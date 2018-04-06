Valuation Dashboard: Financials And Real Estate - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages.

Executive Summary

Mortgage REITs are the best-looking financial industry regarding their historical average in valuation and profitability metrics, because the market is anticipating higher rates. However, their median Price to Free Cash Flow ratio deteriorated recently. Real Estate Management looks good for Price/Earnings, Price to Free Cash Flow, ROE, but has a very bad Price/Sales ratio. Equity REITs and Capital Markets are moderately overpriced. Banks, Insurance and Thrifts/Mortgage are the most overpriced financial industries.

Anyway, I think systemic risk is more important than market valuation to manage a portfolio (click here to learn more about this).

Since last month:

P/E is stable in all industries except a deterioration in Real Estate Management.

P/S has improved in Commercial Banks and deteriorated in Real Estate Management.

P/FCF has improved in Commercial Banks, Consumer Finance, Capital Markets and deteriorated in Insurance, Mortgage REITs, Real Estate Management.

ROE has improved a bit in Real Estate Management and is stable elsewhere.

The Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) has lagged the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by about 1.5% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) has outperformed it by about 5.5%.

The 5 top momentum stocks on this period in the S&P 500 financial and real estate sectors are: Apartment Investment and Management Co. (AIV), AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB), Equity Residential (EQR), Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA), SBA Communications Corp. (SBAC).

Some Cheap Stocks In Their Industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for Price/Earnings, Price/Sales, and Price/Free Cash Flow. The 10 companies with the highest Return on Equity are kept in the final selection. Quantitative Risk & Value Members have an early access to the stock lists before they are published in free-access articles. Click here to read about performances. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

WD Walker & Dunlop Inc. BANKSNL ALL Allstate Corp. (The) INSURANCE PFG Principal Financial Group Inc. INSURANCE PRU Prudential Financial Inc. INSURANCE RGA Reinsurance Group of America Inc. INSURANCE IVR Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. REITMORTG BFS Saul Centers Inc. REIT LAMR Lamar Advertising Co. REIT PCH PotlatchDeltic Corp. REIT WPG Washington Prime Group Inc. REIT

Detail Of Valuation And Quality Indicators In Financials And Real Estate On 4/5/2018

I take 4 aggregate industry factors provided by portfolio123: Price/Earnings (P/E), Price to sales (P/S), Price to free cash flow (P/FCF), Return on Equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor, I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 4 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average (“Avg”) between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above (“D-xxx”).

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE Commercial Banks 20.63 15.24 -35.37% 3.79 2.06 -83.98% 20.51 13.44 -52.60% 8.04 8.89 -0.85 Thrifts/Mortgage* 25.84 20.66 -25.07% 3.58 2.03 -76.35% 16.71 14.75 -13.29% 5.79 5.02 0.77 Consumer Finance* 17.85 13.15 -35.74% 1.39 1.47 5.44% 7.27 8.22 11.56% 7.85 11.83 -3.98 Capital Markets* 18.9 18.07 -4.59% 3.92 3.06 -28.10% 17.72 19.62 9.68% 9.53 7.89 1.64 Insurance 19.16 13.7 -39.85% 1.36 1.07 -27.10% 14.68 8.99 -63.29% 6.58 8.71 -2.13 Mortgage REITs** 10.35 17.01 39.15% 4.1 4.13 0.73% 41.61 48.8 14.73% 10.32 4.72 5.6 Equity REITs** 32.85 35.51 7.49% 5.78 4.56 -26.75% 45.92 38.64 -18.84% 6.18 4.04 2.14 Real Estate Management** 29.08 31.19 6.76% 6.22 3.06 -103.27% 25 25.55 2.15% 4.73 -1.33 6.06

* Averages since 2003 - ** Averages since 2006 -

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 3 valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors, the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios, lower is better. For ROE, higher is better. On the charts below, higher is always better.

Price/Earnings relative to historical average:

Price/Sales relative to historical average:

Price/Free Cash Flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLF and XLRE with SPY in 1 month.

