work at the company, and therefore have a greater insight into its operations. With that in mind, according to Gurufocus, two insiders (Alfred Firore, and Glenn Muenzer) bought 150 shares of the company in the second half of 2017 (Value Line Inc (VALU) Insider Trades - GuruFocus.com). While this may not seem a huge sum, in my vie any purchase is an endorsement. More impressive still is the fact that there are virtually zero insider sales from this company, dating back to at least 2011. When people who know the company best are willing to invest their own capital in the firm, that should at least give us pause.

The Stock

Investing is at least as much about finding the disconnect between stock price and value as it is about finding growth. For that reason, I should spend some time talking about the stock itself. In my view, stocks are an often imperfect proxy for the long term viability of the underlying firm. Stocks are often moved as much by mood and other rather irrelevant factors than anything relating to the business. With that bit of philosophizing out of the way, let’s look at the history of Value Line shares.

The last time the stock was this inexpensive (September 2016), it went on to rally sharply. Obviously, there’s nothing suggesting that history will repeat itself, but it seems obvious that people who buy at these levels are buying at the lower end of the historical PE here, which is never a terrible position to be in.

Source: Gurufocus



Conclusion

In my view, the shares of Value Line represent excellent value at these levels for a host of reasons. The dividend is sound, and is liable to grow over the coming years in my view. This should drive share price gains. In addition, the shares themselves are trading near the low end of their valuation history. Finally, insiders are buying, which is always a good sign in my estimation. As rates rise globally, investors could do much worse than buying an inexpensive high yield stock with a very clean balance sheet. I consider Value Line to be a strong buy at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VALU over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.