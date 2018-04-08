Discount To NAV – The DVMT Edition

Note: To understand this write-up, it is helpful to have some background. I recommend reading Making Sense of Dell + EMC + VMware. It’s dated, but good.

Very brief synopsis of this piece: Dell’s Class V shares (DVMT) are tracking shares which approximately represent shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) on a 1:1 basis. Recent stories have blown the tracker discount out to ludicrous levels. I argue that the recent widening is unwarranted, and that even if you think that Michael Dell is a rapacious, serial abuser of minority investors, that you are still likely to come out ahead.

For some background on DVMT, and the corporate structure in general:

“The DHI Group generally refers to the direct and indirect interest of Dell Technologies in all of Dell Technologies' business, assets, properties, liabilities, and preferred stock other than those attributable to the Class V Group, as well as the DHI Group's retained interest in the Class V Group equal to approximately 39% of the Company's economic interest in the Class V Group as of February 2, 2018. The Class V Common Stock is intended to track the economic performance of approximately 61% of the Company's economic interest in the Class V Group as of such date. The Class V Group consists solely of VMware, Inc. common stock held by the Company. As of February 2, 2018, the Class V Group consisted of approximately 331 million shares of VMware, Inc. common stock.” - [DVMT 10-K]

Author Translation: Dell owns 331mm shares of VMW. DVMT shares track a 61% representative stake of Dell’s holdings.

Dell’s Ownership Structure:

[Source: Dell Proxy]

There has been plenty of ink (and tears!) spilled on the January reports that Dell was looking to engineer a VMware and/or Dell Class V minority shareholder, world-class, fleecing. Reportedly Michael Dell (“MD”) wants to address a highly levered balance sheet, input price hikes, and new interest deductibility rules following the tax bill overhaul. His equity partner, Silver Lake, is reportedly looking to monetize their investment. Reportedly, and depending on the source, these goals were to be addressed by using a VMW LBO, a VMW reverse merger of Dell, a Dell IPO, or perhaps, in a scenario straight out of X-Files, a reverse merger through DVMT (no, really: Dell's VMware deal may hinge on how the companies split up value from Dell's tracking stock). In other words, nobody really knows what’s going on. Hence the discount.

Dell’s Ownership Structure following a Reverse Merger through the Class V Shares:

Amusements aside, the uncertainty pursuant to the January reports resulted in the discount to NAV blowing out, and recently, the spread has been widening:

[Trading discount using 1:1 DVMT:VMW ratio]

Without rehashing everything already written, why is the market wrong?

Corporate Governance:

If you had full faith that Dell would treat you fairly and that you would receive full value of the Class V holdings, there would be a de minimis market discount in DVMT. Part of the market’s fear pertains to the status of DVMT as a tracking share, and not an equity interest. Tracking shares have no residual claim to the underlying assets, they are essentially a corporate fiction that shareholders will own an instrument reflecting the performance of a subsidiary, or certain assets within another Company. If that sounds weird, it’s because it is. There is scant legal precedent for dealing with inter-shareholder strife and representation, especially when it comes to ‘arms-length’ transactions between, say, Dell and the Class V holders. But the market is wrong to discount this one relative to others.

Chiefly, this tracking structure is not a manifestation of the unfettered imagination of Michael Dell. Briefly, following the highly levered buyout of Dell years prior, Dell (the Company) lacked the balance sheet capacity to purchase EMC’s entire holding of VMW. So they maxed their credit and issued tracking stock against the remainder. What makes this tracking stock different than your standard fare is that this instrument was the result of a negotiated process during the EMC acquisition process. The esteemed Skadden Arps rebuffed Dell’s initial offers on tracking share structure and crafted something more equitable for EMC holders. Examples abound, but I picked some choice ones here:

“Through October 12, 2015, EMC, Denali and their respective legal counsel and applicable financial advisors engaged in negotiations of the draft certificate of incorporation and other related tracking stock documents, including by-law provisions of Denali to be adopted in connection with the closing of the proposed transaction and a tracking stock policy statement of the board of directors of Denali setting forth certain procedures intended to protect the rights of the holders of the tracking stock following the closing of the proposed transaction.” “EMC’s management team and representatives of Skadden and Morgan Stanley were able to negotiate transaction terms that were more favorable to EMC shareholders than those originally proposed by Denali. In particular, the parties agreed that the tracking stock would be convertible into Denali common stock only at such time as the Denali common stock was publicly traded and at a premium of 10-20% to the relative trading values at such time depending on the date of conversion, and that the tracking stock would have a separate class vote for certain charter amendments and business combinations. In addition, the parties agreed that (1) prior to consummation of the merger, Denali would consult with the chairman of the EMC board of directors concerning the individuals proposed by Denali to serve on the Denali board of directors following closing who would satisfy the independence requirements of a company listed on the national securities exchange on which the tracking stock would be listed, (2) the chairman of the EMC board of directors would be able to remove from consideration one person so proposed by Denali to serve on the Denali board of directors following consummation of the transaction, and (3) certain restrictions would be included in the Denali charter prohibiting Denali for two years from acquiring shares of VMware if such share acquisitions would cause the VMware common stock to cease to be publicly traded or VMware to cease to file reports under the Exchange Act.” [Dell/EMC Proxy. Emphasis mine]

I think the broader public elides two other pertinent facts when discussing the V Class structure. Firstly, there is a fiduciary duty of the board to represent all share classes, V Class inclusive. Secondly, there is a Capital Stock Committee appointed to the benefit of EMC holders, charged with the responsibility of OK’ing any asset/liability swaps within the structure.

As a result, Dell Technologies' officers and directors do owe fiduciary duties to Dell Technologies as a whole and all of Dell Technologies' stockholders as opposed to only holders of a particular group. While the 10-K warns that “Decisions deemed to be in the best interest of Dell Technologies and all of Dell Technologies' stockholders may not be in the best interest of a particular group when considered independently”, the K also concedes that “a board of directors owes an equal duty to all stockholders and does not have separate or additional duties to holders of any class or series of stock”. The legal system may well prevent the Capital Stock Committee from exchanging Class V equity for Dell’s servers’ dust bunnies. In the event of some sort of malfeasance, admittedly the bar is set relatively high for plaintiffs who, in all likelihood, would have to prove gross negligence or a material conflict of interest. It’s not strong protection, but it’s something.

Further, the Capital Stock Committee is comprised of independent directors. To actuate any swap of assets and liabilities in or out of the structure, these assets would need to be of “equivalent fair market value”. Of the committee members, Bill Green is a former director of EMC and would, ostensibly, be loath to submarine his former compatriots. All members of the Capital Stock Committee are DVMT holders and they receive at least half of their compensation in V Class shares.

[Dell Filings]

It is rare to see a tracking structure with these shareholder protections in place and a 1:1 comp ratio for directors, and it should advantage DVMT holders relative to tracking shareholders in other structures. Traditionally, tracking stocks trade at a 5-15% discount to NAV depending on the visibility of the underlying asset. 40% is anomalous.

Credit Risk:

Dell has a certain amount of credit risk, explaining at least some of the discount. Even so, even the longest dated unsecured bonds trade at a 335 bps option adjusted spread to treasuries. Admittedly, there may be questions of liquidity vs. solvency, seeing as how VMW cash is ‘trapped’ at the subsidiary level, but even net the VMW cash generation, Dell/EMC netted over $2Bn in free cash over the last 12 months and is aggressively deleveraging – management expects to redeem $4.5Bn of debt in the next year, which isn’t a stretch given $8.5Bn of cash on hand and positive cash flow. Dell is net-levered 5.25x standalone-synergized EBITDA and as high cost debt is amortized, interest coverage metrics improve. Further, a recent listing of Pivotal for IPO demonstrates additional avenues for Dell’s liquidity. Dell is too asset rich to really be considered a credit risk. Plus, if Argentina can get issue a century bond priced at 8%, surely Michael Dell is good for this?

Scenario Analysis:

The real issue with the market reaction is that it seems heavily anchored to the narrative that Michael Dell cheated shareholders years ago, and that with the recent news on corporate restructuring, he’s looking to do it again.

Maybe. Or maybe not. There are manifold ways that the situation resolves itself, each with varying degrees of attractiveness for DVMT holders. Properly pricing the tracking stock should be more than just a function of implied risk vs. a short position of VMW.

My opinion is that the most likely scenario is that Dell runs an IPO process at some point, raises sufficient capital to attain the flexibility that MD is looking for, and then eventually convert the Class V shares into shares of Dell at a premium. This method checks all boxes;

Provides the option to raise capital,

gives Silver Lake an exit,

retains MD voting control,

doesn’t trip bond covenants,

allows for immediate equity accretion from the conversion of the Class V shares,

maintains VMW’s independence,

and avoids minority investor lawsuits.

Further, some recent pieces have mentioned that Dell may shun an IPO and pursue a reverse merger to avoid the hassles of listing – but Dell is already an SEC filer and they would have to pay the banks if they orchestrated a reverse merger through the public entities (be it VMW of DVMT) anyway. I’m not sure exactly what you save by doing a reverse merger. Indeed, if they didn’t need to raise equity, Dell could do a direct listing a la Spotify and still convert DVMT into Dell shares for overnight accretion and next to $0 bankers fees. Dell purposefully negotiated for the right to convert Class V into Dell shares at a future point – why would they bother haggling over that feature if they never intended on using it?

How would it work?

Dell’s closest comp, HPE, trades ~7.5x EBITDA. Dell holds a large “unencumbered” position in VMW worth $15.5Bn at current prices and various other non-core subs (Pivotal, SecureWorks, RSA, Boomi, etc.) worth, perhaps, $6bn. The subsidiaries are essentially operating cash flow breakeven. All-in, that implies a consolidated value of $34.5Bn for the equity.

Assuming that Dell doesn’t raise equity, and simply uses a public listing as a means by which to convert DVMT shares into Dell shares, there is an immediate accretion in value of 19%. This works because there are 202mm shares of VMW targeted by DVMT representing nearly $25Bn of VMW at current market value. The indentures on DVMT necessitate a 20% premium to 10 day VWAP in the event of conversion within the first year of listing. Each subsequent year the premium drops to 15% and then 10%.

Implicitly, that means that MD could create $5Bn in wealth for himself nearly overnight, without so much as breaking a sweat and without sacrificing an iota of control over the business (as an A class holder he has 10x voting shares).

So it’s accretive for MD, but what about DVMT holders? Well, you would hardly be furious receiving a 20% premium to traded price, now would you?

What’s the worst case scenario?

In my opinion, the likelihood of a VMW LBO is small. The standalone closing price on VMW pre-leaks was ~$137 per share. Assuming a 15% premium, it would cost $11.5Bn, and it doesn’t really seem to address any of the listed reasons for corporate action (liquidity, deleveraging, etc.)

A more likely bad scenario would be a reverse merger of Dell via VMW. Reportedly Dell has already hired a crack team of yes-men Bain consultants to create a ‘fair appraisal’ of Dell’s value. In a nightmare scenario, those Bain-ites concoct a fair value of Dell’s assets substantially larger than economic reality, and then uses VMW equity as currency. This has the doubly destructive effect of 1.) potentially overpaying for Dell’s assets, enriching MD at the expense of VMW minority holders, 2.) Diminishing VMW’s independence both financially (diverting cash to service Dell’s debt) but also functionally as VMW was originally floated to allow the Company to hire the best talent using VMW shares as incentive comp. It will be much harder aligning top talent with shares in a levered desktop manufacturer.

How would it work?

To generate an equivalent accretion in the value of his equity, MD would have to heavily mark up the fair value of Dell/EMC. Depending on your assumptions of Dell’s value, and the operational damage done to VMW, the breakeven rate would be a massive premium to comp pricing.

Again, I consider this less likely because it would be the corporate equivalent of cutting off the nose to spite the face. Remember too that Dell repurchased ~$1.7Bn worth of DVMT at today’s prices over the last year and a half. That would be money that would have been better used fuelling the furnaces of Dell’s offices if he spikes VMW. Further, there would be heavy resistance from VMW and DVMT minority holders, lawsuits would fly, you would be hardpressed to justify a 20%+ markup on Dell/EMC, and amid it all Silver Lake would be looking for an exit under less than pristine circumstances.

These assumptions are heavily subjective, but the underlying theme is that MD isn’t necessarily incentivized to ‘screw’ DVMT or VMW holders. He can attain largely the same results with far less grief for all involved.

Scenario Summary for DVMT holders:

Note: I use 7% expected annual appreciation for VMW due to sheer laziness. It trades ~14x OCF netting share-based comp. All else equal using the inverse as a proxy for annual appreciation seems OK. There is a good case to be made that VMW is at an inflection point in its business as it cycles from x86 into hyperconverged networking, partnerships with AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, etc. Despite herd mentality leading to a large number of sell-side analysts moving VMW to neutral due to “Dell Overhang”, the average 12 mo. target share price is $140. Personally, I’m inclined to believe fair value is closer to $140. Reader, you can adjust your appreciation expectations and probabilities as desired. Using 0% appreciation, probability weighted return = 10%.

There is a list of alternative ways this plays out:

Spinoff of VMW after the requisite wait (reportedly 5 yrs. after deal close due to IRS rules): Highly unlikely given MD’s repeated statements that “it will be in the best interests of [Dell/EMC] common stockholders after the merger to retain a large economic interest in the VMware business”

Status quo: We, collectively, realize that trading on leaked stories from anonymous is rarely a good investment philosophy and the spread reverts, even or narrows as Dell continues to repurchase DVMT shares following their philosophy of deploying capital into the most value accretive investments. I see this as a viable path, but given the amount of smoke, there’s probably fire in Dell’s board room.

Dell IPO + Conversion of DVMT at premium

IPO + Tender: Dell raises capital and then tenders for DVMT shares. The economics of this would be similar to conversion depending on the premium offered on shares. They would probably go this route if they thought they could pick up DVMT shares cheaper than through conversion

VMW gets submarined. Discussion above.

To wrap it up, don’t bother with the long DVMT/short VMW play, there’s too much drama, and nobody wants to get stopped out and short squeezed on VMW’s 18% free float every time CNBC creates a new Inception-level capital structure that Dell could pursue according to “sources familiar with the matter”. The underlying long provides a reasonable rate of return and at current prices, dare I say it, a margin of safety.

Happy investing.

Thank you for reading this Seeking Alpha PRO article. PRO members received early access to this article and get exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas. Sign up or learn more about PRO here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DVMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.