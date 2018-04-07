Market Volatility Bulletin: A Trifecta Of Events Humbles Stocks

Many measures of volatility (oil VIX for instance) appear reasonably calm given the backdrop: are equities alone?

Either 10-day HV needs to come way down or spot VIX (and I believe the futures also) needs to come up a great deal.

Well, foreign stocks (EFA, EEM, ACWX) did their bit not to panic on the escalations in trade and tariff rhetoric (at this juncture, that is all it really is).

But ultimately, for a reason I'll cover below, US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) succumbed to what lately feels like "the inevitable" - a large decline in afternoon trade. In fairness, the averages did bounce back late in the day, but the averages were not much for bulls to smile about.

The day's return profile was curiously uniform across sectors, perhaps indicating that today's downhill battle for stocks had an air of indiscriminate selling to it. No big leaders like we've seen over the last several days (FB, AMZN).

Crude (USO) had a rough day today, and CNBC chalks that up to trade spats. The other side to this argument however is that oil volatility is quite average at present relative to the last year. One must remember that in December, the volatilities of so many products, including oil, were either at or near all-time lows.

Latest trade tariffs will take months to impact real economy: HSBC from CNBC.

This headline has thus far earned over 700 comments and counting on SA. As one might imagine, readers' opinions run the gamut from cheering (see below) to "there he goes again".

All that is well and good. We are all entitled to our view, and it can be good to share. I have said there is a huge difference between a true trade war vs. fighting hard for better terms of trade.

Below is a clip speaking to the notion that the impact on the economy may take a while to seep in. The video goes on to mention that if there really were a trade war, it could meaningfully slow CAPEX, as management could reasonably become less inclined to take risks if tariffs (or even just tariff threats) go flying about.

The poor payrolls report really was not too problematic for the morning trade session as far as US stocks were concerned. Neither was there a large impact on Treasuries.

As much belly aching as many indulged in today, my $.02 is that Chair Powell caused the spill in stocks, or at least that's where the day took a very notable turn in the bears' direction.

Mr. Powell more or less said that the economy was in decent shape and that more rate hikes were in store. Equities were nonplussed by this assessment: optimism is their job.

I thought that stocks held up reasonably well on Friday given everything thrown at them. But what was amusing was a fairly upbeat and on-script message from our new Fed chair is what caused the most trauma.

One needs to pat vol traders on the back, both in the futures and the options market, for staying so disciplined. Today was a perfect opportunity for volatility to go off the rails to the upside (VXX, UVXY); instead the performance was higher, but measured. The ETPs reflected this phenomenon as might be expected.

One-point wide between the front and back months of the term structure. 10-day HV is the outlier: no question. The trouble with all this is that the moves we are seeing on a day-to-day basis are considerably higher than what spot is calling for, or than what the 30-day HV currently prints.

Thursday regular trading hours were pretty calm, and on decent volume as well. But between Thursday's high and Friday's low, the market posted a little shy of 80 S&P points (about 3%). Now as discussed above, there was a trifecta of events (trade skirmish developments, NFP, Powell speech). In an environment like we have today, the large realized swing was certainly in the cards. The larger point is that either 10-day HV has to buckle and fall, or spot VIX needs to rise. If it turns out to be the latter, I personally believe the term structure will be rather responsive in following spot higher.

For now, however, my read is that various measures of volatility such as the short-term VIX above are indicating that they need more to really buy into an alarmed state. Until that catalyst arrives, most of these gauges will in my opinion bat around, but never really go anywhere.

We've been having some productive discussion in the comments section regarding the "natural" state of the volatility term structure. Many posit that contango is the shape that the VX futures should take most of the time. Furthermore, contango-as-insurance is one of the major themes behind this argument. Hiro Protagonist defends this position quite nicely below:

Now, I agree with certain aspects of this (VIX prolonged at 14 with M5 at 12… I really don't see that), but even then not so much on the same grounds. Within the next few days (hopefully this weekend), I will offer an alternative explanation as to why the scenario above would be implausible.

