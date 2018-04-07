PCN: Drop Was Expected, But What Does The Future Hold?

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to explain why I believe the PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) is still overpriced and not an attractive investment option at current levels. The fund continues to trade at a premium to net asset value (NAV) above the majority of Pimco CEFs, and its own averages. Furthermore, PCN has seen its distribution coverage ratio drop recently and has negative UNII, two warning signs. Finally, interest rates are expected to continue rising this year, which could impact the high-yield bond market in a negative way.

Background

First, a little about PCN. It is a closed-end fund with a primary objective to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital preservation and appreciation. Currently, the fund is trading at $16.88/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.1125/share, which translates to an annual yield of roughly 8%. I reviewed PCN back in January and recommended investors avoid the fund, as I felt the premium the share price was trading at was simply too high. Since then, PCN has seen a negative total return of about 1.5%. Due to this small drop, coupled with the recent volatility we have seen in the market and PCN's strong performance this week, I wanted to review PCN again to see if the fund now warrants a buy signal. Unfortunately, I still believe PCN is too richly priced, and will explain why in detail below.

NAV and Premium Discussion

I will begin my discussion of PCN the same way I begin with all Pimco CEFs, with a focus on the fund's premium to NAV and NAV performance. Given that many of Pimco's CEFs trade at substantial premiums, often for the long-term, a high premium it is not a reason to rule out a fund straightaway. And PCN does have a high premium, in isolation and in relative terms. With a premium at 12.61%, investors are substantially paying up to own PCN, but that can be justified if the underlying performance is so strong it warrants it. To put that figure in perspective, consider that PCN has the fifth largest premium of all Pimco CEFs, so many alternatives do exist at more reasonable prices. And 12.61% is on the high side for PCN as well, as the chart below will illustrate:

Premium as of 4/6/18 12.61% Average Premium for 2018 11.67% 52-week Average 11.81%

Of course, part of the buying pressure PCN has seen (which is driving up the premium) is justified. PCN has seen year over year gains to both its share price and NAV, at 4.52% and 1.83%, respectively. So clearly, the fund has held its own and gave investors some positive returns on an annual basis. However, as the chart above shows, investors buying in now are paying a price about the average premium in both the short-term and longer-term. To me, this means if potential investors stay patient, it is very likely a more attractive valuation will present itself, and that would be a better time to buy.

UNII and Short-Term Distribution Coverage

When considering PCN at an above-average premium, I want to see if all other metrics can somehow justify it, which may tempt me in to long positions. A review of PCN's UNII figures tells me that is not the case here. While not terrible, they aren't especially great either, which confirms for me I could probably get a better share price if I remain patient. To illustrate, consider that during my January review, PCN had negative UNII of $.02/share, while it currently has negative UNII of $.04/share, so that figure is moving in the wrong direction. It also indicates the fund has paid out more in distributions than it has earned in income. On the bright side, the fund's distribution coverage ratio for its fiscal year is almost 95%, which bests the 90% figure during my last review. While this is improvement, it is important to note that PCN's three month rolling distribution coverage ratio is down to 92.66%. Again, while still higher than in January, it is lower than its current fiscal year to date ratio, indicating this metric is moving in the wrong direction also. While I am not ringing any alarm bells just yet, as a figure above 90% is fairly solid, this is definitely a metric to keep a keen eye on as we move through 2018.

Fed Watch and High Yield Debt Outlook

On a more macroeconomic level, there are a few other developments that suggest to me that buying PCN at an above-average premium is not a prudent move. First, interest rates are undoubtedly moving higher in 2018, as we have already seen one interest rate hike so far this year. The Fed has kept its previous target of three interest rate hikes for 2018 in tact, which means we will likely see two more by year-end. According to CME Group, which tracks the futures market for investor sentiment on interest rates, investors are pricing in between one and three more interest rate hikes this year, with two more hikes being the most likely scenario:

Source: CME Group

While PCN and other Pimco CEFs have held up reasonably well against this backdrop, a risk still remains that, as rates rise, investors will begin to rotate out of high-yield positions, which could pressure the fund going forward.

Second, the corporate high-yield market has been experiencing some pressure recently, which impacts PCN because high-yield credit makes up 21% of the fund's portfolio. High-yield corporate bonds had a poor quarter to start 2018, as the chart below illustrates, displaying quarterly returns for the sector over the past 25 years:

Source: Bloomberg

While this picture is not rosy, it is important to note that defaults stayed low in 2017, and continue to remain low so far this year. However, as leverage gets more expensive with rising rates, that will undoubtedly pressure companies that are not sitting on piles of cash, and could affect their ability to pay back their loans. Furthermore, with the Fed and the European Central Bank beginning to wind down their bond positions, demand for corporate debt may be effected, especially short-term. Again, while the outlook right now is generally positive, given that defaults are low and interest rates remain low, there are important headwinds on the horizon, which means paying a premium for this type of debt right now probably does not make a lot of sense.

Bottom line

PCN has remained a steady high-yield performer this year, after a very strong 2017. Its share price and NAV are both up, and investors continue to collect a high level of income. But some headwinds exist, which tell me now is probably not the best time to pay a high premium for this fund. The fund's UNII figures do not justify a double digit premium, and the corporate debt market is entering a new phase, and that is not entirely a good thing. With rates set to increase further this year, even Pimco is recommending investors move to shorter-dated positions. While I agree with this advice, it does not help PCN investors, as the fund has a leverage adjusted effective duration 4.65 years. Therefore, I believe upside is limited from here, and I would caution investors away from initiating positions in PCN at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.