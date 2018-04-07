Jollibee: Stock Price Looks Cheap But It Ain't Cheap

The company has the money to grow, but its stock price is expensive (high PE ratio).

Some of its past ventures have fizzled out, and this is a stumbling block for Jollibee.

Jollibee is planning a big expansion internationally and is in the market for acquisition.

Jollibee (OTCPK:JBFCF) and (OTCPK:JBFCY) is a fast food operator based in Philippines. Beside its flagship brand Jollibee, it also operates several other restaurant brands: Burger King, Hard Rock Cafe, Chowking, Red Ribbon, and a few others.

In recent years, Jollibee has been expanding globally, and its recent restaurant opening in Toronto shows that the company holds strong consumer appeal (the initial average wait time was reported to be 9 hours).

Jollibee may seem like a good investment, but there have been a few missteps along the way. In my opinion, investors should wait on the sidelines on this one.

Global Growth in Some Areas, Scaling Back in Others

Jollibee is going global, and in certain parts of the world it has been expanding aggressively:

Mar 2018, it opened its first store in Europe

Feb 2018, it upped its stake in US Based Smashburger

May 2017, it gained control of Superfoods (operators of Highlands Coffee and Pho 24)

July 2017, it hit its 1000th store opening in the Philippines

In the Philippines, store growth has been averaging 6.5% to 8.8% in the last 3 years:

(Source: Financial Statements)

In Asia (excluding the Chinese market), growth has been in the 14.29% to 20% range:

(Source: Financial Statements)

In the Middle East, growth averages more than 15%:

(Source: Financial Statements)

It's clear that in the near future, Jollibee is focusing its expansions internationally.

But where its strategy falters is in the Chinese market. Jollibee in November 2017 decided to close one of its brands, 12 Hotpot, in Shanghai. In 2016, Jollibee also divested its 72-store noodle restaurant chain San Pin Wang.

A look at the numbers below shows Jollibee's foray into China isn't working out as planned:

(Source: Financial Statements)

The sale of San Pin Wang and the closing of Hotpot has resulted in a net drop of 45 stores from its peak of 422. Keep in mind, this is the Chinese market which is supposed to one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

The Piotroski F-Score: There is Money to Grow, but the Rate of Return is Declining

A score of 9 reflects a very good stock and a 0 is the worst. The Piotroski F-Score for Jollibee hovers around 4 to 5:

(Source: Financial Statements)

The financials reveal that the company has been growing, but its profits are not growing in line with its investments. Asset turnover, Return on Assets, and profit margins have declined from the prior year.

This shows that the company could be investing in a lot of start up costs or fixed costs early, and the company hasn't opened enough stores to reach that economies of scale yet.

The upside here is that the company continues to have a low leverage (0.222 in 2017 and 0.201 in 2016) and a higher current ratio (1.386 in 2017 compared to 1.274 in 2016). This means that there is still room for the company to grow or acquire other brands in the near future.

Operational Issues: Contractualization vs Regularize

Contractualization is an issue in the Philippines. Contractualization refers to hiring temporary workers to avoid paying their benefits and bonuses. In early April 2018, DOLE (Department of Labor and Employment) ordered Jollibee to regularize its 6,482 workers (make them full time workers), so Jollibee will be forced to pay its workers full time benefits.

Jollibee is appealing this decision, but ultimately if the appeals fail, the company will face higher labor costs since more than 70% of its stores are located in Philippines.

Growth Prospects Built into the Stock Price

In the last several years, Jollibee has also been scaling back its dividends, likely in preparation for the growth that is occurring now:

(Source: Financial Statements and Google Finance)

What is interesting to note here is 2013 marked the highest dividend payout at 3.36 pesos. At the time the stock was trading at $3.75 USD. In 2017, the payout was only 2.18 pesos, and the stock hovered slightly above $5.00 USD. So from 2013 to now, we are seeing lower dividends but a more expensive stock. This means that the markets have started to factor in future growth into its stock price.

In looking at the price to earnings (P/E) ratio and comparing it to other fast food operators in the industry, Jollibee's stock is expensive. How the PE ratio works is it measures how expensive or cheap the stock price is by factoring in earnings per share:

(Source: Google Finance and Various Financial Statements)

In looking at Jollibee's earnings, it doesn't produce enough profit to justify a relatively high stock price. For Jollibee's PE ratio to trade close to its competition, the stock price will need to come down to sub-$3.00 USD

Verdict: Do not Buy

I advise investors to sit on the sidelines on this one (at least for now). The company has massive brand appeal, and customers internationally are willing to wait long hours for a meal.

But it also appears the company is going through some growing pains. Some of its joint ventures haven't worked out, resulting in write offs (12 Hot Pot and San Pin Wang), and there is the labor issue it still needs to resolve.

I am confident the company could double in size and the company can sell its growth story. However, investors are in it to make money. Whether it can significantly boost the bottom line or positively impact EPS remains to be seen.

For now, sit on the sidelines on this stock, and do not buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.