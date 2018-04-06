Valuation Dashboard: Technology And Telecom - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages in each industry.

Executive summary

Semiconductors look close to fair price, communication equipment moderately overpriced. Other IT and telecom industries are more overvalued. However, they are all above their historical baseline in profitability measured by their median ROE. It may partly justify overpricing for some of them. Wireless telecom services and software are the most overvalued. Anyway, I think systemic risk is more important than market valuation to manage a portfolio.

Since last month:

P/E is stable in communication equipment, software, wireless telecom services and has improved in all other industries.

P/S has improved in all industries except diversified telecom services.

P/FCF is stable in Internet, communication equipment and has improved elsewhere.

ROE has improved in IT services, computers/peripherals, semiconductors and deteriorated in diversified telecom services.

The SPDR Select Sector ETF (XLK) has lagged the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by a bit less than 2%.

On this period, the 5 best performing S&P 500 tech or telecom stocks are Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE), Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP), Autodesk Inc. (ADSK), Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM), Seagate Technology Plc (STX).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for price/earnings, price/sales, and price/free cash flow. The 10 companies with the highest return on equity are kept in the final selection.

This strategy rebalanced monthly has an annualized return of about 12.76% in a 17-year simulation. The sector ETF XLK has an annualized return of only 2.83% on the same period. I update every month several lists like this in various sectors. Quantitative Risk & Value Members have an early access to the stock lists before they are published in free articles. Click here to read about performances. Past performance is not a guarantee of future result. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

CIEN Ciena Corp. COMMEQUIP KEM KEMET Corp. ELECTREQUIP EGOV NIC Inc. INTERNET ACLS Axcelis Technologies Inc. SEMIANDEQUIP MU Micron Technology Inc. SEMIANDEQUIP UCTT Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. SEMIANDEQUIP MANH Manhattan Associates Inc. SOFTW SYMC Symantec Corp. SOFTW ADS Alliance Data Systems Corp. TECHSVCE SAIC Science Applications International Corp. TECHSVCE

Details of Valuation and Quality indicators in Technology and Telecom on 4/5/2018

I take 4 aggregate industry factors provided by portfolio123: price/earnings (P/E), price to sales (P/S), price to free cash flow (P/FCF), and return on equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor, I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 4 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average ("avg.") between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above ("D-xxx").

P/E Avg. D- P/E P/S Avg. D- P/S P/FCF Avg. D- P/FCF ROE Avg. D-ROE Internet 49.78 38.33 -29.87% 5.12 2.93 -74.74% 43.87 29.72 -47.61% -21.61 -26.83 5.22 IT Services 27.66 23.34 -18.51% 1.8 1.16 -55.17% 26.68 18.68 -42.83% 11.39 2.42 8.97 Software 68.19 33.79 -101.81% 4.95 2.81 -76.16% 40.51 23.95 -69.14% -7.22 -8.17 0.95 Communications Equipt 36.03 28.48 -26.51% 1.65 1.61 -2.48% 27.42 24.1 -13.78% -0.17 -9.61 9.44 Computers/Peripherals 27.73 24.67 -12.40% 1.58 1.24 -27.42% 23.1 21.68 -6.55% -1.2 -8.33 7.13 Electronic Equipment 32.14 21.26 -51.18% 1.43 1.3 -10.00% 30.47 21.35 -42.72% 0.59 -1.77 2.36 Semiconductors* 29.67 31.77 6.61% 3.07 2.41 -27.39% 27.41 28.86 5.02% 4.29 -1.34 5.63 Diversified Telecom Sces 19.56 19.95 1.95% 1.77 1.2 -47.50% 44.84 23.83 -88.17% -3.9 -11.97 8.07 Wireless Telecom Sces 73.03 27.57 -164.89% 1.77 1.75 -1.14% 58.1 31 -87.42% 6.68 -14.25 20.93

* Averages since 2003

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 3 valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors, the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios, lower is better; for ROE, higher is better. On the charts below, higher is always better.

Price/earnings relative to historical average:

Price/sales relative to historical average:

Price/free cash flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLK with SPY in the last month.

