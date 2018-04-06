How To Trade XLI

Even with a long-term horizon, there are better options than XLI.

Instead of buying XLI, one should consider an industrial sub-industry or single stock.

The industrial XLI ETF is one of the biggest ETFs covering more than 10% of the S&P 500.

Over the last few months, I have discussed quite a few ETFs from technology ETFs like (ARKW) to regional banking ETFs (KRE). In this article I'm going to discuss an ETF that covers an entire segment and which has an interesting feature which makes it an important ETF even though I'm not going to advise you to buy this ETF.

Source: KPMG

One Of The Most Important ETFs On The Market

You probably already guessed which ETF I'm going to discuss after having read this article's title. I'm going to discuss the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI). This ETF is one of the biggest sector ETFs on the market with assets under management of almost $13 billion.

This ETF is currently holding 71 single companies/stocks where the top 10 holdings have a total weighting of roughly 45%. In other words, it is a well-balanceds ETF that covers all key industries as you can see below.

Source: ETF.com

The total breakdown of the industrial sector looks like this:

Aerospace and Defense Industry Air Freight and Logistics Industry Airlines Industry Building Products Industry Commercial Services and Supplies Industry Construction and Engineering Industry Electrical Equipment Industry Industrial Conglomerates Industry Machinery Industry Marine Industry Professional Services Industry Road and Rail Industry Trading Companies and Distributors Industry Transportation Infrastructure Industry

- The Balance

The total industrial sector accounts for roughly 10% of the S&P 500's total market cap.

Before I explain why I marked two industries in the overview above, I will tell you when to buy industrial stocks.

Buy Industrial Stocks When This Happens

Both XLI and the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) pay a dividend of 1.7%. On top of that you get a much more diversified investment when buying the S&P 500 (obviously). Moreover, when you look at the ratio spread between XLI and SPY below, you see that you would have been breakeven if you bought this ratio spread in 2008, 2011, 2014 and 2016.

Source: TradingView

However, the ratio spread is not a random walk. It is highly connected to economic growth as you can see below. I added a blue line which represents the leading ISM manufacturing index. This index tells us what we can expect in terms of economic growth over the next 1-3 months.

If you want more information about this index, please read my article about top-down research: Establish A Solid Macro View Using The Top-Down Method.

That being said you can see that the ratio perfectly follows economic growth. In other words, if economic growth is bottoming, you shift money towards industrial stocks to get alpha.

Source: TradingView

And just to give you some numbers. Both the 2012 and 2016 growth trends pushed the ratio spread up by more than 10%.

Better ETFs Than XLI

You might have seen that I marked two industries in the first graph of this article. I did this because these are two heavyweight industrial industries that each have their own ETF.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN)

Both these ETFs absolutely crush XLI during bull markets while defense stocks are great outperformers in general. Transportation stocks soared 200% between 2011 and 2014 while XLI added 100%. It's still a tremendous return, but you would have had much more alpha by buying transportation stocks.

Below, you find proof of the statement that defense stocks are outperformers in general.

Fundamental Chart data by YCharts

And it does not end there. There are also great single companies on the market that can be used as macro tools. Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) is one of those stocks as I discussed in this article.

Note that XLI has an expense ratio of 0.13% which is almost equal to the 0.09% of the SPY ETF. XTN and ITA are at 0.35% and 0.44%. It's a bit more but low enough to be neglected if you take additional alpha into account.

Takeaway

My personal opinion is that there is no great reason to be long XLI. The ETF covers roughly 10% of the S&P 500 and is almost certainly outperforming the market when economic growth is picking up. On the other hand, there are other options like defense stocks and transportation companies to get even more alpha during a bull market.

When it comes to long term investing we see that XLI does not outperform the market. I would always pick SPY over SPX given its slightly lower expense ratio, better diversification and qual dividend yield.

The only reason to benefit from XLI is to use it as a sentiment indicator. The XLI/SPY ratio spread (third graph of this article) is a perfect tracker of the economy and a good indicator to see how traders are positioning themselves when it comes to cyclical and less cyclical assets.

And all things considered, I am still long Caterpillar and likely to add ITA to my portfolio. Simply because economic growth is still at rock solid levels. This of course will also cause XLI to stay strong on the mid-term. Especially when it comes to the ratio between XLI and SPY.

Author's note: Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.